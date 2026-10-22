Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Originations rose 31% and total company revenue increased 26% from the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share of $4.06 increased 34% and adjusted earnings per share 1 of $4.48 rose 33% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

of $4.48 rose 33% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Credit performance remained strong, with a sequentially stable net revenue margin and the consolidated net charge-off ratio decreasing to 8.1% from 8.5% from the third quarter of 2025.

Sequential stability in the consolidated fair value premium reflects continued stable credit performance and outlook.

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $1.3 billion at September 30.

Repurchased $46 million of common stock and started the fourth quarter with $252 million of available share repurchase capacity.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We're pleased to deliver another quarter of strong financial results, driven by healthy demand and stable credit, as consolidated originations, receivables, revenue and adjusted EPS all grew 25% or more year-over-year," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We've built a high growth, highly profitable and resilient business at Enova serving large, fragmented markets with diversified products powered by our online-only business model, world-class technology and risk management, talented team and competitive funding capabilities. Our future is bright, and our focused growth strategy has us well positioned to continue delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value while meeting our mission of helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."

Third Quarter 2026 Summary

Total revenue of $1.01 billion increased 26% from $803 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net revenue margin of 61% compared to 57% in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting continued solid credit performance.

Net income of $107 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, increased 34% from $80 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $269 million increased 23% from $218 million in the third quarter of 2025.

of $269 million increased 23% from $218 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share 1 of $4.48 increased 33% from $3.36 in the third quarter of 2025.

of $4.48 increased 33% from $3.36 in the third quarter of 2025. Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 30% from the end of the third quarter of 2025 to a record $5.9 billion with total company originations of $2.6 billion in the quarter.

"We're pleased to deliver another quarter of top- and bottom-line financial performance that exceeded our expectations, including revenue of $1 billion during a quarter for the first time in our history," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Our financial and credit consistency supported strong execution in the capital markets during the quarter, and our competitive funding costs and solid liquidity position have us well positioned to deliver on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and opportunistic share repurchases."

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data,"

and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, October 22nd. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until October 29, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-855-669-9658 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9232664.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $74 billion in loans and financing to more than 16 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025



2025

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,957



$ 53,600



$ 71,709

Restricted cash



390,443





303,365





336,154

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



6,595,967





5,012,853





5,471,544

Income taxes receivable



29,267





55,124





40,901

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



97,353





76,941





80,870

Property and equipment, net



141,386





128,690





132,566

Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,684





17,167





16,549

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



1,891





4,910





3,660

Other assets



38,304





30,312





35,204

Total assets

$ 7,695,527



$ 5,962,237



$ 6,468,432

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 349,170



$ 252,914



$ 305,849

Operating lease liabilities



32,489





32,247





32,041

Deferred tax liabilities, net



368,361





286,930





295,437

Long-term debt



5,376,881





4,106,471





4,498,381

Total liabilities



6,126,901





4,678,562





5,131,708

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

48,061,707, 47,330,541 and 47,441,228 shares issued and 24,713,804,

24,883,481 and 24,715,608 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and

2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively



-





-





-

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding



-





-





-

Additional paid in capital



401,473





359,054





370,078

Retained earnings



2,309,604





1,927,162





2,006,143

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,806)





(7,872)





(9,500)

Treasury stock, at cost (23,347,903, 22,447,060 and 22,725,620

shares as of September 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025,

respectively)



(1,135,645)





(994,669)





(1,029,997)

Total stockholders' equity



1,568,626





1,283,675





1,336,724

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,695,527



$ 5,962,237



$ 6,468,432



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue

$ 1,009,172



$ 802,678



$ 2,813,241



$ 2,312,262

Change in Fair Value



(394,813)





(341,971)





(1,101,857)





(983,915)

Net Revenue



614,359





460,707





1,711,384





1,328,347

Operating Expenses































Marketing



229,680





147,351





622,652





429,490

Operations and technology



80,690





64,564





231,305





190,674

General and administrative



46,161





39,661





138,019





122,633

Depreciation and amortization



10,616





12,356





27,943





32,765

Total Operating Expenses



367,147





263,932





1,019,919





775,562

Income from Operations



247,212





196,775





691,465





552,785

Interest expense, net



(103,501)





(86,954)





(295,365)





(250,279)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(901)





90





(957)





(228)

Equity method investment income



664





258





1,303





991

Other nonoperating expenses



(632)





-





(632)





(1,019)

Income before Income Taxes



142,842





110,169





395,814





302,250

Provision for income taxes



35,538





29,855





92,353





72,842

Net income

$ 107,304



$ 80,314



$ 303,461



$ 229,408

Earnings Per Share































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 4.31



$ 3.22



$ 12.20



$ 9.07

Diluted

$ 4.06



$ 3.03



$ 11.49



$ 8.53

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



24,875





24,955





24,877





25,307

Diluted



26,434





26,472





26,409





26,881



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026



2025

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,554,189



$ 1,320,310

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(2,188,170)





(1,607,528)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(34,989)





(35,444)

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(2,223,159)





(1,642,972)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



757,857





356,731

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(350)





228

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



88,537





34,297

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



407,863





322,668

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 496,400



$ 356,965



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026



2025



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 5,690,329



$ 4,344,901



$ 1,345,428

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,758





17,301





(543)

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance (b)

$ 5,707,087



$ 4,362,202



$ 1,344,885

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 6,595,967



$ 5,012,853



$ 1,583,114

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



27,619





24,372





3,247

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance (b)

$ 6,623,586



$ 5,037,225



$ 1,586,361

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



116.1 %



115.5 %



0.6 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 5,877,741



$ 4,500,360



$ 1,377,381

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



20,135





20,750





(615)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance (b)

$ 5,897,876



$ 4,521,110



$ 1,376,766

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 5,708,899



$ 4,407,476



$ 1,301,423

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



22,120





20,881





1,239

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance (a)(d)

$ 5,731,019



$ 4,428,357



$ 1,302,662

Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



42.4 %



44.2 %



(1.8) % Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and finance receivable balance



57.6 %



55.8 %



1.8 %

























Revenue

$ 995,857



$ 791,723



$ 204,134

Change in fair value



(392,776)





(339,872)





(52,904)

Net revenue

$ 603,081



$ 451,851



$ 151,230

Net revenue margin



60.6 %



57.1 %



3.5 %

























Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases

$ 2,567,480



$ 1,961,439



$ 606,041



























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 473,633



$ 327,387



$ 146,246

>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable balance(c)



8.0 %



7.2 %



0.8 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 462,457



$ 377,811



$ 84,646

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and finance

receivable balance(d)



8.1 %



8.5 %



(0.4) %



























(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income

$ 107,304



$ 80,314



$ 303,461



$ 229,408

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



1,389





-





5,521





-

Equity method investment income



(664)





(258)





(1,303)





(991)

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



632





-





632





1,019

Intangible asset amortization



260





2,014





1,769





6,041

Stock-based compensation expense



9,422





8,535





26,878





24,577

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



901





(90)





957





228

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(759)





(1,692)





(4,231)





(4,668)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 118,485



$ 88,823



$ 333,684



$ 255,614



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 4.06



$ 3.03



$ 11.49



$ 8.53



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 4.48



$ 3.36



$ 12.64



$ 9.51















Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net income

$ 107,304



$ 80,314



$ 303,461



$ 229,408

Depreciation and amortization expenses



10,616





12,356





27,943





32,765

Interest expense, net



103,501





86,954





295,365





250,279

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



901





(90)





957





228

Provision for income taxes



35,538





29,855





92,353





72,842

Stock-based compensation expense



9,422





8,535





26,878





24,577

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



1,389





-





5,521





-

Equity method investment income



(664)





(258)





(1,303)





(991)

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



632





-





632





1,019



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 268,639



$ 217,666



$ 751,807



$ 610,127



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 1,009,172



$ 802,678



$ 2,813,241



$ 2,312,262

Adjusted EBITDA



268,639





217,666





751,807





610,127

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



26.6 %



27.1 %



26.7 %



26.4 %



























(a) In the first, second and third quarters of 2026, the Company recorded $1.4 million ($1.0 million net of tax), $2.7 million ($2.0 million net of tax) and $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax), respectively, of costs related to the planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank. (b) In the third quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.6 million ($0.5 million net of tax) and $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax), respectively, related to the early extinguishment of debt.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.