Growtality: Restaurants Are Paying A Fee To Talk To Their Own Customers. An Edinburgh Start-Up Wants To Change That

Growtality brings bookings, ordering and guest data into one place, so restaurants can fill more tables, bring guests back more often and grow on their own terms

EDINBURGH, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Growtality, an Edinburgh-based restaurant growth company that launched in August, is giving restaurants a platform that brings table bookings, direct online ordering, table ordering and guest data into one system. It is built to help restaurants deal with their customers directly, rather than through third-party marketplaces that keep the customer relationship and take a large share of each order.

The platform is available now to restaurants worldwide, from single-site cafes and takeaways to multi-location groups.

Growtality arrives at a hard time for restaurants. In the UK, delivery marketplaces typically take around 14% of each order a restaurant delivers itself, rising to around 30% plus VAT when the marketplace handles delivery, according to published rate cards. No-shows cost UK hospitality an estimated £17.6bn a year in lost sales, according to research by Zonal and CGA. And because marketplaces keep the customer data, a diner can order from the same restaurant every week without the restaurant ever learning their name.

Many restaurants also run bookings, online ordering, customer records and reviews on separate tools that do not share data. That leaves owners re-entering the same information and knowing little about who their regular guests are.

Growtality's restaurant growth platform replaces those tools with a single system. Restaurants can take table bookings with deposits, waitlists and SMS reminders to cut no-shows. They can sell online for pickup and delivery, dispatching their own staff as drivers through Growtality's Delivery Driver app, and let dine-in guests scan a QR code to order and pay at the table, with orders going straight to the kitchen. Every booking and order builds a guest profile that records visits, spend and preferences. Grow AI, the platform's AI assistant, answers phone calls and website chats around the clock.

That guest data powers the tools built to bring diners back. Email and SMS marketing runs automatically, sending birthday offers, win-back messages to guests who have not visited in a while, and review requests, with results reported in bookings rather than clicks. A loyalty programme lets guests earn points and rewards on both dine-in visits and online orders, with no plastic cards. Restaurants can also put ordering, bookings and rewards in their own branded app on iOS and Android.

"Restaurants spend years earning their regulars, then pay a marketplace every time those regulars order," said Smit Joshi, founder of Growtality. "We built Growtality so the guest

relationship stays with the restaurant. Keep the marketplaces for discovery if they work for you. But the people who already love your food should be able to book and order with you directly."

Joshi said the company is not asking restaurants to leave marketplaces overnight. "Most owners we speak to want both," he said. "The aim is to move your regulars direct, one booking and one order at a time, and to know who they are when they do."

About Growtality

Growtality is a restaurant growth company. Its platform helps restaurants own their guest relationships instead of renting them from marketplaces. It combines table bookings, direct online and table ordering, delivery management, a guest CRM, reviews and AI tools in one system, and serves restaurants of every size, from single sites to multi-location and enterprise groups. Growtality is operated by ThisRapt Ltd and is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For Press Enquiries: https://growtalityapp.com/press

Telephone: +44-7593695799

Business email: marketing@growtalityapp.com

Contact: Smit

Website: https://growtalityapp.com/

SOURCE: Growtality

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/restaurants-are-paying-a-fee-to-talk-to-their-own-customers.-an-1240417