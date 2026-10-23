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LA

WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:59
19,950 Euro
-1,53 % -0,310
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,96020,02010:01
19,91019,96010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:40 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report 1 April - 30 September 2026

Second quarter (1 July - 30 September 2026)
• Net revenue increased by 22% to MSEK 2,990 (2,457), where the organic growth amounted to 12%.
• Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 21% to MSEK 531 (440). The EBITA margin was 17.8% (17.9).
• Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 24% to MSEK 425 (343).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 270 (265).
• Profit after taxes increased by 31% to MSEK 340 (260).

The first six months (1 April - 30 September 2026)
• Net revenue increased by 20% to MSEK 5,897 (4,930), where the organic growth amounted to 9%.
• Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 18% to MSEK 1,029 (872). The EBITA margin was 17.4% (17.7).
• Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 21% to MSEK 830 (686).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 549 (553).
• Profit after taxes increased by 25% to MSEK 655 (523).
• Return on equity for the latest 12-month period amounted to 31% (30) and the equity ratio was 32% (31).
• Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 6.45, compared to SEK 5.81 for the 2025/26 financial year.
• During the first six months, eight acquisitions were completed with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 660.


CEO COMMENT
"Good growth"
The second quarter of the financial year (July-September 2026) saw a good performance for Lagercrantz and thus strengthened the trend from the beginning of the year. The stronger order intake from before the summer materialised during the quarter in the form of increased revenue where the organic growth totalled 12 percent. Also supported by positive contributions from newly acquired companies, profit after net financial items (EBT) therefore increased by a total of 24 percent to MSEK 425 (343) for the quarter, well above our target of 15 percent. Earnings per share (after dilution) increased by 21 percent to SEK 6.45 on an annual basis.
For full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm 23 October 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

Presentation/webcast
A presentation of the report will be held 23 October, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Karin Mellegård Djärf. The webcast will be recorded.
If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q2-report-2026
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 6670
Karin Mellegård Djärf, CFO, Lagercrantz Group, +46 70 290 0194
or visit our website: http://www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 4,000 employees and annual revenues of SEK 11.6 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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