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WKN: 956086 | ISIN: KR7000880005 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 02:24 Uhr
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Hanwha Power Receives ABS Approval in Principle for 1,700 TEU Battery-Powered Containership Design

Hanwha Power Receives ABS Approval in Principle for 1,700 TEU Battery-Powered Containership Design

  • Fully electric propulsion design featuring approximately 151 MWh of energy storage strengthens capabilities in zero-carbon maritime transport
  • Integrated solution combines electric propulsion, and containerized battery energy storage systems
  • Expanded eco-friendly marine propulsion portfolio lays the groundwork for entry into the next-generation zero-carbon vessel market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power announced that it had received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its design of a 1,700 TEU battery-powered containership.

The certificate presentation ceremony took place on October 22, local time, at the MHE (Maritime Hybrid, Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Cells) Conference & Exhibition 2026 in Bergen, Norway. Jong-kyu Hwang, Vice President, Technology Solutions at Hanwha Power, attended the ceremony alongside senior representatives from ABS. The event runs from October 21 to 23 at the Scandic Hotel Bergen City.

The newly approved design concept features a fully electric container vessel powered by a large-scale 151 MWh Energy Storage System (ESS). Electrical energy stored in containerized battery units serves as the vessel's primary propulsion source, enabling operation without direct carbon emissions through the use of port charging infrastructure.

The use of containerized batteries, which can be handled and stowed like standard cargo containers, enhances space efficiency, maximizes cargo capacity, and optimizes overall vessel performance. This approach also supports flexible battery replacement and scalable operation, offering a practical pathway for the decarbonization of short-sea and regional container transport.

The AiP strengthens Hanwha Power's capabilities in fully electric vessel design using large-scale battery energy storage and expands its portfolio of marine propulsion solutions. The company plans to build on this achievement to pursue opportunities in the next-generation zero-carbon maritime transport market.

Alongside the approval, Hanwha Power has also completed the basic design of a 1,000 TEU battery-powered container vessel. Building on its expertise in vessel design across multiple ship classes, the company aims to develop a comprehensive lineup of electric-propulsion vessels tailored to a wide range of operating conditions and customer needs.

"This AiP from ABS marks an important step in extending Hanwha Power's marine technology capabilities to fully electric vessels powered by large-scale battery systems," said Jong-kyu Hwang, Vice President, Technology Solutions at Hanwha Power. "We will address the needs of the next-generation zero-carbon maritime transport market with integrated solutions that combine electric propulsion and containerized battery system technologies."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanwha-power-receives-abs-approval-in-principle-for-1-700-teu-battery-powered-containership-design-302917556.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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