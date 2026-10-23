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AL

WKN: 906681 | ISIN: FI0009000103 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
23.10.26 | 10:00
46,400 Euro
-1,07 % -0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALANDSBANKEN ABP A Chart 1 Jahr
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ALANDSBANKEN ABP A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,80052,0010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
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Bank of Åland: Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - September 2026

Bank of Åland Plc
Interim Report
October 23, 2026 9.00 EEST

Interim Report for the period January - September 2026

Continued solid development in the core business

"Our business continues to perform well, and we generated a return on equity of 16.9 per cent during the quarter.

"The volume of actively managed assets that we manage on behalf of our customers continued to record strong net inflows and reached a new all-time high of EUR 12.5 billion. Our three main segments, Private Banking, Premium Banking and IT, together improved their results compared with the corresponding period last year.

"We received confirmation of our strong customer relationships in EPSI Rating's customer survey of the Finnish banking and finance sector, in which the Bank of Åland received the sector's highest ratings for service, quality, customer loyalty, trust and sustainability.

"We see that our way of serving customers in our segments continues to be appreciated. During the quarter, we therefore began establishing operations in Haparanda and Luleå. This initiative is a natural step in our continued growth in Sweden and builds on the Bank of Åland's long experience as a full-service bank in both Finland and Sweden, as well as our understanding of the needs that arise when people and businesses live and operate across national borders.

"Despite the continued uncertainty in the world around us, we see good opportunities to continue developing our business in the near future."

Peter Wiklöf
Managing Director and Chief Executive

January-September 2026 compared to January-September 2025

  • Net operating profit decreased by 11 per cent and amounted to EUR 45.6 M (51.0).
  • Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 2 per cent to EUR 162.0 M (159.1).
  • Other income decreased by 69 per cent to EUR 1.5 M (4.8).
  • Total expenses increased by 5 per cent to EUR 117.9 M (112.3).
  • Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) amounted to a net recovery of EUR 0.0 M (net impairment losses of 0.6), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.00 per cent (0.02).
  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 15.8 per cent (18.4).
  • Earnings per share decreased by 13 per cent to EUR 2.36 (2.71).
  • The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 12.4 per cent (12.7 on December 31, 2025).
  • Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its return on equity after taxes (ROE) to continue to exceed its long-term financial target of 15 per cent during 2026.

The third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter 2025

  • Net operating profit decreased by 4 per cent and amounted to EUR 15.8 M (16.3).
  • Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 2 per cent to EUR 52.4 M (51.1).
  • Other income increased by 51 per cent to EUR 1.3 M (0.8).
  • Total expenses increased by 5 per cent to EUR 37.7 M (35.8).
  • Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) amounted to EUR 0.3 M (net recoveries of 0.1), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.04 per cent (-0.00).
  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) decreased to 16.9 per cent (17.1).
  • Earnings per share decreased by 4 per cent to EUR 0.82 (0.85).

Financial summary

GroupQ3
2026		Q2
2026		%Q3
2025		%Jan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025%
EUR M
Income
Net interest income23.023.9-423.6-370.271.5-2
Net commission income21.122.6-720.1566.262.76
IT income8.38.9-77.41225.624.93
Other income1.3-2.5 0.8511.54.8-69
Total income53.752.9152.03163.4163.90
Staff costs-23.2-25.9-10-22.53-73.9-70.65
Other expenses-11.0-11.7-5-10.37-34.1-32.74
Depreciation/amortisation-3.4-3.25-3.014-9.9-9.011
Total expenses-37.7-40.8-8-35.85-117.9-112.35
Profit before impairment losses16.012.13316.2-145.651.6-12
Impairment losses on financial assets, net-0.30.6 0.1 0.0-0.6
Net operating profit15.812.72416.3-445.651.0-11
Income taxes-3.1-3.04-3.3-4-9.3-9.4-1
Profit for the period12.69.63113.1-436.341.6-13
Volume
Lending to the public3,8273,78813,6375
Deposits from the public3,5173,612-33,681-4
Actively managed assets12,46612,352111,4489
Managed mortgage loans3,7143,70103,4488
Equity capital325334-3339-4
Balance sheet total5,0945,130-15,0032
Risk exposure amount1,9051,89211,8354

The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (7/2013)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Report for the period January - September 2026, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release.

The Bank's Interim Report for the period January - September 2026 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company's web site at

https://assets.alandsbanken.com/pdf/result/en_resultat_jan-sep_26.pdf

Mariehamn, October 23, 2026

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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