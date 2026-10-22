StillFront AB: Stillfront appoints Marcus Jacobs as new President and Group CEO

The Board of Directors of Stillfront Group AB (publ) ("Stillfront") has today appointed Marcus Jacobs as President and Group CEO. Marcus will assume the position on 1 November 2026, succeeding Alexis Bonte, who will continue to lead Stillfront until then.

Marcus has more than 25 years of experience in the games industry, having co-founded and led studios, with a strong focus on growing free-to-play games. He was Director of Monetization at Electronic Arts before joining King in 2012, where he spent seven years in the executive management team of the Candy Crush franchise, a period in which King listed on the stock market and was acquired by Activision Blizzard. From 2020 to 2022 he was Chief Commercial Officer of Embark Studios. Between 2022 to 2025, he co-founded a video games studio where he was Chief Product Officer. Marcus was a member of Stillfront's Board of Directors from 2022 to 2026. He was born in 1975, has degrees in law and economics from Stockholm University and Linköping University, and will be based in Stockholm.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board of Stillfront, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome Marcus as Stillfront's new President and Group CEO. Marcus has extensive experience in the games industry, including many years in King's executive management as Candy Crush became one of the world's biggest mobile games, and he knows Stillfront well from his time on our Board. After a thorough recruitment process, the Board is convinced that he is the right person to lead Stillfront and deliver on our strategy. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Alexis for his leadership and for his contribution to Stillfront."



Marcus Jacobs, incoming President and Group CEO of Stillfront, comments:

"I am delighted to take on the role of CEO at Stillfront. The company has long-lived franchises with loyal player communities, strong cash generation and talented teams around the world. I look forward to working with the management team and colleagues across our studios to grow our franchises, and create long-term value for our players and shareholders."

Alexis Bonte, President and Group CEO of Stillfront, comments:

"Stillfront has been my home since 2017. Two years ago we set out to refocus the Group around its key franchises, and the team has delivered that. I am proud of what they have built and grateful to every one of them. Marcus knows this company well, and I wish him every success."

For additional information, please contact:

Chirag Vadhia, Head of Investor Relations, Stillfront Group

E-mail: chirag.vadhia@stillfront.com



For additional information, please contact:

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chair of the Board, Stillfront Group

E-mail: lars-johan@jarnheimer.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company founded in 2010, forging gaming's next forever franchises - one community at a time. We build free-to-play games and communities that players return to year after year. Our strategy is centered on seven key franchises: Jawaker, Supremacy, BIG, BitLife, Empire, Albion and Board. Millions play our games every month, and most of our revenue comes from players in Europe, North America and MENA. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 19:35 CEST.