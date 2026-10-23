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WKN: A0LBTW | ISIN: FI0009014575 | Ticker-Symbol: M6Q
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:30
16,220 Euro
-0,49 % -0,080
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
METSO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METSO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,34016,36010:05
16,34016,36010:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Metso Corporation: Metso appoints Renaud Lapointe as President, Aggregates

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on October 23, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has appointed Renaud Lapointe as President, Aggregates business area, and a member of the Metso Leadership Team, effective November 15, 2026.

Renaud currently serves as Metso's President, Europe and Central Asia market area, a position he has held since December 2024. He joined Metso in 2005 and previously led the Metso Products business line in the Aggregates business area from 2018 to 2024. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from ISTIL in Lyon, France.

"I am excited to return to the Aggregates business and lead such a highly respected global organization. With its strong customer relationships, industry-leading solutions, and talented team, the business is well positioned for continued success and growth," says Renaud Lapointe.

"Renaud brings experience from both our Aggregates business and our market area organization. This combination will support the continued development of our offering and close cooperation with customers. I look forward to welcoming him to the Metso Leadership Team," says Sami Takaluoma, President and CEO of Metso.

Renaud succeeds Markku Simula, whose decision to leave Metso was announced on August 11, 2026.

Renaud's CV and photo are attached.

Further information:

Metso Media Desk, tel. +358 20?482 1930, email: media(at)metso.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.metso.com

Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2025 Metso had close to 18,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2025 were about EUR 5.3 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
metso.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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