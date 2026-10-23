S&P Dow Jones Indices: MSG Rangers and Huron Consulting Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

MSG Rangers Inc. (NYSE: MSGR) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27, replacing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 28. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is spinning off MSG Rangers in a transaction expected to be completed on October 27. Madison Square Garden Sports will be renamed MSG Knickerbockers Inc. (NYSE: MSGK) and will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Arbor Realty Trust is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASD: HURN) will replace Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: SUPN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 2. Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: INDV) is acquiring Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Oct 27, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition MSG Rangers MSGR Communication Services Oct 28, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Arbor Realty Trust ABR Financials Nov 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Huron Consulting Group HURN Industrials Nov 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Health Care

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