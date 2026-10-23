UFI Hydrogen has unveiled a new generation of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) at Hydrogen Technology World Expo in Hamburg, Germany. The Italian company, part of the UFI Group, said the platform integrates seven functional components into a single assembly, compared with three in its existing MEA technology, to reduce iridium consumption and simplify stack manufacturing. While conventional three-component MEAs require electrolyzer manufacturers to source, integrate and qualify additional components separately, the new architecture is designed to ...

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