Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report for the third quarter 2026

"The third quarter of 2026 was yet another stable and profitable quarter for Hoist Finance. We invested SEK 1.6 billion in new portfolios, and our total investment portfolio has now reached SEK 40 billion. Profit before tax amounted to SEK 503 million and return on equity came in at a strong 21.2 per cent. The third quarter is traditionally the weakest quarter of the year due to summer holiday periods in Europe. Despite this, we delivered strong collection performance at 103 per cent, with total collections of nearly SEK 3 billion. Our capital position remains strong, with solid organic capital generation. The market remains active and we have a strong pipeline going into the final months of the year and the start of 2027", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the third quarter 2026

Profit before tax amounted to 503 MSEK, compared with 349 MSEK in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Return on equity was 21.2 per cent, compared with 17.6 per cent in the comparative quarter.

Investments in new portfolios totalled 1.6 billion SEK during the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of 40.0 billion SEK at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 1 billion of portfolio investments have been signed.

Collection performance at 103 per cent, same level as the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Robust capital- and liquidity levels with a CET1-ratio of 12.88 per cent as at 30 September.

The board of directors decided to raise the company's profitability target to a return on equity exceeding 20 per cent (before >15 per cent) and also adjusted the dividend policy to 30-40 per cent (today, 25-30 per cent). The targets for earnings per share-growth of 15 per cent, and a CET1-ratio at 2.3-3.3 percentage points above regulatory requirments, remain unchanged.

The company announced a new portfolio growth ambition of an investment portfolio at SEK 60 billion by the end of 2030.

Key figures July-September 2026 (compared to July-September 2025)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,403m (1,051)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 503m (349)

Profit for the period was SEK 384m (284)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.05 (3.00)

Return on equity was 21.2% (17.6)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 1,585m (2,355)

The CET1 ratio per 30 September was 12.88% (12.21)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 10:00 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://events.inderes.com/hoist-finance/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/hoist-finance/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, where we acquire their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, where we aim to agree on long-term sustainable repayment plans. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 15 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:00 CEST.