eQ Oyj: Inside information: eQ Plc renews its management structure and the composition of its Management Team

Stock exchange release, inside information

23 October 2026, at 8:10 AM

eQ Plc is renewing its management structure and the composition of its Management Team to strengthen the implementation of its strategy and clarify management roles. Group CEO Jouko Pölönen has been appointed to lead eQ Group's asset management business and as CEO of eQ Asset Management Ltd as of 23 October 2026. Tero Estovirta, the current CEO of eQ Asset Management Ltd, will leave the company, and the heads of the asset management business areas will join the Group's Management Team and report directly to the CEO.

The changes to the management structure and the composition of the Management Team will strengthen the implementation of the 2030 growth strategy, accelerate decision-making and bring the heads of the asset management business areas and fund administration into the Group's Management Team. The acquisition of Genesta Property Nordic AB, signed today, is expected to further strengthen eQ's platform for international growth and expand its real estate asset management operations into a Nordic business.

Pertti Vanhanen, who is responsible for eQ's International Business, Customer Relations and Sales, will be responsible for the integration of Genesta and international real estate investments. Jennifer Eloheimo will continue to be responsible for the Real Estate business in Finland. I would therefore like to welcome Jennifer, as well as Staffan Jåfs, who heads Private Equity, Veli-Pekka Heikkinen, who heads Equity and Fixed Income, and Annamaija Peltonen, who heads Fund Administration, to the Group's Management Team, says Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Group.

I would also like to warmly thank Tero for his excellent work and commitment to eQ's asset management business. Tero has played a key role in building eQ into Finland's leading real estate asset manager and trusted asset management partner. This provides a solid foundation for the international expansion of our Private Markets business, Pölönen continues.

I see the organisational changes as the right and natural next step in eQ's development. I appreciate being offered the opportunity to continue with the company under the new structure, but I have decided to pursue new opportunities. My more than 12 years at eQ have been an exceptionally rewarding journey. I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding clients, colleagues and partners. I leave eQ confident in the company's future. I would like to extend my warm thanks to all our clients, colleagues and partners for these years together, says Tero Estovirta.

Following the changes, all eQ's operational activities will be represented in the same Management Team. The composition of eQ's Management Team as of 23 October 2026 will be:

Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Plc and Managing Director of eQ Asset Management Ltd, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA (born 1970)

Jacob af Forselles, Managing Director of Advium Corporate Finance Ltd, M.Sc. (Econ.), LL.M. (born 1973)

Kirsi Hokka, Customer Relations and Sales, Finland, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1965)

Pertti Vanhanen, International Business, Customer Relations and Sales, eMBA (born 1962)

Staffan Jåfs, Private Equity, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1974)

Jennifer Eloheimo, Real Estate, Finland, LL.M. (born 1980)

Veli-Pekka Heikkinen, Equity and Fixed Income, D.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1968)

Annamaija Peltonen, Managing Director of eQ Fund Management Company Ltd, Vocational Qualification in Business (born 1964)

Antti Lyytikäinen, Finance and Risk Management, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1981)

Taina Kyllönen, Human Resources and Communications, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1967)

Arimo Leppä, Technology and Development, LL.M. (born 1984)

Juha Surve, Legal and Compliance, LL.M., M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1980)





Helsinki, 23 October 2026

eQ Plc

Additional information:

Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ, tel. +358 50 1282

Taina Kyllönen, Chief HR and Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 5822175

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total EUR 13,9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.