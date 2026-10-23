Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 00:50 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Launches Startup Navigator to Enable Growing Startups

Scalable accounting solutions connect founders with tax, assurance, and finance expertise as their growth accelerates.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Sensiba LLP, a U.S.-based top-100 accounting and consulting firm with global reach, is pleased to announce the launch of Startup Navigator, a new offering tailored to support startups with scalable services to meet their expanding needs as they grow.

As startups raise capital, expand operations, and plan for growth, founders face increasingly complex financial demands and reporting requirements. Startup Navigator gives leadership teams a way to establish consistent, high-quality accounting processes and work with Sensiba's highly experienced, technology-focused professionals as new requirements emerge.

"We have seen how founders can become distracted from their core focus and become bogged down by juggling multiple vendors or trying to manage increasingly complex accounting and tax compliance needs themselves," said Cole Marr, Partner at Sensiba. "Startup Navigator solves these problems by providing access to a full suite of Sensiba subject matter experts. We provide a core foundation of accounting, as well the tax, strategic finance, and compliance services that startups need as they scale."

The offering is arranged into three tiers: Essential is for early-stage companies seeking reliable bookkeeping and financial records through foundational accounting support, including monthly reconciliations and month-end close management. The next level, Premier, is for startups actively scaling and seeking more advanced reporting and structured financial processes. The third tier, Signature, supports companies with more complex operations and growing reporting requirements with services including expense management, bill pay support, and cash flow management. Sensiba recommends an initial tier based on each company's operations, reporting needs, and level of complexity.

In addition to one of the tiered plans, add-on services are available as business needs require. These additional services include tax compliance, R&D tax credits, strategic finance support such as a fractional CFO, and compliance, including SOC 2 readiness and support. Expanded accounting services such as accounts receivable and accounts payable are also available, as are specialized tax services that include state and local (SALT) and international tax support.

"Too often early-state companies end up experiencing huge inefficiencies (and costs) as they switch accounting platforms and providers several times in their early years," Marr said. Startup Navigator gives any startup the opportunity to be backed by a firm with 50 years of startup experience in Silicon Valley.

All Startup Navigator services are powered by Sensiba's experienced CPAs and specialists in audit, tax, and consulting. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1977, Sensiba understands the mindset, speed, and ambition that drive innovative companies having been a long-time service provider to the Silicon Valley founder, startup and venture capital ecosystem. Startup Navigator is also built to reflect Sensiba's focus on people-first relationships and commitment to providing guidance that is practical, personal, and based on every client's goals, challenges, and vision.

"Startup Navigator will lead to accelerated growth for our clients. Strong records, clear visibility, and consistent processes are key to startup success," Marr said. "The goal is to provide an expert accounting and financial solution so startups will have more capacity to focus on growth and deploying their resources to drive founder and investor value."

About Sensiba LLP: Sensiba's global accounting, tax, governance, risk and compliance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a top-100 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting and tax needs as a member of Morison Global. Learn more at sensiba.com.

CONTACT:

Larkin McGowan
marketing@sensiba.com
408-286-7780

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-launches-startup-navigator-to-enable-growing-startups-1239797

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.