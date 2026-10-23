Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company"), today announced the grand opening of Sunnyside Prestonsburg in Kentucky, the Company's 83rd dispensary nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023845685/en/

Sunnyside is located at 81 Glynview Plaza, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.

Sunnyside's opening marks a major milestone for Kentucky's emerging medical cannabis program, with dispensaries now operating in all 11 regions of the Commonwealth for the first time.

"Access is the foundation of any successful medical cannabis program," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "Kentucky continues to make meaningful progress, and we're excited to help build on that momentum. For patients in Eastern Kentucky, this is an important step toward making medical cannabis a practical, accessible treatment option."

The dispensary is located in the heart of Eastern Kentucky at 81 Glynview Plaza in Prestonsburg. It offers an education-focused shopping experience, with trained Wellness Advisors available to help patients navigate a curated selection of lab-tested products, including flower for vaporization, tinctures, topicals and edibles.

Registered medical cannabis patients can shop in-store or place orders online at www.sunnyside.shop for pickup.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production, and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's, and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development, and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue,' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements, including with regard to the integration of PharmaCann and the anticipated impact of the acquisition, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, in other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event, or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023845685/en/

Contacts:

Media

press@crescolabs.com

Investors

Mark Stortz, Interim CFO, Cresco Labs

investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:

312-929-0993

info@crescolabs.com