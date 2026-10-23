European renewable energy marketplace Solmeria has expanded to include solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Romania. The marketplace, which spans ground-mounted PV, agriPV, C&I solar and BESS projects at all stages of development, initially went live in July with 25 projects in France. It added its first two listings in Romania earlier this month. The two offers are both agrivoltaic installations with four-hour storage systems located in Cluj county, northwestern Romania. They have a combined capacity of 6.2 MW of solar and a total BESS capacity of 6 MW/24 MWh. Maxime Courtaigne, ...

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