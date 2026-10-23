Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 20:37
14,030 Euro
-0,28 % -0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,53014,87007:35
14,60014,80007:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify reports third quarter results highlighting progress on strategy execution with sequential strengthening of profitability

Press Release

October 23, 2026

Highlights1

  • Sales of EUR 1,367 million with comparable sales growth of -3.4% (Q3 25: -3.9%)
  • Adjusted EBITA of EUR 145 million (Q3 25: EUR 136 million), with a margin of 10.6% (Q3 25: 9.7%), including a EUR 28 million or 2.1 % net benefit from the US tariff refund
  • Net income of EUR 88 million (Q3 25: EUR 76 million)
  • Free cash flow of EUR 118 million (Q3 25: EUR 71 million)
  • Received a Platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating for the seventh consecutive year, with a record score of 88/100 and a top 1% ranking globally.

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's third quarter results of 2026.

"Our third-quarter results show that we are making progress in executing our strategy to build a more focused, better performing Signify. Despite continuing market weakness, we sequentially strengthened our profitability, reflecting disciplined pricing and strong cost management.

In our Harvest portfolio, our turnaround plans are on track, with OEM and Genlyte delivering improved profitability. We are following through on our portfolio choices in the Build portfolio: accelerating growth in and beyond lighting in India, taking decisive action in our Professional Europe business, and investing in customer acquisition in Consumer, while taking steps to improve productivity. In parallel, we are focusing our R&D investments on the areas where innovation can deliver the greatest returns.

Our teams continue to execute with great agility, mitigating higher input costs and supply constraints, while advancing the changes we have set out in our strategy. Our EcoVadis Platinum rating for the seventh consecutive year, with our highest-ever score, is further recognition of the strength of our approach. We remain focused on the actions within our control: making clear portfolio choices, improving performance and maintaining resilient margins as we build a stronger Signify." said As Tempelman, CEO of Signify.

Outlook

Signify confirms its full-year adjusted EBITA margin guidance at the higher end of the 7.5-8.5% range including US tariff refunds received through the third quarter, and at the lower end excluding these refunds. Free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at 6.5-7.5% of sales.

Signify expects challenging market conditions to persist, with continued pressure in Professional Europe and softening of US project demand. Combined with a strong prior-year comparable in Consumer, fourth-quarter comparable sales growth is expected to be in line with or slightly below the third quarter.

Conference call and audio webcast

As Tempelman (CEO) and Željko Kosanovic (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the third quarter 2026 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website.

The analyst presentation is available via this link

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For further details, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in "Important information" of this press release.

Attachment

  • signify-third-quarter-results-2026-report

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.