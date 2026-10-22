Associated Banc-Corp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings of $0.76 Per Common Share, or $0.81 Per Common Share Excluding Nonrecurring Items Recognized During the Quarter

Results fueled by deposit growth, margin expansion, enhanced profitability, and improving return profile.
GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $144 million, or $0.76 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. These amounts compare to earnings of $121 million, or $0.63 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and earnings of $122 million, or $0.73 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were impacted by several nonrecurring expenses associated with the acquisition of American National Corporation that closed on April 1, 2026. Excluding the impact of these nonrecurring items, the Company reported adjusted earnings of $154 million, or $0.81 per common share1.
"Across the Company, we remain focused on attracting and deepening relationships to drive sustainable organic growth, enhance our profitability and improve our return profile," said President & CEO Andy Harmening. "In the third quarter, we maintained our momentum with strong core customer deposit1 growth, net interest margin expansion, fee income growth, and a strong bottom line--all of which gave us the confidence to execute $100 million in share repurchases during the quarter. We also recently completed the conversion of American National Corporation, giving us another lever to drive organic growth in attractive markets like Omaha and the Twin Cities.
"Our Company is on an upward trajectory, and our leadership team is currently finalizing plans for the next wave of strategic initiatives to sustain our momentum into 2027 and beyond. We look forward to sharing additional information in the coming months."
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Period end total loans of $36.5 billion (+0.1% vs. 2Q 2026; +18% vs. 3Q 2025)
- Period end commercial & industrial loans of $13.8 billion (+0.4% vs. 2Q 2026; +19% vs. 3Q 2025)
- Period end total deposits of $40.4 billion (+1% vs. 2Q 2026; +16% vs. 3Q 2025)
- Period end core customer deposits1 of $34.8 billion (+2% vs. 2Q 2026; +21% vs. 3Q 2025)
- Net interest income of $377 million (+2% vs. 2Q 2026; +24% vs. 3Q 2025)
- Net interest margin of 3.20%
- Noninterest income of $87 million
- Noninterest expense of $260 million
- Provision for credit losses of $14 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.34%
- Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.19%
- Repurchased $100 million (3.2 million shares) of ASB common stock at a weighted avg. share price of $30.88
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Loans
Third quarter 2026 average total loans of $36.2 billion increased 1%, or $327 million, from the prior quarter and increased 18%, or $5.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 average balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $227 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.5 billion from the same period last year to $15.0 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $161 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 billion from the same period last year to $9.1 billion.
- Consumer lending decreased $61 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $12.1 billion.
Third quarter 2026 period end total loans of $36.5 billion increased $53 million from the prior quarter and increased 18%, or $5.6 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 period end balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $80 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.7 billion from the same period last year to $15.4 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $57 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 billion from the same period last year to $9.1 billion.
- Consumer lending decreased $85 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $12.0 billion.
We continue to expect 2026 period end loan growth of 18% to 20% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Deposits
Third quarter 2026 average deposits of $41.0 billion increased 1%, or $584 million, from the prior quarter and increased 18%, or $6.3 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 average balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $309 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 billion from the same period last year to $7.4 billion.
- Savings increased $141 million from the prior quarter and increased $850 million from the same period last year to $6.2 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $315 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $9.0 billion.
- Money market deposits decreased $23 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 billion from the same period last year to $7.6 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $165 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year to $3.9 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $17 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $5.0 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $11 million from the prior quarter and decreased $65 million from the same period last year to $1.9 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $760 million from the prior quarter and increased $6.3 billion from the same period last year to $35.2 billion.
Third quarter 2026 period end deposits of $40.4 billion increased 1%, or $450 million, from the prior quarter and increased 16%, or $5.5 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 period end balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $6 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion.
- Savings increased $44 million from the prior quarter and increased $835 million from the same period last year to $6.2 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $398 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.3 billion from the same period last year to $9.1 billion.
- Money market deposits increased $41 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $7.7 billion.
- Brokered CDs decreased $144 million from the prior quarter and decreased $166 million from the same period last year to $3.8 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $181 million from the prior quarter and increased $917 million from the same period last year to $5.0 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $78 million from the prior quarter and decreased $269 million from the same period last year to $1.7 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $671 million from the prior quarter and increased $5.9 billion from the same period last year to $34.8 billion.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
We continue to expect 2026 period end total deposit growth of 17% to 19% and period end core customer deposit growth of 19% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Third quarter 2026 net interest income of $377 million increased $7 million from the prior quarter and increased $72 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin of 3.20% was a 3 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 16 basis point increase from the same period last year.
- The average yield on total loans for the third quarter of 2026 remained flat from the prior quarter and decreased 22 basis points from the same period last year to 5.67%.
- The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2026 increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and decreased 36 basis points from the same period last year to 2.67%.
- The net free funds benefit for the third quarter of 2026 increased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and decreased 4 basis points from the same period last year to 0.53%.
We continue to expect 2026 net interest income growth of 19% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Income
Third quarter 2026 total noninterest income of $87 million increased $7 million from the prior quarter and increased $6 million from the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 noninterest income line items:
- Wealth management fees decreased slightly from the prior quarter and increased $1 million from the same period last year.
- Service charges and deposit account fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Card-based fees increased slightly from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Capital markets, net increased $3 million from the prior quarter and decreased slightly from the same period last year.
- Mortgage banking, net decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and decreased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Asset gains, net increased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.
We now expect total noninterest income growth of 12% to 14% in 2026 as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Third quarter 2026 total noninterest expense of $260 million decreased $12 million from the prior quarter and increased $44 million from the same period last year. Third quarter 2026 total noninterest expense included $13 million of nonrecurring costs associated with the acquisition of American National Corporation, which closed on April 1, 2026. With respect to third quarter 2026 noninterest expense line items:
- Personnel expense decreased $7 million from the prior quarter and increased $18 million from the same period last year.
- Technology expense increased $10 million from the prior quarter and increased $14 million from the same period last year.
- Legal and professional expense decreased $8 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year.
- Other intangible amortization remained flat from the prior quarter and increased $5 million from the same period last year.
- Other noninterest expense decreased $10 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4 million from the same period last year.
We now expect 2026 noninterest expense growth of 19% to 20% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025. This figure includes nonrecurring costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of American National Corporation.
Taxes
Third quarter 2026 income tax expense was $43 million, compared to $36 million of income tax expense in the prior quarter and $30 million of income tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 22.86%, compared to 22.37% in the prior quarter and 19.16% in the same period last year.
We now expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 20% and 22% in 2026.
Credit
Third quarter 2026 provision for credit losses on loans was $14 million, compared to a provision of $19 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $16 million in the same period last year. With respect to third quarter 2026 credit quality:
- Nonaccrual loans of $183 million increased $33 million from the prior quarter and increased $77 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.50% in the third quarter, up from 0.41% in the prior quarter and up from 0.34% in the same period last year.
- Third quarter 2026 net charge offs of $18 million decreased compared to net charge offs of $23 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $13 million in the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $491 million decreased $4 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $76 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.34% in the third quarter, down from 1.36% in the prior quarter and flat vs. 1.34% in the same period last year.
In 2026, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.
Capital
During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $100 million (3.2 million shares) of common stock at a weighted average share price of $30.88. The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.38% at September 30, 2026. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.
THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, October 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp third quarter 2026 earnings call. The third quarter 2026 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $51 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
Sequential
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Comparable
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 644,519
$ 548,057
$ 96,462
$ 465,318
$ 574,698
$ 490,431
$ 154,088
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
982,850
1,268,379
(285,529)
920,684
1,144,123
802,251
180,599
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
100
14,355
(14,255)
175
1,400
90
10
Available for sale (AFS) investment securities, net,
6,198,828
6,366,586
(167,758)
5,514,456
5,397,563
5,217,278
981,550
Held to maturity (HTM) investment securities, net,
3,462,166
3,510,726
(48,560)
3,570,843
3,602,519
3,636,080
(173,914)
Equity securities
30,043
29,960
83
26,109
26,060
26,000
4,043
Regulatory stocks, at cost
304,330
329,436
(25,106)
290,189
252,514
251,642
52,688
Residential loans held for sale
66,770
94,490
(27,720)
87,461
72,499
74,563
(7,793)
Commercial loans held for sale
-
15,000
(15,000)
-
-
-
-
Loans
36,519,871
36,467,040
52,831
31,798,164
31,163,614
30,951,964
5,567,907
Allowance for loan losses
(441,124)
(443,729)
2,605
(385,756)
(378,068)
(378,341)
(62,783)
Loans, net
36,078,747
36,023,311
55,436
31,412,408
30,785,546
30,573,623
5,505,124
Tax credit and other investments
242,894
235,536
7,358
230,954
236,657
245,239
(2,345)
Premises and equipment, net
447,112
449,003
(1,891)
376,760
381,624
384,139
62,973
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
717,175
717,116
59
694,765
694,452
693,511
23,664
Goodwill
1,147,081
1,147,081
-
1,104,992
1,104,992
1,104,992
42,089
Other intangible assets, net
110,059
116,953
(6,894)
20,647
22,849
25,052
85,007
Mortgage servicing rights, net
94,919
87,683
7,236
87,599
86,337
85,063
9,856
Interest receivable
183,595
181,916
1,679
161,021
161,118
168,451
15,144
Other assets
688,664
676,918
11,746
629,359
657,645
677,458
11,206
Total assets
$ 51,399,852
$ 51,812,506
$ (412,654)
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 6,943,989
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 6,914,688
$ 6,908,338
$ 6,350
$ 6,125,067
$ 6,126,632
$ 5,906,251
$ 1,008,437
Interest-bearing deposits
33,466,262
33,022,917
443,345
29,606,698
29,425,976
28,975,602
4,490,660
Total deposits
40,380,950
39,931,255
449,695
35,731,765
35,552,608
34,881,853
5,499,097
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
266,329
529,276
(262,947)
395,652
307,864
399,665
(133,336)
FHLB advances
3,961,112
4,574,681
(613,569)
3,421,762
3,268,094
3,220,679
740,433
Senior and subordinated debt
589,168
591,080
(1,912)
592,629
594,276
594,074
(4,906)
Allowance for unfunded commitments
49,744
50,744
(1,000)
39,276
41,276
36,276
13,468
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
676,917
497,347
179,570
414,784
463,131
455,019
221,898
Total liabilities
45,924,220
46,174,383
(250,163)
40,595,868
40,227,249
39,587,565
6,336,655
Stockholders' equity
Preferred equity
194,112
194,112
-
194,112
194,112
194,112
-
Common equity
5,281,520
5,444,011
(162,491)
4,803,760
4,781,235
4,674,186
607,334
Total stockholders' equity
5,475,632
5,638,123
(162,491)
4,997,872
4,975,347
4,868,298
607,334
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,399,852
$ 51,812,506
$ (412,654)
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 6,943,989
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Comparable Quarter
Year to Date (YTD)
Comparable YTD
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
3Q26
3Q25
Dollar
Percentage
September
September
Dollar
Percentage
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 516,411
$ 455,623
$ 60,788
13 %
$ 1,449,927
$ 1,336,703
$ 113,224
8 %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
87,551
73,727
13,824
19 %
251,574
214,689
36,885
17 %
Tax-exempt
13,510
13,888
(378)
(3) %
40,972
41,746
(774)
(2) %
Other interest
16,109
13,353
2,756
21 %
42,444
35,274
7,170
20 %
Total interest income
633,581
556,591
76,990
14 %
1,784,917
1,628,412
156,505
10 %
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
208,601
202,344
6,257
3 %
587,639
609,139
(21,500)
(4) %
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
3,008
2,107
901
43 %
10,826
7,733
3,093
40 %
Interest on FHLB advances
34,138
35,965
(1,827)
(5) %
100,760
86,944
13,816
16 %
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,231
10,741
(510)
(5) %
30,556
32,526
(1,970)
(6) %
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
352
212
140
66 %
657
907
(250)
(28) %
Total interest expense
256,330
251,369
4,961
2 %
730,438
737,250
(6,812)
(1) %
Net interest income
377,251
305,222
72,029
24 %
1,054,479
891,163
163,316
18 %
Provision for credit losses
14,005
16,000
(1,995)
(12) %
44,394
46,999
(2,605)
(6) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
363,246
289,223
74,023
26 %
1,010,085
844,164
165,921
20 %
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
26,161
25,315
846
3 %
77,596
70,837
6,759
10 %
Service charges and deposit account fees
16,793
13,861
2,932
21 %
46,709
39,822
6,887
17 %
Card-based fees
14,549
12,308
2,241
18 %
40,289
33,950
6,339
19 %
Other fee-based revenue
6,630
5,414
1,216
22 %
17,250
15,659
1,591
10 %
Capital markets, net
10,702
10,764
(62)
(1) %
24,720
20,873
3,847
18 %
Mortgage banking, net
1,765
3,541
(1,776)
(50) %
10,653
11,577
(924)
(8) %
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
-
-
-
- %
-
(6,976)
6,976
(100) %
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,691
4,051
640
16 %
13,122
13,391
(269)
(2) %
Asset gains, net
2,676
3,340
(664)
(20) %
4,305
727
3,578
492 %
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(46)
1
(47)
N/M
(40)
13
(53)
(408) %
Other
3,210
2,670
540
20 %
8,783
7,147
1,636
23 %
Total noninterest income
87,131
81,265
5,866
7 %
243,387
207,019
36,368
18 %
Noninterest expense
Personnel
153,714
135,703
18,011
13 %
450,054
386,593
63,461
16 %
Technology
42,725
28,590
14,135
49 %
105,328
82,237
23,091
28 %
Occupancy
15,552
12,757
2,795
22 %
43,369
40,782
2,587
6 %
Business development and advertising
9,477
8,362
1,115
13 %
25,851
22,496
3,355
15 %
Equipment
5,480
4,368
1,112
25 %
16,514
13,389
3,125
23 %
Legal and professional
9,053
5,232
3,821
73 %
33,228
17,989
15,239
85 %
Loan and foreclosure costs
2,039
1,638
401
24 %
5,298
6,937
(1,639)
(24) %
FDIC assessment
11,802
9,980
1,822
18 %
31,234
30,124
1,110
4 %
Other intangible amortization
6,894
2,203
4,691
213 %
15,990
6,608
9,382
142 %
Other
3,606
7,369
(3,763)
(51) %
24,520
29,017
(4,497)
(15) %
Total noninterest expense
260,342
216,202
44,140
20 %
751,386
636,173
115,213
18 %
Income before income taxes
190,035
154,286
35,749
23 %
502,086
415,010
87,076
21 %
Income tax expense
43,449
29,554
13,895
47 %
112,301
77,362
34,939
45 %
Net income
146,586
124,732
21,854
18 %
389,785
337,648
52,137
15 %
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
8,625
8,625
-
- %
Net income available to common equity
$ 143,711
$ 121,857
$ 21,854
18 %
$ 381,160
$ 329,023
$ 52,137
16 %
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
204,040
170,286
33,754
20 %
546,480
462,009
84,471
18 %
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.77
$ 0.73
$ 0.04
5 %
$ 2.11
$ 1.98
$ 0.13
7 %
Diluted
$ 0.76
$ 0.73
$ 0.03
4 %
$ 2.09
$ 1.96
$ 0.13
7 %
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
186,685
165,029
21,656
13 %
180,034
165,064
14,970
9 %
Diluted
188,500
166,703
21,797
13 %
181,782
166,645
15,137
9 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Sequential Quarter
3Q26
2Q26
Dollar
Percentage
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 516,411
$ 506,528
$ 9,883
2 %
$ 426,989
$ 445,687
$ 455,623
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
87,551
88,347
(796)
(1) %
75,676
73,511
73,727
Tax-exempt
13,510
13,725
(215)
(2) %
13,738
13,851
13,888
Other interest
16,109
14,694
1,415
10 %
11,641
11,294
13,353
Total interest income
633,581
623,294
10,287
2 %
528,044
544,343
556,591
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
208,601
203,765
4,836
2 %
175,273
194,778
202,344
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements
3,008
4,085
(1,077)
(26) %
3,732
2,682
2,107
Interest on FHLB advances
34,138
35,052
(914)
(3) %
31,570
26,309
35,965
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,231
10,163
68
1 %
10,163
|
10,483
10,741
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
352
190
162
85 %
116
110
212
Total interest expense
256,330
253,255
3,075
1 %
220,854
234,362
251,369
Net interest income
377,251
370,039
7,212
2 %
307,190
309,981
305,222
Provision for credit losses
14,005
19,388
(5,383)
(28) %
11,001
6,998
16,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
363,246
350,651
12,595
4 %
296,189
302,983
289,223
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
26,161
26,217
(56)
- %
25,219
25,742
25,315
Service charges and deposit account fees
16,793
15,863
930
6 %
14,054
13,827
13,861
Card-based fees
14,549
14,161
388
3 %
11,579
12,679
12,308
Other fee-based revenue
6,630
5,758
872
15 %
4,862
5,557
5,414
Capital markets, net
10,702
7,476
3,226
43 %
6,543
11,175
10,764
Mortgage banking, net
1,765
2,777
(1,012)
(36) %
6,111
2,926
3,541
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,691
4,615
76
2 %
3,816
3,804
4,051
Asset gains, net
2,676
789
1,887
239 %
840
838
3,340
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(46)
35
(81)
(231) %
(28)
37
1
Other
3,210
2,707
503
19 %
2,861
2,799
2,670
Total noninterest income
87,131
80,398
6,733
8 %
75,857
79,384
81,265
Noninterest expense
Personnel
153,714
161,168
(7,454)
(5) %
135,172
135,130
135,703
Technology
42,725
32,867
9,858
30 %
29,736
28,641
28,590
Occupancy
15,552
14,091
1,461
10 %
13,725
14,229
12,757
Business development and advertising
9,477
8,548
929
11 %
7,827
9,118
8,362
Equipment
5,480
5,423
57
1 %
5,610
6,888
4,368
Legal and professional
9,053
17,454
(8,401)
(48) %
6,721
5,945
5,232
Loan and foreclosure costs
2,039
1,552
487
31 %
1,707
1,327
1,638
FDIC assessment
11,802
10,595
1,207
11 %
8,837
6,589
9,980
Other intangible amortization
6,894
6,894
-
- %
2,203
2,203
2,203
Other
3,606
13,290
(9,684)
(73) %
7,625
9,396
7,369
Total noninterest expense
260,342
271,882
(11,540)
(4) %
219,163
219,466
216,202
Income before income taxes
190,035
159,167
30,868
19 %
152,883
162,901
154,286
Income tax expense
43,449
35,603
7,846
22 %
33,248
25,772
29,554
Net income
146,586
123,564
23,022
19 %
119,635
137,129
124,732
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
2,875
2,875
2,875
Net income available to common equity
$ 143,711
$ 120,689
$ 23,022
19 %
$ 116,760
$ 134,254
$ 121,857
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
204,040
178,555
25,485
14 %
163,884
169,899
170,286
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.77
$ 0.64
$ 0.13
20 %
$ 0.70
$ 0.81
$ 0.73
Diluted
$ 0.76
$ 0.63
$ 0.13
21 %
$ 0.70
$ 0.80
$ 0.73
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
186,685
188,084
(1,399)
(1) %
165,097
165,126
165,029
Diluted
188,500
189,899
(1,399)
(1) %
166,561
166,746
166,703
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025(a)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (b)(c)
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,419,967
$ 203,370
6.01 %
$ 13,185,643
$ 197,248
6.00 %
$ 11,367,533
$ 187,046
6.53 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,570,109
22,270
5.63 %
1,577,489
22,000
5.59 %
1,105,787
15,827
5.68 %
Commercial and business lending
14,990,076
225,640
5.97 %
14,763,132
219,248
5.96 %
12,473,319
202,873
6.45 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,464,811
98,026
6.02 %
6,502,707
99,131
6.11 %
5,300,765
87,114
6.52 %
Real estate construction
2,609,406
44,332
6.74 %
2,410,500
40,425
6.73 %
1,991,565
36,770
7.32 %
Commercial real estate lending
9,074,217
142,358
6.23 %
8,913,207
139,556
6.28 %
7,292,330
123,884
6.74 %
Total commercial
24,064,293
367,998
6.07 %
23,676,339
358,804
6.08 %
19,765,649
326,757
6.56 %
Residential mortgage
6,849,299
65,911
3.85 %
6,916,754
65,963
3.81 %
6,987,858
65,553
3.75 %
Auto finance
4,082,986
59,941
5.82 %
4,044,290
58,768
5.83 %
3,000,978
42,230
5.58 %
Home equity
836,914
13,391
6.39 %
817,378
13,096
6.41 %
690,330
12,641
7.32 %
Other consumer
363,543
9,665
10.55 %
415,476
10,388
10.03 %
305,644
8,972
11.65 %
Total consumer
12,132,742
148,908
4.89 %
12,193,898
148,215
4.87 %
10,984,811
129,396
4.70 %
Total loans
36,197,035
516,906
5.67 %
35,870,237
507,019
5.67 %
30,750,460
456,153
5.89 %
Investments
Taxable securities
7,963,260
87,551
4.40 %
8,153,435
88,347
4.33 %
6,767,664
73,727
4.36 %
Tax-exempt securities(b)
1,941,019
17,101
3.52 %
1,971,946
17,373
3.52 %
1,997,416
17,580
3.52 %
Other short-term investments
1,401,842
16,109
4.56 %
1,291,636
14,694
4.56 %
1,046,723
13,353
5.06 %
Total investments
11,306,121
120,761
4.27 %
11,417,017
120,414
4.22 %
9,811,804
104,660
4.26 %
Total earning assets and related
47,503,156
$ 637,667
5.34 %
47,287,254
$ 627,433
5.32 %
40,562,264
$ 560,813
5.50 %
Other assets, net
4,096,534
3,948,588
3,452,939
Total assets
$ 51,599,690
$ 51,235,842
$ 44,015,203
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 6,187,886
$ 21,207
1.36 %
$ 6,046,605
$ 19,815
1.31 %
$ 5,338,129
$ 19,042
1.42 %
Interest-bearing demand
9,035,081
40,602
1.78 %
8,720,180
37,161
1.71 %
7,898,770
44,763
2.25 %
Money market
7,619,006
46,757
2.43 %
7,641,652
45,976
2.41 %
5,860,802
38,061
2.58 %
Network transaction deposits
1,869,045
17,727
3.76 %
1,879,876
17,459
3.73 %
1,933,659
21,276
4.37 %
Brokered CDs
3,920,540
39,334
3.98 %
4,085,995
40,487
3.97 %
3,916,329
42,878
4.34 %
Other time deposits
4,963,185
42,974
3.44 %
4,945,821
42,867
3.48 %
3,961,522
36,323
3.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
33,594,743
208,601
2.46 %
33,320,129
203,765
2.45 %
28,909,211
202,344
2.78 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
337,397
3,008
3.54 %
460,414
4,085
3.56 %
227,460
2,107
3.68 %
FHLB advances
3,528,243
34,138
3.84 %
3,733,950
35,052
3.77 %
3,181,903
35,965
4.48 %
Senior and subordinated debt
590,928
10,231
6.93 %
592,195
10,163
6.86 %
593,045
10,741
7.24 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
35,181
352
3.97 %
16,430
190
4.64 %
19,276
212
4.36 %
Total funding
4,491,749
47,729
4.22 %
4,802,989
49,490
4.13 %
4,021,685
49,025
4.85 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and
38,086,492
$ 256,330
2.67 %
38,123,118
$ 253,255
2.66 %
32,930,896
$ 251,369
3.03 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,371,331
7,062,098
5,796,676
Other liabilities
484,357
422,642
466,482
Stockholders' equity
5,657,510
5,627,984
4,821,150
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,599,690
$ 51,235,842
$ 44,015,203
Interest rate spread
2.67 %
2.65 %
2.47 %
Net free funds
0.53 %
0.52 %
0.57 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 381,337
3.20 %
$ 374,178
3.17 %
$ 309,444
3.04 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(4,086)
(4,139)
(4,222)
Net interest income
$ 377,251
$ 370,039
$ 305,222
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Prior period has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(c) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025(a)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (b) (c)
Commercial and industrial
$ 12,800,123
$ 573,125
5.99 %
$ 10,980,230
$ 536,786
6.54 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,447,492
60,238
5.56 %
1,120,206
48,042
5.73 %
Commercial and business lending
14,247,615
633,363
5.94 %
12,100,436
584,828
6.46 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,085,950
275,310
6.05 %
5,432,417
265,772
6.54 %
Real estate construction
2,360,444
118,800
6.73 %
1,920,292
104,598
7.28 %
Commercial real estate lending
8,446,394
394,110
6.24 %
7,352,709
370,370
6.73 %
Total commercial
22,694,009
1,027,473
6.05 %
19,453,145
955,197
6.56 %
Residential mortgage
6,866,076
196,514
3.82 %
7,091,945
197,371
3.71 %
Auto finance
3,754,434
160,677
5.72 %
2,926,862
122,562
5.60 %
Home equity
788,518
38,179
6.46 %
671,884
36,791
7.30 %
Other consumer
364,560
28,557
10.47 %
309,654
26,389
11.39 %
Total consumer
11,773,588
423,927
4.81 %
11,000,345
383,113
4.65 %
Total loans
34,467,597
1,451,400
5.63 %
30,453,490
1,338,311
5.87 %
Investments
Taxable securities
7,732,748
251,574
4.34 %
6,582,998
214,689
4.35 %
Tax-exempt securities(b)
1,963,684
51,864
3.52 %
2,006,027
52,844
3.51 %
Other short-term investments
1,238,168
42,444
4.58 %
935,475
35,274
5.04 %
Total investments
10,934,600
345,882
4.22 %
9,524,500
302,806
4.24 %
Total earning assets and related interest income
45,402,197
$ 1,797,282
5.29 %
39,977,990
$ 1,641,117
5.48 %
Other assets, net
3,906,735
3,382,379
Total assets
$ 49,308,932
$ 43,360,369
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 5,924,846
$ 58,712
1.32 %
$ 5,241,799
$ 54,110
1.38 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,551,442
111,999
1.75 %
7,870,806
132,678
2.25 %
Money market
7,113,072
126,973
2.39 %
5,975,632
116,316
2.60 %
Network transaction deposits
1,888,746
52,687
3.73 %
1,875,523
61,554
4.39 %
Brokered CDs
3,834,723
114,325
3.99 %
4,105,700
137,589
4.48 %
Other time deposits
4,728,922
122,943
3.48 %
3,815,105
106,892
3.75 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
32,041,751
587,639
2.45 %
28,884,565
609,139
2.82 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
407,330
10,826
3.55 %
274,204
7,733
3.77 %
FHLB advances
3,548,066
100,760
3.80 %
2,672,351
86,944
4.35 %
Senior and subordinated debt
592,495
30,556
6.88 %
604,146
32,526
7.18 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
21,029
657
4.18 %
22,861
907
5.30 %
Total funding
4,568,920
142,799
4.18 %
3,573,561
128,110
4.79 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and related interest expense
36,610,671
$ 730,438
2.67 %
32,458,126
$ 737,250
3.04 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
6,815,928
5,695,818
Other liabilities
449,275
477,597
Stockholders' equity
5,433,058
4,728,828
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 49,308,932
$ 43,360,369
Interest rate spread
2.62 %
2.45 %
Net free funds
0.52 %
0.57 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin
$ 1,066,844
3.14 %
$ 903,867
3.02 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(12,365)
(12,705)
Net interest income
$ 1,054,479
$ 891,163
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Prior period has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(c) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
(Dollars in thousands)
Period end loan composition
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,804,140
$ 13,750,175
- %
$ 12,339,597
$ 11,799,757
$ 11,567,651
19 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,601,925
1,575,445
2 %
1,193,778
1,186,324
1,149,939
39 %
Commercial and business lending
15,406,065
15,325,620
1 %
13,533,375
12,986,081
12,717,590
21 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,494,991
6,492,950
- %
5,266,584
5,246,030
5,369,441
21 %
Real estate construction
2,601,571
2,546,186
2 %
2,117,479
1,994,642
1,958,766
33 %
Commercial real estate lending
9,096,562
9,039,136
1 %
7,384,063
7,240,672
7,328,207
24 %
Total commercial
24,502,627
24,364,756
1 %
20,917,438
20,226,753
20,045,797
22 %
Residential mortgage
6,740,214
6,808,398
(1) %
6,727,734
6,793,957
6,858,285
(2) %
Auto finance
4,093,215
4,044,416
1 %
3,136,334
3,106,498
3,041,644
35 %
Home equity
848,507
826,343
3 %
706,075
713,271
698,112
22 %
Other consumer
335,308
423,127
(21) %
310,583
323,135
308,126
9 %
Total consumer
12,017,244
12,102,284
(1) %
10,880,726
10,936,861
10,906,167
10 %
Total loans
$ 36,519,871
$ 36,467,040
- %
$ 31,798,164
$ 31,163,614
$ 30,951,964
18 %
Quarter average loan composition(a)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,419,967
$ 13,185,643
2 %
$ 11,776,702
$ 11,588,059
$ 11,367,533
18 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,570,109
1,577,489
- %
1,190,708
1,157,531
1,105,787
42 %
Commercial and business lending
14,990,076
14,763,132
2 %
12,967,410
12,745,590
12,473,319
20 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,464,811
6,502,707
(1) %
5,277,283
5,291,562
5,300,765
22 %
Real estate construction
2,609,406
2,410,500
8 %
2,055,338
1,974,318
1,991,565
31 %
Commercial real estate lending
9,074,217
8,913,207
2 %
7,332,621
7,265,880
7,292,330
24 %
Total commercial
24,064,293
23,676,339
2 %
20,300,031
20,011,470
19,765,649
22 %
Residential mortgage
6,849,299
6,916,754
(1) %
6,831,984
6,899,778
6,987,858
(2) %
Auto finance
4,082,986
4,044,290
1 %
3,125,504
3,064,457
3,000,978
36 %
Home equity
836,914
817,378
2 %
709,865
706,923
690,330
21 %
Other consumer
363,543
415,476
(12) %
314,118
312,730
305,644
19 %
Total consumer
12,132,742
12,193,898
(1) %
10,981,471
10,983,888
10,984,811
10 %
Total loans
$ 36,197,035
$ 35,870,237
1 %
$ 31,281,502
$ 30,995,358
$ 30,750,460
18 %
Period end deposit and customer funding composition
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 6,914,688
$ 6,908,338
- %
$ 6,125,067
$ 6,126,632
$ 5,906,251
17 %
Savings
6,216,008
6,171,614
1 %
5,660,641
5,471,870
5,380,574
16 %
Interest-bearing demand
9,096,012
8,697,879
5 %
7,964,665
7,823,362
7,791,861
17 %
Money market
7,655,206
7,614,164
1 %
6,188,045
6,139,438
5,785,871
32 %
Network transaction deposits
1,745,224
1,823,130
(4) %
1,746,518
2,154,995
2,013,964
(13) %
Brokered CDs
3,790,075
3,933,787
(4) %
3,562,752
3,795,133
3,956,517
(4) %
Other time deposits
4,963,737
4,782,343
4 %
4,484,077
4,041,178
4,046,815
23 %
Total deposits
40,380,950
39,931,255
1 %
35,731,765
35,552,608
34,881,853
16 %
Other customer funding(b)
66,124
55,371
19 %
42,372
47,794
64,570
2 %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 40,447,074
$ 39,986,626
1 %
$ 35,774,137
$ 35,600,402
$ 34,946,423
16 %
Core customer deposits(c) and other customer funding
$ 34,911,775
$ 34,229,709
2 %
$ 30,464,867
$ 29,650,274
$ 28,975,941
20 %
Quarter average deposit composition
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 7,371,331
$ 7,062,098
4 %
$ 5,999,278
$ 6,064,487
$ 5,796,676
27 %
Savings
6,187,886
6,046,605
2 %
5,532,848
5,436,968
5,338,129
16 %
Interest-bearing demand
9,035,081
8,720,180
4 %
7,886,442
8,054,088
7,898,770
14 %
Money market
7,619,006
7,641,652
- %
6,061,442
5,890,836
5,860,802
30 %
Network transaction deposits
1,869,045
1,879,876
(1) %
1,917,854
2,090,587
1,933,659
(3) %
Brokered CDs
3,920,540
4,085,995
(4) %
3,528,294
3,998,012
3,916,329
- %
Other time deposits
4,963,185
4,945,821
- %
4,234,785
4,093,939
3,961,522
25 %
Total deposits
40,966,074
40,382,227
1 %
35,160,943
35,628,917
34,705,887
18 %
Other customer funding(b)
55,322
57,029
(3) %
43,973
45,973
74,305
(26) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 41,021,396
$ 40,439,256
1 %
$ 35,204,916
$ 35,674,890
$ 34,780,192
18 %
Core customer deposits(c) and other customer funding
$ 35,231,811
$ 34,473,385
2 %
$ 29,758,768
$ 29,586,291
$ 28,930,204
22 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
(b) Includes repurchase agreements.
(c) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Allowance for loan losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 443,729
$ 385,756
15 %
$ 378,068
$ 378,341
$ 376,515
18 %
Provision for loan losses recorded at acquisition
-
397
(100) %
-
-
-
- %
Initial allowance for PCD loans
-
39,512
(100) %
-
-
-
- %
Initial allowance for PSL
-
28,263
(100) %
-
-
-
- %
Provision for loan losses
15,000
13,000
15 %
13,000
2,000
15,000
- %
Charge offs
(26,735)
(26,282)
2 %
(8,210)
(7,636)
(15,254)
75 %
Recoveries
9,130
3,083
196 %
2,898
5,363
2,081
339 %
Net charge offs
(17,605)
(23,199)
(24) %
(5,312)
(2,273)
(13,173)
34 %
Balance at end of period
$ 441,124
$ 443,729
(1) %
$ 385,756
$ 378,068
$ 378,341
17 %
Allowance for unfunded commitments
Balance at beginning of period
$ 50,744
$ 39,276
29 %
$ 41,276
$ 36,276
$ 35,276
44 %
Initial allowance for PCD unfunded commitments
-
3,597
(100) %
-
-
-
- %
Initial allowance for purchased seasoned unfunded
-
1,871
(100) %
-
-
-
- %
Provision for unfunded commitments
(1,000)
6,000
(117) %
(2,000)
5,000
1,000
(200) %
Balance at end of period
49,744
50,744
(2) %
39,276
41,276
36,276
37 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
$ 490,868
$ 494,473
(1) %
$ 425,032
$ 419,344
$ 414,618
18 %
Provision for credit losses on loans
$ 14,000
$ 19,397
(28) %
$ 11,000
$ 7,000
$ 16,000
(13) %
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Change
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Net (charge offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
$ (12,614)
$ (17,604)
(28) %
$ (2,736)
$ 1,524
$ (1,230)
926 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
-
- %
-
(113)
-
- %
Commercial and business lending
(12,614)
(17,604)
(28) %
(2,736)
1,411
(1,230)
926 %
Commercial real estate-investor
-
(2,710)
(100) %
500
94
(8,930)
(100) %
Real estate construction
3
2
50 %
2
2
2
50 %
Commercial real estate lending
3
(2,708)
(100) %
502
96
(8,928)
(100) %
Total commercial
(12,611)
(20,312)
(38) %
(2,234)
1,507
(10,158)
24 %
Residential mortgage
(91)
(197)
(54) %
148
(197)
(231)
(61) %
Auto finance
(3,628)
(1,508)
141 %
(1,843)
(2,010)
(1,505)
141 %
Home equity
(92)
251
(137) %
439
2
56
(264) %
Other consumer
(1,183)
(1,433)
(17) %
(1,822)
(1,575)
(1,336)
(11) %
Total consumer
(4,994)
(2,887)
73 %
(3,078)
(3,780)
(3,015)
66 %
Total net charge offs
$ (17,605)
$ (23,199)
(24) %
$ (5,312)
$ (2,273)
$ (13,173)
34 %
(In basis points)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans
Commercial and industrial
(37)
(54)
(9)
5
(4)
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
-
-
(4)
-
Commercial and business lending
(33)
(48)
(9)
4
(4)
Commercial real estate-investor
-
(17)
4
1
(67)
Real estate construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate lending
-
(12)
3
1
(49)
Total commercial
(21)
(34)
(4)
3
(20)
Residential mortgage
(1)
(1)
1
(1)
(1)
Auto finance
(35)
(15)
(24)
(26)
(20)
Home equity
(4)
12
25
-
3
Other consumer
(129)
(138)
(235)
(200)
(173)
Total consumer
(16)
(9)
(11)
(14)
(11)
Total net charge offs
(19)
(26)
(7)
(3)
(17)
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Change
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Credit quality
Nonaccrual loans
$ 183,436
$ 149,953
22 %
$ 110,581
$ 100,428
$ 106,179
73 %
Other real estate owned (OREO)
17,901
34,052
(47) %
32,534
28,016
29,268
(39) %
Repossessed assets
1,365
1,293
6 %
806
757
789
73 %
Total nonperforming assets
$ 202,702
$ 185,298
9 %
$ 143,921
$ 129,201
$ 136,236
49 %
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more(a)
$ 9,429
$ 2,288
312 %
$ 2,490
$ 2,814
$ 2,692
250 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.34 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual
267.60 %
329.75 %
384.36 %
417.56 %
390.49 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.50 %
0.41 %
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.34 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
0.55 %
0.51 %
0.45 %
0.41 %
0.44 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.36 %
0.32 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 64,960
$ 44,388
46 %
$ 19,606
$ 7,178
$ 12,802
407 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,658
3,255
(49) %
34
203
203
717 %
Commercial and business lending
66,618
47,643
40 %
19,640
7,381
13,006
412 %
Commercial real estate-investor
14,115
11,184
26 %
8,078
8,311
7,333
92 %
Real estate construction
4,533
2,974
52 %
25
144
145
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
18,648
14,158
32 %
8,103
8,455
7,478
149 %
Total commercial
85,266
61,801
38 %
27,743
15,836
20,484
316 %
Residential mortgage
77,924
70,335
11 %
66,890
68,492
69,093
13 %
Auto finance
12,871
10,973
17 %
8,888
8,271
8,218
57 %
Home equity
7,320
6,582
11 %
6,950
7,774
8,299
(12) %
Other consumer
55
262
(79) %
110
55
85
(35) %
Total consumer
98,170
88,152
11 %
82,838
84,592
85,696
15 %
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 183,436
$ 149,953
22 %
$ 110,581
$ 100,428
$ 106,179
73 %
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
Commercial and industrial
$ 3,517
$ 10,668
(67) %
$ 24,253
$ 2,683
$ 1,071
228 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
139
893
(84) %
345
34
-
N/M
Commercial and business lending
3,656
11,561
(68) %
24,598
2,717
1,071
241 %
Commercial real estate-investor
1,470
3,089
(52) %
33,487
19,405
14,190
(90) %
Real estate construction
1,033
1,437
(28) %
-
117
21
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
2,503
4,526
(45) %
33,487
19,522
14,211
(82) %
Total commercial
6,159
16,087
(62) %
58,085
22,239
15,282
(60) %
Residential mortgage
20,045
14,034
43 %
7,755
13,135
12,684
58 %
Auto finance
46,182
20,367
127 %
14,549
16,445
14,013
230 %
Home equity
5,008
4,536
10 %
2,742
3,779
4,265
17 %
Other consumer(a)
2,382
2,988
(20) %
2,173
2,704
2,728
(13) %
Total consumer
73,617
41,925
76 %
27,219
36,063
33,689
119 %
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 79,776
$ 58,012
38 %
$ 85,304
$ 58,302
$ 48,971
63 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Excluding guaranteed student loans.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
YTD
Sep 2026
YTD
Sep 2025
3Q26
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
Per common share data
Dividends
$ 0.72
$ 0.69
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
Market value:
High
32.33
27.01
32.33
31.34
29.37
27.14
27.01
Low
24.34
18.91
28.65
25.98
24.34
24.11
23.78
Close
28.65
30.77
25.86
25.76
25.71
Book value / share(a)
28.44
28.85
29.04
28.81
28.17
Tangible book value (TBV) / share(a)(b)
21.67
22.15
22.23
22.01
21.36
Selected trend information
Net interest margin(c)
3.14 %
3.02 %
3.20 %
3.17 %
3.03 %
3.06 %
3.04 %
Effective tax rate
22.37 %
18.64 %
22.86 %
22.37 %
21.75 %
15.82 %
19.16 %
Noninterest expense / average assets(c)
2.04 %
1.96 %
2.00 %
2.13 %
1.97 %
1.96 %
1.95 %
Dividend payout ratio(d)
34.12 %
34.85 %
31.17 %
37.50 %
34.29 %
29.63 %
31.51 %
Loans / deposits ratio
90.44 %
91.32 %
88.99 %
87.65 %
88.73 %
Assets under management, at market value(e)
$ 16,818
$ 17,009
$ 15,708
$ 16,132
$ 16,178
Common shares repurchased during period(f)
4,132
900
3,238
-
894
-
-
Common shares outstanding, end of period
185,694
188,718
165,438
165,980
165,904
Risk-based capital(g)(h)
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 41,587,042
$ 41,108,330
$ 35,773,810
$ 35,125,680
$ 34,688,358
Common equity Tier 1(i)
$ 4,315,910
$ 4,304,915
$ 3,744,610
$ 3,683,711
$ 3,584,712
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(i)
10.38 %
10.47 %
10.47 %
10.49 %
10.33 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.84 %
10.94 %
11.01 %
11.04 %
10.89 %
Total capital ratio
12.68 %
12.79 %
13.02 %
13.08 %
12.94 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.94 %
8.99 %
8.98 %
8.96 %
8.81 %
Selected equity and performance ratios
Total stockholders' equity / total assets
10.65 %
10.88 %
10.96 %
11.01 %
10.95 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (TCE Ratio)(b)
8.03 %
8.27 %
8.27 %
8.29 %
8.18 %
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
11.02 %
10.91 %
10.96 %
10.98 %
11.12 %
11.05 %
10.95 %
Return on average equity(c)
9.59 %
9.55 %
10.28 %
8.81 %
9.69 %
11.09 %
10.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity
13.08 %
13.13 %
14.05 %
12.12 %
13.03 %
15.04 %
14.02 %
Return on average assets(c)
1.06 %
1.04 %
1.13 %
0.97 %
1.08 %
1.23 %
1.12 %
Return on average tangible assets(b)(c)
1.12 %
1.08 %
1.20 %
1.03 %
1.12 %
1.27 %
1.17 %
Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
56.13 %
56.67 %
54.10 %
58.30 %
56.03 %
55.21 %
54.77 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(b)
53.17 %
56.32 %
51.27 %
52.91 %
55.77 %
55.15 %
54.77 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Based on period end common shares outstanding.
(b)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
(c)
This ratio is annualized.
(d)
Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
(e)
In millions. Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
(f)
Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
(g)
The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
(h)
September 30, 2026 data is estimated.
(i)
The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
YTD
YTD
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 2026
Sep 2025
3Q26
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
Tangible common equity reconciliation
Common equity
$ 5,281,520
$ 5,444,011
$ 4,803,760
$ 4,781,235
$ 4,674,186
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,257,140
1,264,034
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
Tangible common equity for TBV / share and TCE
$ 4,024,380
$ 4,179,977
$ 3,678,121
$ 3,653,393
$ 3,544,142
Tangible assets reconciliation
Total assets
$ 51,399,852
$ 51,812,506
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,257,140
1,264,034
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
Tangible assets for TCE Ratio
$ 50,142,712
$ 50,548,472
$ 44,468,101
$ 44,074,754
$ 43,325,819
Average tangible common equity reconciliation
Average common equity
$ 5,238,946
$ 4,534,716
$ 5,463,396
$ 5,433,872
$ 4,812,415
$ 4,713,445
$ 4,627,038
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,218,896
1,133,517
1,260,592
1,267,876
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
Average tangible common equity for ROATCE
4,020,050
3,401,200
$ 4,202,804
$ 4,165,996
$ 3,685,667
$ 3,584,390
$ 3,495,653
Average tangible assets reconciliation
Average total assets
$ 49,308,932
$ 43,360,369
$ 51,599,690
$ 51,235,842
$ 45,018,948
$ 44,402,771
$ 44,015,203
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,218,896
1,133,517
1,260,592
1,267,876
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
Average tangible assets for return on average
$ 48,090,036
$ 42,226,853
$ 50,339,098
$ 49,967,966
$ 43,892,200
$ 43,273,716
$ 42,883,818
Adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income
$ 389,785
$ 337,648
$ 146,586
$ 123,564
$ 119,635
$ 137,129
$ 124,732
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
11,993
4,956
5,170
5,170
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income for return on average tangible
$ 401,778
$ 342,604
$ 151,756
$ 128,734
$ 121,287
$ 138,781
$ 126,384
Adjusted net income available to common equity
Net income available to common equity
$ 381,160
$ 329,023
$ 143,711
$ 120,689
$ 116,760
$ 134,254
$ 121,857
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
11,993
4,956
5,170
5,170
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income available to common equity for
$ 393,153
$ 333,979
$ 148,881
$ 125,859
$ 118,412
$ 135,906
$ 123,509
Pre-tax pre-provision income
Income before income taxes
$ 502,086
$ 415,010
$ 190,035
$ 159,167
$ 152,883
$ 162,901
$ 154,286
Provision for credit losses
44,394
46,999
14,005
19,388
11,001
6,998
16,000
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$ 546,480
$ 462,009
$ 204,040
$ 178,555
$ 163,884
$ 169,899
$ 170,286
Period end core customer deposits reconciliation
Total deposits
$ 40,380,950
$ 39,931,255
$ 35,731,765
$ 35,552,608
$ 34,881,853
Less: Network transaction deposits
1,745,224
1,823,130
1,746,518
2,154,995
2,013,964
Less: Brokered CDs
3,790,075
3,933,787
3,562,752
3,795,133
3,956,517
Core customer deposits
$ 34,845,651
$ 34,174,338
$ 30,422,495
$ 29,602,480
$ 28,911,371
Average core customer deposits reconciliation
Average total deposits
$ 38,857,679
$ 34,580,383
$ 40,966,074
$ 40,382,227
$ 35,160,943
$ 35,628,917
$ 34,705,887
Less: Average network transaction deposits
1,888,746
1,875,523
1,869,045
1,879,876
1,917,854
2,090,587
1,933,659
Less: Average brokered CDs
3,834,723
4,105,700
3,920,540
4,085,995
3,528,294
3,998,012
3,916,329
Average core customer deposits
$ 33,134,210
$ 28,599,160
$ 35,176,489
$ 34,416,356
$ 29,714,795
$ 29,540,318
$ 28,855,899
Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Noninterest expense
$ 751,386
$ 636,173
$ 260,342
$ 271,882
$ 219,163
$ 219,466
$ 216,202
Less: Other intangible amortization
15,990
6,608
6,894
6,894
2,203
2,203
2,203
Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
735,396
629,565
253,448
264,988
216,960
217,263
213,999
Less: Acquisition costs(a)
38,734
-
13,258
24,469
1,007
252
-
Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 696,662
$ 629,565
$ 240,190
$ 240,519
$ 215,953
$ 217,011
$ 213,999
Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Net interest income
$ 1,054,479
$ 891,163
$ 377,251
$ 370,039
$ 307,190
$ 309,981
$ 305,222
Noninterest income
243,387
207,019
87,131
80,398
75,857
79,384
81,265
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(40)
13
(46)
35
(28)
37
1
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
12,365
12,705
4,086
4,139
4,139
4,196
4,222
Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
1,310,271
1,110,874
468,514
454,541
387,214
393,524
390,708
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
-
(6,976)
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 1,310,271
$ 1,117,850
$ 468,514
$ 454,541
$ 387,214
$ 393,524
$ 390,708
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire American National. The acquisition was completed on April 1, 2026. These costs, incurred in connection with the acquisition, represent nonrecurring costs.
(b)
Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale as a result of balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
3Q26
2Q26
Adjusted net income available to common equity reconciliation
Net income available to common equity
$ 143,711
$ 120,689
Acquisition costs, net of tax
10,227
18,996
Adjusted net income available to common equity for adjusted earnings per share
$ 153,938
$ 139,685
Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059
Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518
SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp