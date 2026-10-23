Anchanto Partners with JINGDONG Logistics to Help South Korean Brands Sell Across Global Marketplaces

JINGDONG Logistics will onboard customers through Anchanto's Operations Experience (OXM) platform, connecting online sales channels to logistics operations with more than 200 ready integrations

JINGDONG Logistics has partnered with Anchanto to help customers, including South Korean brands, launch and manage their stores on global marketplaces from a single platform.

Anchanto's OXM platform gives JINGDONG Logistics a multi-seller, multi-marketplace operating model, so it can onboard customers faster as its third-party logistics (3PL) business grows.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINGDONG Logistics, a leading technology-driven provider of supply chain solutions and logistics services, and the logistics arm of China's largest retailer JD.com, has partnered with Anchanto to strengthen its cross-border e-commerce logistics services for South Korean brands.

As South Korean brands increasingly explore opportunities in new markets, demand is rising for logistics partners able to take them onto marketplaces in several countries at once. JINGDONG Logistics is investing in digital commerce infrastructure so that merchants can launch, manage and grow their marketplace presence in multiple countries and sales channels.

Zuo Da, Country Manager at JINGDONG Logistics South Korea, said, "As more of our customers pursue international growth, our ability to support multiple marketplaces across different countries has become increasingly important. Through this partnership with Anchanto, we can provide customers with faster access to global marketplaces and a more centralised way to manage their marketplace operations, helping them expand internationally with greater speed, efficiency, and control."

JINGDONG Logistics will provide partners with a unified operating environment through the Anchanto OXM platform. They will be able to manage products, inventory, orders, and marketplace operations in a single location. Natively connected to more than 200 marketplaces, webstore, logistics and enterprise integrations, the platform will help simplify onboarding, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate expansion into new markets, across APAC, EMEA and North America.

Seonwook Ko, Country Head of Anchanto South Korea, added, "South Korean brands are ready to sell to the world, and they need partners who can take them onto global marketplaces quickly and securely. We are proud to partner with JINGDONG Logistics, a global leader in the supply chain, to make that possible. With our technology and our team on the ground in South Korea, we will help JINGDONG Logistics get brands selling sooner and support them at every stage of their international growth. This partnership marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between JINGDONG Logistics and Anchanto, with both companies committed to advancing digital commerce capabilities and helping businesses unlock new opportunities in a global and interconnected market space."

About JINGDONG Logistics

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX: 2618) is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. Through its international logistics brands JoyLogistics and JoyExpress, it offers comprehensive services covering warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery, bulky-item logistics, cold chain, cross-border logistics, end-to-end supply chain management, and technology solutions. Leveraging industry-leading intelligent warehousing, automation technology, and data-driven operations, JINGDONG Logistics delivers faster, more reliable, and more sustainable logistics performance for enterprises and consumers worldwide. JINGDONG Logistics is building a global smart supply chain network with local warehousing and integrated international transportation capabilities. As of December 31, 2025, the company operated more than 1,600 self-operated warehouses and 2,000 cloud warehouses operated by third-party owners across 25 markets, with a total gross floor area of over 34 million square meters. Globally, JINGDONG Logistics operates nearly 200 bonded warehouses, direct-mail warehouses, and overseas warehouses.

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS company providing order management, warehouse management and parcel tracking software to logistics providers, brands and retailers across 12 countries. Its South Korean team supports leading local and regional businesses with ISO 27001-certified software and direct integrations to Naver Shopping, Amazon, Shopee and Lazada, among more than 200 marketplaces, carriers and enterprise systems.

Media Contact

Name: Charles Py

Title: Chief Marketing Officer, Anchanto

Email: Charles.py@anchanto.com

Website: anchanto.com

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