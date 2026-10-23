Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 23-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: The Metropolis of Tokyo 3.750% Bonds due 22/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3524494XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Prudential Funding (Asia) PLC 2.80% Subordinated Notes due 23/10/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of CNY1,000,000 each and integral debt-like HK0001366XXX -- multiples of CNY10,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Morton Funding 2026-1 plc Class A Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class C Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class D Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class E Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class F Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class Z Zero Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531954XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class X Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531954XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes linked Securitised to a Basket of Indices due 25/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented derivatives XS3379231XXX -- by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives XS3468833XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives XS3468833XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3473367XXX -- Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3473368XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 23/10/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of AUD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3528162XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3481698XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 26/10/2032; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3481706XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

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October 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447196 EQS News ID: 2420680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)