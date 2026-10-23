Storskogen Group AB: Interim report Q3 2026

"The third quarter results marked another step in the right direction. Sales increased by 4 percent and adjusted EBITA by 6 percent, with improved profitability and positive organic growth in both sales and EBITA. Organic growth and acquisitions both contributed to growth across all business areas", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

Third quarter, 1 July - 30 September 2026

Net sales increased by 4 percent to SEK 8,330 million (7,982).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 6 percent to SEK 806 million (759), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.7 percent (9.5).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 620 million (597).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 337 million (348).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.18 (0.19).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.19 (0.18).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 646 million (659).

One platform acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 126 million. Three add-on acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 46 million.

The period, 1 January - 30 September 2026

Net sales increased by 3 percent to SEK 25,041 million (24,374). Organic sales growth was 4 percent.

Adjusted EBITA was unchanged, amounting to SEK 2,309 million (2,302), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.2 percent (9.4). Organic EBITA growth was -2 percent.

Operating profit decreased to SEK 1,685 million (1,761).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 887 million (824).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.48 (0.44).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.54 (0.49).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,299 million (1,300).

Three platform acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 331 million. Five add-on acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 55 million.

Significant events after the end of the period

One platform acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 112 million. One add-on acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 93 million.

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2025.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 23 October at 09:00 (CEST).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/storskogen-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com.

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com



For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 23 October 2026 at 07:00 (CEST).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 10,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com