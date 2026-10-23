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AL

WKN: A14UNX | ISIN: SE0007158910 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GP
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 09:10
10,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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ALIMAK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMAK GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,34010,58010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Alimak Group: Interim report third quarter 2026

Order intake growth and resilient profitability

  • Order intake increased by 16% to MSEK 1,789 (1,547), an organic increase of 4%
  • Revenue increased by 8% to MSEK 1,783 (1,658), an organic decrease of 2%
  • Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 17.8% (17.3%)
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 196 (196), and Net debt/EBITDA was 2.82 (1.79)
  • Pro-Bel was consolidated from 16 July onwards

Third quarter

  • Order intake increased by 16% (4% organic increase) to MSEK 1,789 (1,547), with organic growth in the Industrial, Wind, Construction and Height Safety and Productivity Solutions divisions, while the Facade Access division reported an organic decrease.
  • Revenue increased by 8% (2% organic decrease) to MSEK 1,783 (1,658), with organic growth in the Wind and Industrial divisions, while the Construction, Facade Access and Height Safety and Productivity Solutions divisions reported an organic decrease.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 318 (287), an 11% increase (4% organic decrease). This corresponds to a margin of 17.8% (17.3%). Pro-Bel contributed 106 bps to the quarterly margin.
  • EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 300 (246). Items Affecting Comparability totalled MSEK -18 (-41) primarily related to cost reduction and efficiency activities.
  • EBIT increased to MSEK 251 (211).
  • Basic earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 1.42 (1.25).
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 196 (196).
  • Net debt/EBITDA was 2.82 (1.79). Including 12 months of Pro-Bel earnings, Net debt/EBITDA was 2.60.

Telephone conference

A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on 23 October. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:
Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group
sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com

Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759
johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,100 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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