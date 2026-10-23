Sivers Semiconductors AB: Bulletin from Sivers Semiconductors AB's Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 October 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (the "Company") was held on 22 October 2026 and in particular the following resolutions were resolved.

Election of auditor

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to terminate the assignment of the Company's auditor Deloitte AB and to elect Ernst & Young AB as new auditor for the period until the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on a long-term incentive program

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to introduce a long-term incentive program (the "P11") for employees of the group in the United States, Scotland, Sweden, India and China.

P11 comprises a maximum of 7,280,000 stock options entitling to purchase of the same number of shares, corresponding to approximately 2.0 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company after dilution. The stock options are granted free of charge, are not subject to any performance conditions, and may not be transferred or pledged. Each vested stock option entitles the employee to acquire one ordinary share between the third and the sixth anniversary of the date of grant, at a price corresponding to 110 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the five trading days immediately preceding the date of grant.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on directed issue of Series C shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on a new issue of no more than 7,280,000 Series C shares to be subscribed for by a bank or securities company at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value.

The purpose is to secure delivery of shares to participants under the Company's outstanding incentive programs and payment of related social security charges. The Series C shares will be reclassified into ordinary shares before transfer to participants.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of Series C shares and transfer of ordinary shares to secure payment of social security charges

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchases of all outstanding Series C shares, at a price corresponding to the quota value.

The Board of Directors was further authorised to, until the next Annual General Meeting, transfer own ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm within the applicable price range, or outside Nasdaq Stockholm to a bank or securities company with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights at such market discount as the Board of Directors deems appropriate, to the extent required to secure payment of social security charges related to the Company's outstanding incentive programs.

For more information, please contact:

Vickram Vathulya, CEO, Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)

Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efficient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

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