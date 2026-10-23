Yannis Rodocanachi Transitions to Newly Created Chief Brand Officer Role

Carole Gardner Diarra to Join as New Chief Marketing Officer

Victoria Spadaro Grant to Join as Chief Scientific Product Officer

Javier Huerta to Join as Chief Supply Chain Officer

The Wella Company, the world's largest pure-play hair and nail company, today announced strategic leadership changes to support its next phase, including a new organizational design for its Global Brand and Marketing function.

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Victoria Spadaro Grant

The Wella Company is evolving the design of its Global Brand and Marketing function into two distinct but complementary teams, each with a dedicated leader and a clear mandate. Global Brand will be focused on building the strength of the Company's portfolio of brands, while Global Marketing will be focused on translating that strength into consumer demand. Together, these newly designed teams will better enable the Company to continue building brand awareness, creating strong brand affinity, and driving advocacy among consumers and professionals.

In connection with this change, Yannis Rodocanachi is transitioning to the newly created role of Chief Brand Officer and industry veteran Carole Gardner Diarra will join as Chief Marketing Officer. The Wella Company has also appointed Victoria Spadaro Grant as Chief Scientific Product Officer and Javier Huerta as Chief Supply Chain Officer as it continues to invest in its innovation and supply chain capabilities. Yannis, Carole, and Victoria will report to Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Javier will report to Frank Smalla, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Quote from Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of The Wella Company:

"The Wella Company is entering an exciting new chapter. We have iconic brands, deep scientific expertise, and exceptional relationships with professionals, and these leaders bring fresh perspectives, proven capabilities, and a shared ambition to move with speed, innovate boldly, and win with pros and consumers around the world. I'm excited about the team we are building and confident they are the right leaders as we shape the future of beauty together."

These changes support The Wella Company's priorities in brand building, innovation, and omnichannel strategy. The following appointments and transitions are part of this evolution.

Roles Responsibilities:

Yannis Rodocanachi has been appointed Chief Brand Officer,effective immediately. He previously served as The Wella Company's President of Brands and Chief Marketing Officer. In the newly created Chief Brand Officer role, he will lead brand management, consumer and customer insights, and creative excellence, building brands that professionals and consumers choose and love across the Company's portfolio of seven strategic brands.

Carole Gardner Diarra has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 2. She brings more than 25 years in beauty, fashion, and consumer brands, most recently at UGG as Global Vice President of Marketing. As Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Diarra will lead Global Marketing and build the activation engine that turns brand love into consumer demand, extending the Company's professionally led, consumer-driven approach across its portfolio.

Victoria Spadaro Grant has been appointed Chief Scientific Product Officer, effective January 18, 2027. She is currently Chief Science Innovation Officer at Tate Lyle and previously modernized R&D at Barilla. As Chief Scientific Product Officer, she will bring science, consumer needs, and commercial opportunity closer together, building on the Company's six global R&D centers, more than 300 scientists, and more than 1,200 granted and pending patents.

Javier Huerta has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective December 1, and will also join The Wella Company's Leadership Team. He brings 30 years of global experience at Imperial Brands, where he built the first integrated end-to-end global Supply Chain, as well as at Unilever and Nestlé. As Chief Supply Chain Officer, he will lead the Company's approximately 2,000-person global supply chain organization, evolving its sourcing, manufacturing, quality, and logistics capabilities to support our omnichannel strategy, including eCommerce and direct-to-consumer platforms for select brands.

With these changes, The Wella Company also announced Chief Scientific Officer Peter Coles' planned retirement following an impressive 36-year career as a leader of R&D organizations across The Wella Company, Coty Inc., and Procter Gamble. Peter will remain with The Wella Company in a part-time advisory capacity. The Wella Company thanks Peter for his significant contributions in shaping the Company and growing the R&D organization during his tenure.

Bios:

About Yannis Rodocanachi

Yannis Rodocanachi has served as Chief Brand Officer of The Wella Company since October 2026. Mr. Rodocanachi previously served as President of Brands and Chief Marketing Officer of The Wella Company since November 2024, and as The Wella Company's President, Americas from October 2021 to November 2024.

Prior to joining The Wella Company, from October 2019 to October 2021, he served as Chief Executive Officer of BH Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand, where he created a beauty platform focused on Gen Z consumers.

Before joining BH Cosmetics, he spent more than 18 years at L'Oréal in senior leadership roles managing their leading hair and makeup brands. Mr. Rodocanachi received a Master of Science in Business from NEOMA Business School in France.

About Carole Gardner Diarra

Carole Gardner Diarra will join as Chief Marketing Officer of The Wella Company, effective November 2, 2026. Ms. Diarra has served as Global Vice President of Marketing of UGG since September 2021, where she played a central role in evolving the company from an iconic, highly seasonal footwear brand into a global fashion and lifestyle company. She also built much of the modern marketing organization and operating model required to support the brand's growth.

Prior to joining UGG, she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at health and wellness direct-to-consumer company Arbonne and spent 15 years at L'Oréal in senior roles in the U.S. and Paris across global brand management, consumer insights, innovation, marketing operations, digital commerce, and P&L leadership. Ms. Diarra received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Victoria Spadaro Grant

Victoria Spadaro Grant will join as Chief Scientific Product Officer of The Wella Company, effective January 18, 2027.

Ms. Grant has served as Chief Science Innovation Officer at Tate Lyle, a global provider of ingredients and solutions for food, beverage, and personal care products, since November 2020, where she led R&D and innovation across multi-billion-dollar businesses, building technology and commercial platforms to create greater value and evolve the portfolio.

Prior to joining Tate Lyle, she served as Global R&D and Quality Food Safety Chief at Barilla Group, a privately owned global food company, where she modernized the R&D function, strengthened its technical and consumer focus, and developed new innovations with staying power. Ms. Grant received a Bachelor of Science in Food Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Luján, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, and a PhD in Food Engineering from Texas A&M University, among other degrees.

About Javier Huerta

Javier Huerta will join as Chief Supply Chain Officer of The Wella Company, effective December 1, 2026.

Mr. Huerta has served as Chief Supply Chain Officer of Imperial Brands PLC, a FTSE 30 multinational business, since February 2021, where he led global Supply Chain and product development across more than 100 markets, 30 manufacturing sites, and an organization of 15,000 employees.

Prior to joining Imperial Brands, he spent over 11 years at Unilever in London and the Netherlands across supply chain and operations, and over 13 years at Nestlé across operations, industrial engineering, and manufacturing. Mr. Huerta received an industrial Engineering Degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in México.

About The Wella Company

The Wella Company is the world's largest pure-play hair and nail company, with a 145-year heritage and presence in more than 100 countries. The Company's 6,000+ employees combine science, artistry, and professional expertise to develop and market hair color, care, styling and treatment products, nail products, and premium hair styling tools. Rooted in the professional beauty community, The Wella Company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and consumers around the world.

Its portfolio of iconic brands includes Wella Professionals the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World*, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, ghd, Clairol, Wella/Koleston, and OPI.

The Company has primary offices in New York City; Geneva; London; Darmstadt, Germany; and Calabasas, California, as well as sites across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, among many others.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2025 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline.

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Contacts:

Alix Dunn Alix.dunn@wella.com

Media@wella.com