Across South America as a whole, September irradiance was close to normal, but the total average hides a sharply divided month, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Persistent cloud and exceptional rainfall pushed global horizontal irradiance (GHI) 20-24% below the 2007-2025 normal across southeastern Brazil. The Patagonian Steppe and Tierra del Fuego ran close to 19% below normal, while most of the north of the continent was sunnier than usual. A rapidly strengthening El Niño was an important large-scale influence, reshaping rainfall, drought and cloud patterns from the Amazon Basin to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...