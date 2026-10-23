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WKN: A2JNX7 | ISIN: SE0011337708 | Ticker-Symbol: 6AA0
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:30
15,770 Euro
-8,26 % -1,420
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AAK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,89015,91010:06
15,92015,93010:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the third quarter 2026

Resilient volumes and strong cash flow - profitability below last year

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Market conditions and consumer sentiment remained subdued during the third quarter of 2026. Against this backdrop, volumes proved resilient and were in line with last year, while operating profit decreased by 8 percent. Operating cash flow was strong."

AAK Group

  • Volumes were in line with last year at 509 kMT (510).
  • Operating profit decreased by 8 percent to SEK 1,154 million (1,260), including a positive currency translation effect of SEK 21 million.
  • Profit for the period totaled SEK 839 million (911).
  • Earnings per share equaled SEK 3.22 (3.50).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,496 million (542).
  • Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 19.1 percent (20.9 percent on December 31, 2025), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas

  • Food Ingredients - Operating profit decreased by 10 percent to SEK 687 million (766).
  • Chocolate & Confectionery Fats - Operating profit amounted to SEK 500 million (525), a decrease of 5 percent compared with the same quarter last year.
  • Technical Products & Feed - Operating profit totaled SEK 32 million (46), a 31 percent decline compared with last year.

Conference call
The Interim report for the third quarter 2026 will be presented today, October 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central European Time (CEST). For participation, please see instructions under the investor tab on the AAK website, www.aak.com.

Contact
Carl Ahlgren
Head of IR, Communication & Brand
Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34
E-mail: carl.ahlgren@aak.com

About AAK
We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable.
At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 17 dedicated innovation centers and 19 production facilities.
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

This information is information that AAK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.