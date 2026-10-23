Alligo AB: Interim Report Q3 2026 - Organic growth and improved profitability in Finland

Third quarter 2026 highlights

Revenue increased by 4.9 per cent to MSEK 2,295 (2,189). Organic growth was 1.1 per cent.

Gross margin was 41.1 per cent (41.4).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 168 (158), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.3 per cent (7.2).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 147 (134) and the operating margin increased to 6.4 per cent (6.1).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -4 (-5).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -4 (-5). Profit amounted to MSEK 92 (83).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.84¹ (1.64¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 45 (148).

First nine months 2026 highlights

Revenue increased by 5.4 per cent to MSEK 7,264 (6,891). Organic growth was 2.5 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.9 per cent (40.8).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 468 (376), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.4 per cent (5.5).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 384 (269) and the operating margin increased to 5.3 per cent (3.9).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -30 (-52).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -30 (-52). Profit amounted to MSEK 238 (146).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.71¹ (2.86¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 592 (260).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the third quarter

Detailed planning of the intended expansion of the logistics centre in Örebro is continuing according to schedule, with construction on track to begin in 2027.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.

Comments from the CEO

"Alligo delivered continued organic growth and improved profit in the third quarter, despite a somewhat cautious market."



"We have a strong platform and at the same time see many opportunities to further strengthen our position going forward."



"During the quarter, we continued to develop both our sales management and our prioritisation in order to maximise the effect of our sales work."



"We are not expecting a major overhaul, but I am convinced that the further developed strategy will make us even more relevant for our customers, strengthen Alligo as a workplace and create even better conditions for long-term profitable growth."

Presentation of the interim report for the third quarter 2026

Alligo publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2026 on Friday, 23 October 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Alligo is pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which Group President & CEO Samuel Alteborg and CFO & Deputy CEO Irene Wisenborn Bellander will present the report and answer any subsequent questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, 23 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Web link: www.alligo.com/en/report/q3-2026/

Telephone conference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc09ccff873be4b099e506b3099e045c7

To participate in the conference call, you need to register via the link above before the conference starts. When you register, you will receive a phone number and a personal code.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel Alteborg, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.9 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com