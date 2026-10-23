Camel Group Co.,Ltd.: Camel Group at the 140th Canton Fair | LEV Battery Products Expand Its Multi-Technology Portfolio for Global Mobility

Camel Group at the 140th Canton Fair | LEV Battery Products Expand Its Multi-Technology Portfolio for Global Mobility

WUHAN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2026, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened in Guangzhou. Phase 1 is held under the theme "Advanced Manufacturing." Camel Group is showcasing SLI, EFB and AGM automotive low-voltage lead-acid batteries, low-voltage lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as battery products for light electric vehicles (LEVs). The lineup covers vehicle starting, auxiliary power, engine-off power for parked vehicles, and low-speed mobility applications.

Among this year's additions are LEV battery products for electric two- and three-wheelers, low-speed four-wheelers and golf carts, addressing different requirements for range, payload, cycle life and total cost of ownership.

Camel's lithium-ion LEV batteries are built on 64V and 76.8V platforms, with capacities from 20Ah to 206Ah. Featuring lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and an intelligent battery management system (BMS), the products support applications including daily commuting, last-mile delivery, cargo transport, and construction and utility vehicles.

Building on more than four decades of lead-acid expertise, Camel has developed lead-acid batteries for LEVs across 6V, 8V and 12V platforms, with capacities from 13.3Ah to 150Ah. They deliver reliable performance and deep-cycle life across different duty cycles and range requirements.

For automotive low-voltage applications, Camel is displaying SLI, EFB and AGM lead-acid batteries alongside low-voltage lithium-ion and sodium-ion products. Its lithium-ion portfolio spans 12V to 48V architectures, supporting vehicle starting, auxiliary and backup power, commercial-vehicle parking air-conditioning systems, and 48V electrical systems.

Camel's 12V sodium-ion battery is now part of a pre-development project with a European automotive manufacturer, with technical development and validation work to follow. Its display at the Canton Fair highlights Camel's latest progress in next-generation automotive low-voltage battery technologies.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the Canton Fair. Camel is engaging with customers and partners from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions to discuss market needs, product applications and cooperation opportunities.

Supported by its "10+6+3+2" footprint - 10 smart manufacturing bases, 6 overseas offices, 3 R&D centers and 2 circular business systems - Camel continues to strengthen its product development, supply and service capabilities while advancing lead-acid, lithium-ion and sodium-ion technologies for evolving mobility needs.

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