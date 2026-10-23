John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Interim report January-September 2026: Strong operational performance enables higher growth



During the period January-September, rental revenue increased by 5.7 per cent and net operating income by 6.2 per cent. Higher rental revenue combined with continued cost control contributed to a record-high surplus ratio of 74.1 per cent for the period.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 200.5 million (177.9), corresponding to SEK 2.69 per share (2.35). This represents growth in income from property management per share of 14.6 per cent. The result was positively affected by a dividend of SEK 23.6 million from the property company Turako. Adjusted for the dividend, growth in income from property management per share amounted to 1.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. During the third quarter, income from property management was negatively affected by higher market interest rates.

Net reinstatement value (NRV) amounted to SEK 109.25 per share (100.18). Including the dividend of SEK 0.25 per share, NRV per share increased by 9.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Changes in property values amounted to SEK 338.5 million (265.8) during January-September. During the third quarter, the positive value development was driven by value creation in project development, combined with stable yield requirements and an improving surplus ratio.

John Mattson sees opportunities to increase its growth rate through additional value-creating apartment upgrades, development of development rights and the execution of condominium projects through the company's joint venture. Based on the positive development of the business and these opportunities, the Board of Directors has resolved to revise the financial target for growth in NRV per share from seven to ten per cent. The target of ten per cent annual growth in income from property management per share remains unchanged.



- We continue to demonstrate operational strength and remain firmly on track in the execution of our growth plan. We are now working across all value drivers in the company and see opportunities to further increase the pace of execution, creating the conditions to revise our financial targets. Active capital allocation is an important part of our value creation strategy. Through divestments of low-yielding properties, we free up capital for higher-return investments as well as share buybacks. Given the discount to net asset value at which our share is currently trading, we believe share buybacks continue to represent an attractive way of creating shareholder value. Overall, we see good opportunities to generate further shareholder value in the years ahead, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

Januari -September 2026

¦ Rental revenue totalled SEK 533.2 million (504.4), up 5.7 per cent.

¦ Net operating income was SEK 395.1 million (372.0), up 6.2 per cent.

¦ Income from property management amounted to SEK 200.5 million (177.9), corresponding to SEK 2.69 per share (2.35). This represents growth in income from property management per share of 14.6 per cent.

¦ Changes in property values amounted to SEK 338.5 million (265.8). Changes in the value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 105.0 million (-58.9).

¦ Earnings after tax for the period totalled SEK 557.1 million (301.1), corresponding to SEK 7.47 per share (3.95).

¦ The aggregate property value was SEK 15,819.4 million (14,539.5 as of 31 December 2025).

¦ Investments amounted to SEK 1,040.8 million (180.4), of which SEK 791.1 million (0.0) related to property acquisitions.

¦ Net reinstatement value (NRV) totalled SEK 8,060.0 million (7,593.3), corresponding to SEK 109.25 per share (100.18), an increase of 9.4 per cent adjusted for a dividend of SEK 0.25 per share.

¦ During the period, John Mattson repurchased its own shares for SEK 77 million. Since the launch of the share buyback programme, the company has repurchased shares for a total of SEK 129 million.





Lidingö, 23 October 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)



For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO, John Mattson

+46 (8)-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se



Lars Ingman, Interim CFO, John Mattson

+46 (0)79-115 69 50, lars.ingman@johnmattson.se



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on 23 October 2026



About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,573 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka, Upplands Väsby and Uppsala. As of 30 September 2026, the property value was SEK 15.8 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.