SAAB AB: Saab Q3 results 2026: Positioned to capture growing demand

Saab presents the results for January-September 2026.

"We delivered a quarter marked by high organic sales growth, significantly increased cash flow and strong order bookings. The growing customer demand is reflected in major contract awards, including Gripen for Ukraine, GlobalEye and an order related to Germany's new frigates. We continue to invest in future capabilities and expand capacity, while our strong order backlog and programme progress position us well for continued growth," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q3 2026

Order bookings amounted to SEK 65,825 million (20,861). This included a SEK 24.6 billion order for Gripen E to Ukraine, a SEK 10.1 billion order for GlobalEye to an undisclosed customer and a SEK 8.7 billion order for systems for German frigates.

Sales amounted to SEK 20,553 million (15,871), corresponding to an organic sales growth of 30.6 per cent (18.3).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,833 million (2,173), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.8 per cent (13.7).

EBIT increased 42 per cent and amounted to SEK 1,945 million (1,374), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.5 per cent (8.7).

Net income increased to SEK 1,432 million (975) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.57 (1.77).

Operational cash flow increased to SEK 6,785 million (142).

Net liquidity amounted to SEK 8,679 million compared to SEK 3,989 million at year-end 2025.

Changes to Group Management were announced, see page 14 for more information.

Presentation of Saab's Q3 results 2026

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present Saab's Q3 results 2026.

Date: Friday 23 October, 10.00 a.m. (CET).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q3-2026

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q3

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts



Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Johan Andersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 372 939

johan.c.andersson@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 31,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 23 October 2026 at 07:30 (CET).

