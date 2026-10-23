The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI): One Hundred China-Based Funds, a US$250 Billion Target: SWFI and Global FOF Association Bring China's Capital to G20 Investment Week in Miami

One Hundred China-Based Funds, a US$250 Billion Target: SWFI and Global FOF Association Bring China's Capital to G20 Investment Week in Miami

China Investment Corporation, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Monetary Authority of Macao among the institutions SWFI is working to bring to the stage, weeks after the Washington summit put trade, investment and artificial intelligence at the centre of US-China relations

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) and Global FOF Association, convener of the Davos Global Fund of Funds Summit, today announced that they will bring one hundred China-based funds to G20 Investment Week in Miami from December 11-15, 2026, in the same week as the G20 Leaders' Summit at Trump National Doral, with a target of US$250 billion in investment commitments, partnerships and co-investments between the visiting institutions and American companies, funds and states.

Registration for American companies and funds is open now at www.i20summit.com.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Global FOF Association becomes Non-Exclusive China Funds Outreach Partner, G20 Investment Week 2026. The delegation will be led by chairmen, presidents and chief investment officers of national and provincial government guidance funds, state-owned investment platforms, insurers and bank asset managers, and China's leading private equity and venture capital houses.

SWFI is also working with China Investment Corporation, China's largest sovereign wealth fund and one of the three largest in the world, with US$1.57 trillion in total assets, together with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, whose Exchange Fund holds HK$4.4 trillion, and the Monetary Authority of Macao, which manages the territory's MOP 700 billion fiscal reserve, to bring them to the stage on Sovereign Wealth Funds Day, December 13, alongside the leading sovereign funds of the G20 and its allied nations.

The announcement follows President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington, the first by a Chinese leader in eleven years, at which the two governments extended their trade truce into January, opened a Board of Trade to ease tariffs on US$30 billion of goods in each direction, and launched a formal dialogue on artificial intelligence. The two presidents are expected to meet again within months; the next G20 is in Miami.

"In Washington the two governments opened three channels: trade, investment and AI," said Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, Chairman of SWFI. "In Miami the people who deploy the money walk through them. China's private funds hold a record US$3.3 trillion, its guidance funds carry a US$1.5 trillion mandate for the industries America is building, and its sovereign funds manage close to US$4 trillion. For five years American companies have had almost no access to that capital, and Chinese institutions almost no access to American partners. We are putting one hundred of those funds in one room with the American businesses, funds and states that want to work with them, in the week the leaders meet again, and we have set the target at US$250 billion because a number is a commitment and a slogan is not."

US-China trade was US$495 billion in 2025 and Chinese-owned companies employ some 113,000 Americans, half of them in manufacturing. Yet Chinese direct investment now accounts for less than one per cent of foreign investment in the United States, and US private equity investment into China has fallen from US$140 billion in 2019 to under US$1 billion. G20 Investment Week is designed to reopen that channel through partnership, co-investment and joint ventures, with every participating institution screened by SWFI ahead of the event.

"Our members manage the capital behind China's next generation of industry, and they are looking for long-term partners in the United States," said Wang Peng, Executive Chairman of Global FOF Association. "G20 Investment Week is the one room this year where sovereign funds, pensions, American companies and Chinese institutions sit at the same table. We are bringing our members to it, and we expect them to arrive with mandates, not just business cards."

The delegation will join Institutional Investors Day on December 12, Sovereign Wealth Funds Day on December 13 and Pension and Endowments Day on December 14, and will feature on a main-stage panel, "China's Public and Institutional Capital: Global Partnership and Investment". Dedicated China Funds sessions will match American companies seeking partners in China, and American funds seeking co-investment and limited-partner relationships, with the visiting institutions.

American companies and funds that register at www.i20summit.com before November 15 can request introductions to specific visiting institutions through SWFI's matching desk ahead of the event. Seats at the China Funds sessions are limited and allocated in order of registration. Pass categories and prices are published on the site. Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and endowments attend by invitation.

G20 Investment Week expects more than 1,000 institutional investors, over 50 sovereign wealth funds and 1,000 pension and endowment funds across the five days, with the objective of directing US$5 trillion of long-term capital into the United States.

Register at www.i20summit.com.

The I20 Summit is an independent initiative of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or otherwise connected to the G20, the Group of Twenty, or the Government of the United States.

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

SWFI has served sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, central banks and other long-term public investors with research, data and convenings for nearly two decades. Chaired by Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, with Michael Maduell as President and CEO, SWFI hosts G20 Investment Week and the I20 Summit in Miami from December 11-15, 2026. www.swfinstitute.org • www.i20summit.com

About Global FOF Association

Global FOF Association is a Swiss association established in 2019 to promote the global fund-of-funds community. It convenes the Davos Global Fund of Funds Summit and publishes an annual list of investment institutions.

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