Konecranes Oyj: Konecranes Plc's interim report, January-September 2026: Strong deliveries in the third quarter

KONECRANES PLC INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026 OCTOBER 23, 2026 11:30 AM EEST

Konecranes Plc's interim report, January-September 2026: Strong deliveries in the third quarter

This release is a summary of Konecranes Plc's interim report, January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release in pdf format and is also available on Konecranes' website at www.konecranes.com.

The figures presented in this report are unaudited. Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the same period a year earlier.

July-September 2026 in brief

- Order intake decreased by 12.0% to EUR 1,011.3 million (1,148.6) and on a comparable currency basis by 12.7%. Order intake increased in Industrial Service and Industrial Equipment but decreased in Port Solutions.

- Net sales increased by 11.4% to EUR 1,101.5 million (988.7) and on a comparable currency basis by 10.3%. Net sales increased in Industrial Service and Port Solutions and remained stable in Industrial Equipment.

- Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 172.2 million (164.9) but comparable EBITA margin decreased to 15.6% (16.7%). The comparable EBITA margin increased in Industrial Service to 23.7% (22.7%) and in Port Solutions to 12.0% (11.8%) but decreased in Industrial Equipment to 10.9% (14.1%).

- Free cash flow was EUR 145.8 million (214.2).

- Earnings per share (basic) was EUR 0.50 (0.44).

January-September 2026 in brief

- Order intake increased by 0.3% to EUR 3,318.2 million (3,307.6) and on a comparable currency basis by 1.2%. Order intake increased in Industrial Service and Industrial Equipment but decreased in Port Solutions.

- Order book increased by 8.0% to EUR 3,302.3 million (3,057.4) and on a comparable currency basis by 6.9%.

- Industrial Service agreement base value increased by 5.1% to EUR 351.7 million (334.6) and on a comparable currency basis by 3.0%.

- Net sales increased by 0.1% to EUR 3,028.8 million (3,024.8) and on a comparable currency basis by 0.9%. Net sales increased in Industrial Equipment but remained stable in Industrial Service and Port Solutions.

- Comparable EBITA decreased to EUR 407.4 million (424.2) and comparable EBITA margin to 13.4% (14.0%). The comparable EBITA margin remained at the same level in Industrial Service at 21.8% (21.8%) and in Port Solutions at 11.0% (11.0%) but decreased in Industrial Equipment to 7.5% (8.5%).

- Free cash flow was EUR 160.2 million (391.4).

- Earnings per share (basic) was EUR 1.16 (1.17).

- Net debt was EUR -107.6 million (-31.3).

- Gearing was -5.0% (-1.6%).

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

DEMAND OUTLOOK

Within the industrial customers segment, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.



KEY FIGURES

EUR million (unless otherwise stated) 7-9/ 2026 7-9/ 2025 Change % 1-9/ 2026 1-9/ 2025 Change % R12M3 1-12/ 2025 Order intake 1,011.3 1,148.6 -12.0 3,318.2 3,307.6 0.3 4,400.0 4,389.3 Order book at end of period 3,302.3 3,057.4 8.0 2,988.4 Net sales total 1,101.5 988.7 11.4 3,028.8 3,024.8 0.1 4,191.9 4,187.8 Comparable EBITDA1 198.0 189.6 4.4 485.8 500.9 -3.0 675.2 690.3 Comparable EBITA1 172.2 164.9 4.4 407.4 424.2 -4.0 571.3 588.1 Comparable EBITA margin, %1 15.6% 16.7% 13.4% 14.0% 13.6% 14.0% Comparable operating profit1 163.5 156.2 4.7 381.4 398.1 -4.2 536.7 553.4 Comparable operating margin, %1 14.8% 15.8% 12.6% 13.2% 12.8% 13.2% Operating profit 162.7 153.6 5.9 377.9 390.4 -3.2 529.8 542.4 Operating margin, % 14.8% 15.5% 12.5% 12.9% 12.6% 13.0% Profit before taxes 156.6 137.5 13.9 364.2 367.8 -1.0 512.9 516.5 Net profit for the period 119.0 103.8 14.6 276.8 277.7 -0.3 398.9 399.8 Free cash flow 145.8 214.2 160.2 391.4 298.5 529.6 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.50 0.44 14.6 1.16 1.17 -0.3 1.68 1.68 Net debt -107.6 -31.3 -163.5 Gearing, % -5.0% -1.6% -7.8% Net debt / Comparable EBITDA, R12M1 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 Return on capital employed, %, R12M 20.4% 20.7% Comparable return on capital employed, %, R12M2 21.8% 22.1% Average number of personnel during the period 16,430 16,650 -1.3 16,614

1) Excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 10 in the summary financial statements

2) ROCE excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 10 in the summary financial statements

3) Rolling 12 months

Konecranes Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026, decided on a share issue without payment (share split) in which two (2) new shares were issued for each existing share. The share-specific indicators have been calculated using the post-share split number of shares. Share-specific indicators for the comparison periods have been adjusted to correspond to the post-share split number of shares.

CEO Marko Tulokas:

Konecranes delivered a strong third quarter, with robust deliveries and profitability at a high level. In September, we published our updated strategy and raised our financial targets, reflecting our sharpened focus and higher ambitions for growth.

Following a strong start to the year, order intake was affected by characteristic volatility in Port Solutions in the third quarter. Consequently, order intake decreased by 12.7% in comparable currencies year-on-year and amounted to EUR 1.01 billion. Of the regions, order intake increased in EMEA but decreased in the Americas and APAC. At the end of the quarter, our order book was EUR 3.3 billion, 6.9% higher than a year ago in comparable currencies. The order book was higher year-on-year in Industrial Service and Industrial Equipment, and at approximately the same level in Port Solutions.

Delivery performance was solid in the third quarter, particularly in Port Solutions, and net sales increased by 10.3% in comparable currencies to EUR 1.10 billion. Our comparable EBITA margin was on a high level at 15.6%, despite decreasing from last year's 16.7%, which was an all-time high quarterly profitability. The third quarter was impacted positively by US tariff refunds in the amount of roughly EUR 8 million, but the overall impact of one-offs was smaller than the impact of positive one-offs in the comparison period.

In Business Area Industrial Service, order intake increased by 1.2% in comparable currencies to EUR 400 million, despite lower level of modernizations. Net sales increased by 2.4% in comparable currencies to EUR 398 million. The comparable EBITA margin for the third quarter was excellent at 23.7%. The improvement in comparable EBITA margin was driven by good execution and positive pricing. The agreement base also continued to grow, increasing by 3.0% in comparable currencies. We continued to leverage our unparalleled service data assets and launched an AI assistant for Konecranes Portal. The assistant helps our Industrial Service customers and our sales organization to efficiently identify the most relevant equipment and service needs.

In Business Area Industrial Equipment, external order intake increased by 3.0% in comparable currencies to EUR 338 million. We saw good activity particularly in general manufacturing, power and mining customer segments. External sales decreased by 1.6% in comparable currencies and amounted to EUR 302 million. Comparable EBITA margin decreased to 10.9%. The decrease was mainly driven by lower volumes and high impact of positive one-offs in the comparison period.

In Business Area Port Solutions, order intake decreased by 36.7% in comparable currencies to EUR 288 million. Customer funnel activity remains very active across different product lines, but timing of orders was unfavorable in the quarter. Port Solutions' deliveries were strong in the third quarter and net sales increased by 28.3% in comparable currencies to EUR 420 million. Comparable EBITA margin improved to 12.0% and the improvement was mainly driven by higher volumes.

Going forward, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level within industrial customer segments. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.

We reiterate our financial guidance for year 2026. We expect our net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and our comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

Our updated strategy, published on September 24, is centered on accelerating profitable growth, and our upgraded financial targets reflect this higher level of ambition.

We target market share growth by expanding our offering and geographic reach as well as strengthening our presence across customer segments within our existing Business Areas. We continue to invest in our proprietary technology and extend the use of AI to leverage our unparalleled asset- and operational data. To reach our profitability target, we expect operating leverage to be the main driver of improvement, supported by our continuous focus on efficiency and operational excellence. Furthermore, our new equipment and service products will increase customer value while improving our cost efficiency.

Our updated capital allocation framework supports our accelerated growth ambitions and long-term shareholder value creation. We will continue to invest in our operations and technology, return capital according to the updated dividend policy, pursue targeted acquisitions, and consider share buybacks when excess cash is available. In connection with the publication of our updated strategy and capital allocation framework release, Konecranes also launched a share buyback program to optimize the company's capital.

Our high ambition also extends to climate action. In September we set a new long-term ambition to reduce the absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050 from base year 2019. Sustainability is embedded throughout our strategy and central to how we create long-term value.

At our Capital Markets Day today, we will discuss our updated strategy, upgraded financial targets and our focus areas. I'm proud of the work we have done so far and of the ambition we have set. I have great confidence in our team's ability to deliver on this promise.



RESULTS WEBCAST FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND MEDIA

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be arranged today at 1:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English and is presented by President and CEO Marko Tulokas and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the webcast event, and the recording will be published on the company's website later during the day.

The webcast can be watched through the following link:

https://konecranes.events.inderes.com/q3

To ask questions, the telephone conference can be joined by registering through the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/konecranes/q3/dial-in

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.



NEXT REPORT

Konecranes Plc plans to publish its Financial statement release 2026 on February 4, 2027.

KONECRANES PLC

Ruusa Vallin

Interim Head of Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ruusa Vallin,

Interim Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information in this report contains forward-looking statements, which are information on Konecranes' current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Konecranes' control that could cause Konecranes' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information in this report, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document.

In a rapidly changing world, our customers need reliable partners to keep their businesses moving. Konecranes has helped ports and industries move what matters for more than a century. Our long industry expertise, global reach and close customer relationships set us apart. We combine insights from our broad installed base, technology and services to turn knowledge into better performance and customer value. In 2025, Konecranes sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion. The company employs around 16,500 employees. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.konecranes.com