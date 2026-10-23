Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Launches Startup Navigator to Enable Growing Startups

Scalable accounting solutions connect founders with tax, assurance, and finance expertise as their growth accelerates.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Sensiba LLP, a U.S.-based top-100 accounting and consulting firm with global reach, is pleased to announce the launch of Startup Navigator, a new offering tailored to support startups with scalable services to meet their expanding needs as they grow.

As startups raise capital, expand operations, and plan for growth, founders face increasingly complex financial demands and reporting requirements. Startup Navigator gives leadership teams a way to establish consistent, high-quality accounting processes and work with Sensiba's highly experienced, technology-focused professionals as new requirements emerge.

"We have seen how founders can become distracted from their core focus and become bogged down by juggling multiple vendors or trying to manage increasingly complex accounting and tax compliance needs themselves," said Cole Marr, Partner at Sensiba. "Startup Navigator solves these problems by providing access to a full suite of Sensiba subject matter experts. We provide a core foundation of accounting, as well the tax, strategic finance, and compliance services that startups need as they scale."

The offering is arranged into three tiers: Essential is for early-stage companies seeking reliable bookkeeping and financial records through foundational accounting support, including monthly reconciliations and month-end close management. The next level, Premier , is for startups actively scaling and seeking more advanced reporting and structured financial processes. The third tier, Signature , supports companies with more complex operations and growing reporting requirements with services including expense management, bill pay support, and cash flow management. Sensiba recommends an initial tier based on each company's operations, reporting needs, and level of complexity.

In addition to one of the tiered plans, add-on services are available as business needs require. These additional services include tax compliance, R&D tax credits, strategic finance support such as a fractional CFO, and compliance, including SOC 2 readiness and support. Expanded accounting services such as accounts receivable and accounts payable are also available, as are specialized tax services that include state and local (SALT) and international tax support.

"Too often early-state companies end up experiencing huge inefficiencies (and costs) as they switch accounting platforms and providers several times in their early years," Marr said. Startup Navigator gives any startup the opportunity to be backed by a firm with 50 years of startup experience in Silicon Valley.

All Startup Navigator services are powered by Sensiba's experienced CPAs and specialists in audit, tax, and consulting. Founded in Silicon Valley in 1977, Sensiba understands the mindset, speed, and ambition that drive innovative companies having been a long-time service provider to the Silicon Valley founder, startup and venture capital ecosystem. Startup Navigator is also built to reflect Sensiba's focus on people-first relationships and commitment to providing guidance that is practical, personal, and based on every client's goals, challenges, and vision.

"Startup Navigator will lead to accelerated growth for our clients. Strong records, clear visibility, and consistent processes are key to startup success," Marr said. "The goal is to provide an expert accounting and financial solution so startups will have more capacity to focus on growth and deploying their resources to drive founder and investor value."

About Sensiba LLP: Sensiba's global accounting, tax, governance, risk and compliance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a top-100 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting and tax needs as a member of Morison Global. Learn more at sensiba.com.

CONTACT:

Larkin McGowan

marketing@sensiba.com

408-286-7780

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-launches-startup-navigator-to-enable-growing-startups-1239797