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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
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HYXI Hosts European Partner Day 2026, Unveiling Full-Scenario Product Matrix

HYXI Hosts European Partner Day 2026, Unveiling Full-Scenario Product Matrix

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, under the theme "See Where It Begins, Shape the Future," HYXI successfully hosted its 2026 European Partner Day at its Hangzhou headquarters. Nearly 60 distributors, installers, industry experts, and media representatives from the Benelux, Spain, France and other countries gathered to tour HYXI's factory, flagship project and showroom, while witnessing the launch of its next-generation product matrix.

At the event, HYXI signed a strategic agreement with a leading Dutch installer and presented Outstanding Installer honors to core partners. HYXI was also awarded the "Top Brand" honor in the Netherlands by EUPD Research.

Firsthand Experience: European Partners Tour HYXI's Innovation Hub

European partners visited HYXI's factory, a flagship project, and showroom, gaining a full-picture view of its R&D prowess and manufacturing excellence.

"This is a truly industrial, professional facility with cutting-edge technology. We are proud to work with HYXI," said a French partner.

A Dutch installer praised the product design: "Complexity is the enemy of execution, and HYXI understands this deeply. They've made installation very simple and error-free."

A Spanish partner added: "We look forward to deepening our cooperation based on mutual trust and close communication, and we thank HYXI for its constant front-line support."

Strategic Depth: Full-Scenario Energy Matrix for Europe

The new product launch opened with a welcome address by Liu Chao, CEO of HYXI, who highlighted the company's strong technological baseline in smart manufacturing, quality control, and AI-driven energy management, offering unparalleled value for money.

David Shen, General Manager of HYXI Overseas Business Center, outlined the global strategy, emphasizing that a brand's success relies on competitive products, reliable service, and long-term partnerships, with HYXI fully dedicated to earning and honoring that trust through reliable products and continuous support.

Expanding on local commitment, Han Yin, President of HYXI Europe, emphasized: "We are upgrading our European headquarters and scaling our localized service teams to deliver end-to-end support across the continent."

James Wang, Director of Overseas Products and Solutions, unveiled HYXI's tailormade European product lineup: the flagship HYXI Halo series micro storage ESS, the HYXI Aura All-in-One residential ESS, and the newly launched HYXI Atlas 100kWh C&I ESS and QS series battery packs.

Industry Recognition and Expanding Local Footprint

Daniel Fuchs, Chief Customer Officer of EUPD Research, presented HYXI with the "Top Brand PV Netherlands 2026" award, noting that energy storage retrofits present massive market opportunities perfectly aligned with HYXI's strategic layout.

Closing the event, HYXI signed a strategic agreement with Dijkman Zonne-energie and honored both Dijkman and VictorWatt as Outstanding Installers. Moving forward, HYXI remains committed to deepening European localization and delivering reliable, intelligent clean energy solutions to empower its global partners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxi-hosts-european-partner-day-2026-unveiling-full-scenario-product-matrix-302917997.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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