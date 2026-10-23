U.S. startup Transaera announced it will test rooftop heat pump technology in a multifamily residential building in Washington D.C., United States. The project is backed by a $125,000 grant from the National Deployment Grant Fund of The Clean Fight, a New York-based nonprofit that supports the early deployment of proven clean energy technologies. "Building owners deciding how to electrify need operating cost reduction and want to see performance data from a building like theirs before they commit," said Sorin Grama, CEO and co-founder of Transaera. "This project lets us prove, with independent ...

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