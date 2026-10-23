Italy's second competitive bidding round for floating photovoltaic systems on inland waters under the FER2 incentive scheme has allocated its entire 30 MW quota. According to rankings published by Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), two projects were excluded despite offering a 2% discount on the reference tariff. The result marks a turnaround from the first FER2 floating solar tender, which allocated capacity to just one 991 kW project out of a 50 MW quota. The Italian authorities subsequently reduced the quota to 30 MW for the second round. Of the eight successful projects, ...

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