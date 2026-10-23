



Orlando, Florida, Oct 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, intelligent infrastructure, and automotive applications, today announced the much-anticipated commercial production launch of MOVIA Pro, shipping sensors to meet customer demand. MOVIA Pro is the company's next-generation short-range lidar sensor uniquely engineered to deliver differentiated sensing performance and onboard perception capabilities, with flexible integration across intelligent infrastructure, unmanned aerial, industrial robotics, and other emerging autonomous applications.As the lidar industry transitions toward solid-state architectures that enable cost-effective sensing solutions, MicroVision's MOVIA Pro is designed to deliver enhanced short-range detection performance for demanding applications. By combining advanced sensing capabilities with onboard perception, MOVIA Pro makes high-performance lidar more accessible across a broader range of autonomous and intelligent systems.MOVIA Pro joins the company's broader portfolio of short- and long-range lidar technologies, airborne sensing solutions and advanced perception software, providing customers with configurable solutions for a growing range of operating environments. The launch of MOVIA Pro reinforces MicroVision's transformation into a diversified perception technology company focused on delivering commercially ready solutions for industrial, intelligent infrastructure, security and defense, and emerging autonomous applications."We're thrilled to meet pent-up customer demand with this production launch of MOVIA Pro," said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. "Customers are ready to progress from evaluation of prototypes to launching commercial programs, and we are pleased to support their progression. Our Orlando-based state-of-the-art production facility is manufacturing MOVIA Pro to meet the increasing demand."DeVos continued, "With MOVIA Pro, we've combined high-performance sensing with onboard computing, an open software framework and industrial-ready connectivity. This is one device that can sense, perceive, and act, providing customers with a more integrated and adaptable solution."One Sensor That Sees, Understands, and Enables Solutions at the EdgeMOVIA Pro is MicroVision's production-ready version of MOVIA S, loaded with high-performance features and a differentiation that extends beyond sensing hardware. Built around an integrated processing architecture, MOVIA Pro enables perception software to run directly on the sensor through MicroVision's Open Software Framework. This allows developers and customers to build, deploy, and update applications on the device, rather than relying exclusively on external computing hardware to interpret point-cloud data. The architecture enables MOVIA Pro to generate sensing information, process that information into actionable perception outputs, and communicate results directly to connected systems.Key capabilities include:- Onboard perception, edge AI, and open software: Processes point-cloud data directly on the sensor to generate object-level information, supporting AI at the edge and reducing reliance on external computing devices. Multi-echo sensing enhances perception by capturing multiple returns from a single emitted pulse, helping detect objects in challenging conditions. An open, Linux-based software framework enables customers to develop, deploy, and update perception applications.- Flexible connectivity and industrial integration: Supports CAN, Gigabit and 100Mbit Ethernet, and industrial-ready I/O and connectors to simplify integration with industrial equipment, vehicles, and control systems.- Software-defined evolution: Enables capabilities and enhancements through software updates, with a foundation for future-edge computing and AI-ready capabilities.By combining sensing and perception in a single device, MOVIA Pro is designed to reduce system complexity, cabling and external hardware requirements while supporting more efficient integration, maintenance and future upgrades.Movia Pro is MicroVision's next-generation short-range lidar sensor that delivers integrated perception and multi-echo sensing, built for flexible integration across various commercial applications.Purpose-Built for High-Value Commercial ApplicationsMOVIA Pro is designed to support a broad range of commercial and defense applications, with MicroVision prioritizing markets where advanced short-range perception can address immediate operational challenges and enable new levels of automation. Its configurable sensing and perception architecture supports applications across:- Aerial Systems - Civil and Defense: Supporting navigation, obstacle awareness, mapping, environmental perception and autonomous operations for unmanned platforms, where compact sensing, onboard processing and reliable perception are critical.- Intelligent Transportation and Smart Infrastructure: Enabling intelligent intersections, traffic monitoring, automated traffic enforcement, infrastructure surveillance and connected transportation systems through high-resolution sensing, broad field of view, and industrial connectivity. Anonymized sensing capabilities can support monitoring applications where privacy is a consideration.- Warehouse and Industrial Automation: Supporting obstacle detection, environmental awareness and automated navigation for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), forklift advanced driver-assistance systems and other intelligent industrial equipment. Continuous near-field coverage, multi-echo capabilities and onboard perception help address dynamic environments where people, equipment and autonomous machines operate in close proximity.- Security, Defense, and Emerging Applications: Supporting infrastructure protection, autonomous ground systems, off-road unmanned ground vehicles, marine systems, commercial vehicles and selected automotive applications, including low-speed autonomy, blind-spot detection and off-road assistance.Availability and Product InformationMOVIA Pro is now available for customer orders. For additional product information, visit https://microvision.com/sensors/movia-pro. For inquiries, please contact us here.About MicroVisionMicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, infrastructure, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Investor Relations Contact:Jeff ChristensenDarrow Associates Investor RelationsMVIS@darrowir.comMedia Contact:Heidi Davidson - For MicroVisionheidi@galvanizeworldwide.com(914) 441-6862Source: MicroVisionCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.