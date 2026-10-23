Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group introduces new Group structure for continued profitable growth

Momentum Group is introducing a new Group structure effective 1 January 2027, replacing the current two business areas and four business units with three business areas: Power Transmission, Industrial Solutions and Process Technology. The change aims to strengthen the conditions for continued profitable growth through clear responsibilities, effective business support and resource allocation, and active ownership, while maintaining a strong focus on decentralisation and entrepreneurship.

"Momentum Group has grown significantly in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions. As the Group grows in size and scope, we need to continue developing our organisation and ways of working. The new structure will strengthen our ability to develop our companies and drive business development, acquisitions and operational improvements. This is an important step in implementing Momentum Group 3.0 and strengthens our ability to achieve our ambition of doubling EBITA by the end of 2030," says Ulf Lilius, President and CEO of Momentum Group.

Effective 1 January 2027, the Group's operations will be organised into three business areas:

Power Transmission business area

The companies within Power Transmission offer industrial components and services that enhance operational reliability and improve performance for customers in sectors including manufacturing and process industries. Through a strong local presence, high availability, specialist expertise, products from leading manufacturers, customised training, efficient logistics solutions and on-call services, the companies help customers reduce downtime, optimise production and increase productivity.

The business area is headed by Ulf Lilius and has annual revenue of approximately SEK 1,380 million*.

Industrial Solutions business area

The companies within Industrial Solutions hold leading positions in niche product areas such as measurement technology, industrial rubber, hydraulics, pneumatics, specialised manufacturing and automation. They offer sales, maintenance and custom manufacturing of technical components and systems, primarily to end customers and OEMs in the industrial sector. Through specialist expertise, high product quality and close customer relationships, the companies contribute to operational reliability and long-term performance in customers' critical applications.

The business area is headed by Anders Larsson and has annual revenue of approximately SEK 570 million*.

Process Technology business area

The companies within Process Technology offer specialised products, services and technical solutions for mechanical flows, fluid handling and efficient plant operations. The offering includes valves, fittings, flow technology, treatment, diagnostics and advanced flow calculations, as well as services within repair, renovation, measurement and monitoring. The operations focus on critical processes in industry and essential infrastructure, where high operational reliability, efficiency and long service life are crucial.

The business area is headed by Gustaf Johansson and has annual revenue of approximately SEK 1,340 million*.

"With the new organisation, we are clarifying roles and responsibilities at all levels. The Group sets the overall strategic direction and is responsible for capital allocation and the development of shared capabilities. The business areas will exercise active ownership by supporting, challenging and developing the companies, while the companies will continue to have full responsibility for their customers, markets and day-to-day operations. In this way, we are strengthening our business support while preserving the decentralisation and entrepreneurship that form the foundation of our business model," says Ulf Lilius.

Momentum Group will report according to the new Group structure as of 1 January 2027. Comparative figures for the 2026 financial year based on the new structure will be presented in conjunction with the year-end report for 2026, which will be published on 12 February 2027.

* Rolling 12 months as of 30 September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO

Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO

Tel: +46 703 93 66 73

niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, Group Communications & IR

Tel: +46 720 85 72 62

anncharlotte.svensson@momentum.group

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of some 40 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.2 billion and have some 950 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

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