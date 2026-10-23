Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 9,375,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.32 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$3 million (the "Offering"). The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration expenses on its project portfolio in Mendoza Province, Argentina, working capital and general corporate purposes.

"Argentina Metals has assembled a highly prospective portfolio of copper-gold exploration assets in Mendoza. This financing will support fieldwork and geophysics aimed at progressing Las Estrellas towards an initial drilling programme in 2027 and defining drill targets across our other priority areas, subject to funding and permitting," said Roger Clegg, Chief Executive Officer of Argentina Metals. "Fieldwork at Las Estrellas has supported our desktop targeting approach, which has identified seven additional priority target areas for investigation. We believe Mendoza remains significantly underexplored and look forward to advancing our portfolio through systematic exploration."

The Offering is expected to close in one or more tranches, with the first closing expected to occur on or about October 30, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including fulfilling all applicable requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation of any insiders may be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties nor the consideration for such securities will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company may pay finders' fees and may issue finders' warrants ("Finders' Warrants") in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policy of the TSXV. Each Finders' Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.32 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing of the Offering.

All Common Shares issued in the Offering will be subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector. For more information, visit our website at www.argentinametals.com.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to obtaining regulatory approvals, exploration results and general capital markets conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320524