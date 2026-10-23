Peak Energy said its oversubscribed Series B was led by GM Ventures, with participation from Maverick Silicon, Infinite Capital, Eclipse, Xora Innovation and LG Technology Ventures. The company did not disclose its valuation or the size of GM Ventures' contribution. Peak Energy said the funding will help it scale domestic manufacturing, fulfill more than $1 billion in existing customer orders and launch its passively cooled sodium-ion systems in the data center market. The round follows a $55 million Series A in 2024. "The investment we announce today will supercharge Peak's ability to scale ...

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