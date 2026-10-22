Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hotspot Rohstoffe: Neuer Highflyer abseits des Rampenlichts?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896499 | ISIN: US1033041013 | Ticker-Symbol: BO5
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:31
64,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0064,0011:37
62,5064,0011:38
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Reports Third-quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said, "Our third-quarter performance continued to highlight the benefits of our diversified business model, the ongoing strength of our core customer and the appeal of our property investments nationwide. During the quarter, our results reflected continued growth in our Midwest & South segment, increased play from southern Nevada residents, and strong gains in both our Online and Managed operations. And while quarterly results were impacted by increased softness in destination business to Las Vegas, primarily affecting our Orleans property, we are encouraged by the continued strength of the remainder of our Las Vegas Locals portfolio and the performance of our Midwest & South segment. Finally, we maintained our balanced approach to capital allocation during the third quarter, investing in growth across our portfolio while returning nearly $180 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. With our robust free cash flow, strong balance sheet and efficient operating model, our Company is well-positioned to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter 2026 revenues of $990.5 million, compared to $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The Company reported net income of $124.9 million, or $1.71 per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 billion, or $17.81 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company's net income for the third quarter of 2025 benefited from a $1.4 billion after tax gain from the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel, and was impacted by $65.1 million in non-cash, pretax long-lived asset impairment charges.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $319.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $321.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2026 were $121.7 million, or $1.67 per share, compared to $139.1 million, or $1.72 per share, for the same period in 2025.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review
During the third quarter, results in the Midwest & South segment were impacted by the closure of Sam's Town Tunica in November 2025, the sale of Sam's Town Shreveport in August 2026, and higher property taxes at Kansas Star. Adjusting for these items, Midwest & South revenues increased nearly 3% and Adjusted EBITDAR grew approximately 2.5% during the third quarter. Continued growth in play from core and retail customers and benefits from recent capital investments drove increases in adjusted gaming revenue in the Midwest & South segment. In the Company's Las Vegas Locals segment, results reflected increased softness in Las Vegas destination business, primarily at the Orleans, as well as construction disruption at the Suncoast; however, the remainder of the properties in this segment achieved revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth of 3%, with gaming revenue gains of 3.5%, highlighted by increased play from southern Nevada residents. Downtown Las Vegas results were impacted by increased softness in Las Vegas destination business, declines in Hawaiian visitation due to several major storms in Hawaii and higher airfares during the quarter.

The Online segment and Managed & Other both continued to grow during the third quarter. Double-digit Adjusted EBITDAR growth in the Online segment was driven by continued strength in the Company's online casino gaming business. Growth in Managed & Other reflected increased management fees from Sky River following its recently completed expansion.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update
Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on October 15, 2026, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $164 million in shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2026. The Company had $387 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2026.

Balance Sheet Statistics
As of September 30, 2026, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $297.2 million, and total debt of $2.7 billion.

Conference Call Information
Boyd Gaming will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results today, October 22, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The conference call number is (866) 652-5200, passcode 629480. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will also be available online at https://investors.boydgaming.com or https://app.webinar.net/7XDKZDdZVE2.

Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (855) 669-9658 today, October 22, and continuing through Thursday, October 29. The passcode for the replay will be 8824606. The replay will also be available at https://investors.boydgaming.com.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,


(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025


Revenues










Gaming


$ 655,026


$ 657,371


$ 1,988,816


$ 1,967,519


Food & beverage


73,744


75,570


227,216


227,895


Room


43,109


45,244


139,469


144,085


Online


33,240


26,893


91,313


106,000


Online reimbursements


121,226


138,704


383,030


402,221


Management fee


27,581


23,697


82,283


72,618


Other


36,529


36,882


110,069


109,586


Total revenues


990,455


1,004,361


3,022,196


3,029,924


Operating costs and expenses










Gaming


262,638


259,660


785,117


765,337


Food & beverage


65,635


67,468


197,530


196,438


Room


19,714


19,486


58,687


57,975


Online


22,044


17,784


60,706


50,392


Online reimbursements


121,226


138,704


383,030


402,221


Other


12,519


13,076


38,191


38,016


Selling, general and administrative


105,370


104,005


326,237


321,916


Master lease rent expense (a)


28,993


28,584


86,433


85,186


Maintenance and utilities


41,078


40,472


115,336


114,519


Depreciation and amortization


91,267


73,749


277,357


211,957


Corporate expense


29,386


30,622


99,413


95,938


Project development, preopening and writedowns


(5,356)


3,972


30,268


5,214


Impairment of assets


-


65,123


-


97,395


Other operating items, net


1,039


1,892


4,299


5,399


Total operating costs and expenses


795,553


864,597


2,462,604


2,447,903


Operating income


194,902


139,764


559,592


582,021


Other expense (income)










Interest income


(1,261)


(1,501)


(4,408)


(3,572)


Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


33,785


33,262


93,659


132,268


Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


-


1,446


391


1,446


Other, net (b)


89


(1,735,479)


93


(1,735,420)


Total other (income) expense, net


32,613


(1,702,272)


89,735


(1,605,278)


Income before income taxes


162,289


1,842,036


469,857


2,187,299


Income tax provision


(38,699)


(403,200)


(112,051)


(487,227)


Net income


123,590


1,438,836


357,806


1,700,072


Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,343


1,157


3,903


2,798


Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 124,933


$ 1,439,993


$ 361,709


$ 1,702,870












Basic net income per common share


$ 1.71


$ 17.81


$ 4.83


$ 20.58


Weighted average basic shares outstanding


73,048


80,860


74,864


82,740












Diluted net income per common share


$ 1.71


$ 17.81


$ 4.83


$ 20.58


Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


73,048


80,875


74,867


82,756












(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.




(b) Includes the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming





(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Total Revenues by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$ 207,449


$ 210,842


$ 650,451


$ 662,732

Downtown Las Vegas


47,423


53,224


154,473


165,764

Midwest & South


540,489


538,852


1,622,472


1,583,516

Online


154,466


165,597


474,343


508,221

Managed & Other


40,628


35,846


120,457


109,691

Total revenues


$ 990,455


$ 1,004,361


$ 3,022,196


$ 3,029,924










Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$ 87,389


$ 92,128


$ 293,767


$ 311,389

Downtown Las Vegas


12,853


16,118


48,658


56,446

Midwest & South


201,629


201,603


603,018


586,226

Online


10,925


9,424


29,871


54,974

Managed & Other


29,757


26,269


88,865


79,551

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)


(22,924)


(23,777)


(76,667)


(71,442)

Adjusted EBITDAR


319,629


321,765


987,512


1,017,144

Master lease rent expense (b)


(28,993)


(28,584)


(86,433)


(85,186)

Adjusted EBITDA


290,636


293,181


901,079


931,958










Other operating costs and expenses









Deferred rent


141


147


405


441

Depreciation and amortization


91,267


73,749


277,357


211,957

Share-based compensation expense


8,643


8,534


29,158


29,531

Project development, preopening and writedowns


(5,356)


3,972


30,268


5,214

Impairment of assets


-


65,123


-


97,395

Other operating items, net


1,039


1,892


4,299


5,399

Total other operating costs and expenses


95,734


153,417


341,487


349,937

Operating income


194,902


139,764


559,592


582,021

Other expense (income)









Interest income


(1,261)


(1,501)


(4,408)


(3,572)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


33,785


33,262


93,659


132,268

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


-


1,446


391


1,446

Other, net (c)


89


(1,735,479)


93


(1,735,420)

Total other (income) expense, net


32,613


(1,702,272)


89,735


(1,605,278)

Income before income taxes


162,289


1,842,036


469,857


2,187,299

Income tax provision


(38,699)


(403,200)


(112,051)


(487,227)

Net income


123,590


1,438,836


357,806


1,700,072

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,343


1,157


3,903


2,798

Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 124,933


$ 1,439,993


$ 361,709


$ 1,702,870










(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


$ 29,386


$ 30,622


$ 99,413


$ 95,938

Corporate share-based compensation expense


(6,462)


(6,845)


(22,746)


(24,496)

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table


$ 22,924


$ 23,777


$ 76,667


$ 71,442










(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

(c) Includes the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION






SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION






Reconciliations of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings






and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share






(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,


(In thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025


Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$ 124,933


$ 1,439,993


$ 361,709


$ 1,702,870


Pretax adjustments:










Project development, preopening and writedowns


(5,356)


3,972


30,268


5,214


Impairment of assets


-


65,123


-


97,395


Other operating items, net


1,039


1,892


4,299


5,399


Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


-


1,446


391


1,446


Other, net (a)


89


(1,735,479)


93


(1,735,420)


Total adjustments


(4,228)


(1,663,046)


35,051


(1,625,966)












Income tax effect for above adjustments


953


362,197


(7,578)


354,125


Adjusted earnings


$ 121,658


$ 139,144


$ 389,182


$ 431,029












Net income per share, diluted


$ 1.71


$ 17.81


$ 4.83


$ 20.58


Pretax adjustments:










Project development, preopening and writedowns


(0.07)


0.05


0.40


0.06


Impairment of assets


-


0.80


-


1.18


Other operating items, net


0.02


0.02


0.06


0.06


Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


-


0.02


0.01


0.02


Other, net (a)


-


(21.46)


-


(20.97)


Total adjustments


(0.05)


(20.57)


0.47


(19.65)












Income tax effect for above adjustments


0.01


4.48


(0.10)


4.28


Adjusted earnings per share, diluted


$ 1.67


$ 1.72


$ 5.20


$ 5.21












Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


73,048


80,875


74,867


82,756




(a) Includes the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
  • Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,
  • EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted Earnings: net income before project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Boyd Gaming's ability to control or estimate precisely. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 26 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of both USA Today and Newsweek. Named by Forbes and Time magazines as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.