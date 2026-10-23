Solar generation was the primary driver of an all-time 80.4% peak in the National Electricity Market (NEM) from renewable and storage generation in the half hour to 1,230 on Saturday, 19 September 2026. This was 3.2 pp higher than the same period in 2025, and exceeded a previous record set in October 2025, by 1.8 pp. At the time of the Q3 2026 peak, distributed solar supplied 51.8% of total generation, and grid-scale solar adding a further 16.4%. Also, during Q3 2026, distributed solar capacity across the NEM reached 27 GW from 3.9 million consumer energy resources (CER) installations, representing ...

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