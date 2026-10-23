Zoomlion Tower Cranes Combine Heavy Lifting and Precision Control for Construction at Height

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") supported the Sept. 29 topping out of the 283-meter Shangri-La-side main tower of China's Lugu Lake Grand Bridge. Two R4300-200 tower cranes served the bridge's main towers. Alongside the company's earlier work on a 380-meter tower in Istanbul, the project demonstrates how heavy lifting capacity, precise controls and customized engineering support construction at height.

Heavy Lifting and Remote Control at Lugu Lake Grand Bridge

Located on the Xichang-Shangri-La Expressway in southwestern China, the bridge required accurate placement of large structural components in a mountain canyon. Each R4300-200 handled component lifting for its respective main tower. The final 103 meters of the Shangri-La-side tower construction included positioning the last steel and concrete sections above the central crossbeam, where changing wind conditions made stability and load control particularly important.

With a maximum lifting capacity of 200 metric tons and an 80-meter jib, the R4300-200 combines heavy lifting performance with more than 20 intelligent safety and control functions. These include collision prevention, automatic adjustment of operating speed according to load and controls that prevent suspended loads from slipping downward. Together, these features support controlled movement and positioning of heavy components during tower assembly.

Live camera feeds allow operators to monitor component positioning and control lifts remotely from ground level. This provides a view of lifting operations and supports accurate alignment during installation. Segment lifting for the Shangri-La-side main tower was completed safely.

Customized Engineering and Coordinated Technical Support in Istanbul

Zoomlion applied a different equipment configuration at the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's tower within the Istanbul International Financial Center. The 380-meter building combined steel framing with precast concrete. Construction required 1,260 heavy lifts, including steel columns weighing up to 48.2 metric tons, within a tightly constrained site.

For this project, Zoomlion customized its L760-50 luffing jib tower crane, which has a maximum lifting capacity of 50 metric tons and a maximum jib length of 60 meters. Modular mast sections measuring 2.3 meters on each side accommodated the limited space and enabled transport in standard shipping containers. Each crane required 10 custom connections to the building, engineered to meet local seismic requirements.

Variable-frequency drives regulate lifting, rotation and jib movement, enabling smooth starts, stops and fine adjustments when aligning heavy steel components. The control system supports precise positioning and helps manage load sway. Wind speed monitoring provides automatic warnings and limits operating speeds when preset thresholds are exceeded, helping teams manage changing conditions at height.

Remote monitoring and maintenance technology complemented these controls by transmitting 28 operating parameters, including loads, component temperatures, operating hours and fault codes. These data supported assessment of component wear and preventive maintenance. Zoomlion's R&D team in China worked remotely with engineers based in Türkiye to diagnose equipment issues and support timely maintenance, helping limit downtime. Equipment selection and technical support helped sustain a construction schedule of one floor every five days for the main structure.

Support also extended to crane placement, installation feasibility studies and dismantling simulations, connecting equipment design with practical construction requirements.

The project demonstrated Zoomlion's capabilities in customization, R&D, rapid delivery and responsive service. It also provided experience for other high-rise projects, including the 377-meter Ciel Dubai Marina hotel, Dubai's 400-meter Al Habtoor Tower and Indonesia's 331-meter Oasis Central Towers.

Building on this experience, Zoomlion will continue to develop tailored lifting solutions with ongoing technical support to meet the demands of high-rise and infrastructure construction.

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