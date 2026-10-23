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WKN: A0DKTV | ISIN: US4474621020 | Ticker-Symbol: HUR
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 21:03
172,00 Euro
-0,58 % -1,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,00181,0011:31
177,00181,0011:16
PR Newswire
23.10.2026 00:08 Uhr
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: MSG Rangers and Huron Consulting Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • MSG Rangers Inc. (NYSE: MSGR) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27, replacing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 28. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is spinning off MSG Rangers in a transaction expected to be completed on October 27. Madison Square Garden Sports will be renamed MSG Knickerbockers Inc. (NYSE: MSGK) and will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Arbor Realty Trust is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASD: HURN) will replace Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: SUPN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 2. Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: INDV) is acquiring Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct 27, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MSG Rangers

MSGR

Communication Services

Oct 28, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arbor Realty Trust

ABR

Financials

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Huron Consulting Group

HURN

Industrials

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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