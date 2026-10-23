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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:05
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,20010:49
PR Newswire
23.10.2026 10:36 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.538623

8.026264

9.564887

16278362

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.142152

6.483155

8.625307

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B3FLWH99

2618551

1.538623

Sub Total 8.A

2618551

1.538623%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/10/2026

22/10/2026

Cash

1393314

0.818691

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/11/2026

30/11/2026

Cash

64179

0.037710

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/12/2026

15/12/2026

Cash

3360

0.001974

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/01/2027

29/01/2027

Cash

1281846

0.753194

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/02/2027

22/02/2027

Cash

1742561

1.023903

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/06/2027

11/06/2027

Cash

432578

0.254176

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/06/2027

16/06/2027

Cash

2367294

1.390987

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/07/2027

29/07/2027

Cash

2600756

1.528166

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/08/2027

23/08/2027

Cash

1445451

0.849326

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/09/2027

22/09/2027

Cash

2186971

1.285032

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/10/2027

04/10/2027

Cash

96780

0.056852

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/11/2027

02/11/2027

Cash

45

0.000022

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/11/2027

15/11/2027

Cash

15233

0.008949

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/11/2027

17/11/2027

Cash

142

0.000083

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2027

02/12/2027

Cash

29301

0.017199

Sub Total 8.B2

13659811

8.026264%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

8.026264

9.269146%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Markets Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Financial Investments Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Markets Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

22-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

© 2026 PR Newswire
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