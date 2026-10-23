Flagstar Bank, N.A.: Flagstar Bank Reports Third Quarter 2026 Net Income Attributable To Common Stockholders Of $0.01 Per Diluted Share

NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE $20 MILLION OR 5% WHILE THE NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED FOUR BASIS POINTS TO 2.17%

TOTAL LOANS INCREASED FOR A SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER UP $958 MILLION OR 6% ANNUALIZED, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKING BUSINESS AS C&I LOANS INCREASED $2.0 BILLION OR 11%

COMMERCIAL BANKING DEPOSITS GREW $0.6 BILLION OR 7% REFLECTING OUR RELATIONSHIP DRIVEN GROWTH STRATEGY

TOTAL CRE PAR PAYOFFS TOTALED $1.2 BILLION, OF WHICH 35% WERE SUBSTANDARD; CRE CONCENTRATION RATIO IMPROVED TO 346% COMPARED TO 350% LAST QUARTER

THE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INCREASED $58 MILLION, PRIMARILY FROM THE IMPACT OF HIGHER INTEREST RATES INCLUDING ON THE NYC RENT REGULATED MULTI-FAMILY PORTFOLIO

CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12.38%; COMPLETED $250 MILLION BUYBACK IN EARLY OCTOBER

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Profitability

Capital PPNR of $66 million was unchanged

Adjusted PPNR of $66 million , up $4 million or 6%

Net interest income rose $20 million or 5% to $460

million

Net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 2.17%

Deposit costs increased 1 basis point while overall cost

of funds rose 2 basis points

Operating expenses of $441 million up 3% CET1 capital ratio of 12.38%, at or above peer group

levels

Excess capital of $1.2 billion, using low end of target

CET1 range of 10.5%

Book value per share of $17.82

Tangible book value per share of $17.05

Tangible book value per share adjusted for warrant

exercise is $15.56 Balance Sheet

Asset Quality Total C&I loans increased $2.0 billion or 11% to $20.6

billion

Total loans increased $958 million to $61.9 billion , up 2%

or 6% annualized

Strategic C&I loan focus areas grew $1.6 billion or 18%

Commercial Bank deposits grew $575 million , up 7%

Total MF/CRE loans declined $1.1 billion or 3% Total NYC multi-family loans declined $531 million or 4%

Total ACL of $0.9 billion, unchanged, and was 1.50% of

total loans HFI: Total multi-family ACL coverage of 1.63% ACL coverage of 2.97% for multi-family loans with

50% or greater rent-regulated units

Non-accrual loans were relatively stable

Substandard loans increased $248 million or 4% as overall

Criticized/Classified loans increased $670 million or 6%

NCOs to average loans was 0.49% vs. 0.66%

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (NYSE: FLG), today reported third quarter 2026 net income of $12 million compared to net income of $34 million for second quarter 2026 and compared to a net loss of $36 million for third quarter 2025. Third quarter 2026 net income attributable to common stockholders was $3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $26 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in second quarter 2026 and compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $45 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in third quarter 2025.

CEO COMMENTARY

Commenting on the Bank's third quarter 2026 performance, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting stated, "Our third quarter results reflect the fact that the Bank's core underlying fundamentals continued to improve despite the emergence of several headwinds, including a higher interest rate environment, deposit competition, persistent inflation, as well as the continuing impact of rent regulation policies on our New York City multi-family portfolio, which pressured our credit costs. We believe we are on track toward achieving our long-term strategic objectives, however given the higher for longer interest rate environment, the full realization of these objectives has shifted to 2028 from 2027.

"Notwithstanding these headwinds, during the third quarter, we made progress in multiple areas. Our net interest income increased 5% compared to the previous quarter, net interest margin expanded by 4 basis points, and adjusted pre-provision net revenue improved 6%, reflecting continued momentum in our operating performance.

"We also recorded another quarter of solid loan growth driven by broad-based growth across the C&I platform, along with deposit growth within that business. We continue to diversify the balance sheet through a strategic reduction in the multi-family and commercial real estate portfolios, offset by originations of new CRE loans across our footprint. The growth in C&I and the reduction in the multi-family and CRE portfolios are diversifying our loan portfolio. Additionally, the repricing and ongoing reduction of our multi-family portfolios are also positives as we work to improve our loan mix and net interest income.

"We believe these trends demonstrate ongoing progress in strengthening our core franchise and improving the quality and composition of our balance sheet. We remain focused on executing our long-term strategic plan of transforming Flagstar into a high performing regional bank. While the current interest rate environment may affect the pace at which we achieve certain objectives, our commitment to the transformation remains unchanged. We will continue to prioritize disciplined risk management, sustainable earnings growth, balance sheet strength, and the consistent execution of our strategic plan to position the Bank for long-term success."

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

(dollars in millions)

September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

Compare Total cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,046

$ 5,108

-21 % Total loans and leases held for investment

61,945

60,987

2 % Total assets

87,412

87,714

-0.3 % Total deposits

67,820

67,521

0.4 % Total borrowed funds

10,937

10,937

- %

Total assets were relatively unchanged, declining a modest $0.3 billion or 0.3% to $87.4 billion primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, more than offset by a decline in total cash and cash equivalents balances of $1.1 billion or 21%

Total loans and leases held for investment ("HFI") were $61.9 billion, up $1.0 billion or 2% (6% on an annualized basis).

Loan growth was driven by another strong quarter of growth in the C&I portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the multi-family and CRE portfolios.

Similar to last quarter, this quarter's C&I growth was broad-based across our various C&I businesses and across verticals and geographies. Total C&I loans increased $2.0 billion or 11% to $20.6 billion driven primarily by growth within Specialized Industries and Corporate & Regional Commercial Banking. Specialized Industries Banking loans increased $1,417 million or 21%. Corporate & Regional Commercial Banking increased $195 million or 8%. Public Finance increased $359 million or 18%.

The combined multi-family and CRE portfolio continued to decrease and were down $1.1 billion or 3% to $34.1 billion. Total CRE par payoffs totaled $1.2 billion, up modestly compared to the second quarter. CRE concentration improved to 346% compared to 350%. During the third quarter, the Bank originated approximately $375 million of new CRE loans, which partially offset the decrease due to par payoffs and repayments.

Consistent with the Bank's overall balance sheet transformation and diversification strategy, total C&I loans improved to 24% of total assets compared to 21% last quarter and 17% at year-end 2025. At the same time, total CRE loans, including multi-family declined to 39% of total assets compared to 40% last quarter and 44% at year-end 2025.

Total deposits were $67.8 billion, up $0.3 billion or 0.4%, driven by increases in non-interest-bearing checking, up 6%, and CDs, up 4% while interest-bearing and money market accounts decreased 6%, and savings accounts declined 1%.

Total borrowed funds, primarily wholesale borrowings consisting of FHLB-NY advances totaled $10.9 billion unchanged compared to the prior quarter.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Net Interest Income

Third quarter 2026 net interest income totaled $460 million compared to $440 million, up $20 million or 5% compared to second quarter 2026 and rose $35 million or 8% compared to third quarter 2025.

Linked-Quarter Comparison

Average interest-earnings assets increased $1.2 billion or 1.4% to $84.3 billion due to higher average loan balances and higher average securities, partially offset by lower average cash balances.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $0.9 billion or 1.4% to $66.4 billion, as average borrowed funds increased 2% and average interest-bearing deposits rose 1%.

The net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 2.17% driven by a 6 basis point increase in the average yield partially offset by a 2 basis point increase in the average cost of funds.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

Average interest-earning assets decreased 5% to $84.3 billion driven by lower average loans and lower average cash balances partially offset by higher average securities balances.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6% or $4.0 billion to $66.4 billion as both average deposits and average borrowings balances declined due to strategic actions taken by the Bank to reduce its cost of funds.

Average deposits declined 2% to $55.9 billion as the Bank significantly reduced brokered deposits throughout 2025.

Average borrowings declined 21% or $2.7 billion to $10.5 billion as the Bank continued to pay down wholesale borrowings.

The net interest margin increased 26 basis points driven by a 51 basis point decline in the average cost of funds as the average cost of borrowings decreased 33 basis points and the average cost of deposits declined 51 basis points. This was partially offset by a 17 basis points decrease in the average yield as the average yield on securities declined 42 basis points, the average yield on cash balances declined 69 basis points and the average loan yield declined 12 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses

Linked-Quarter Comparison

For the third quarter 2026, we reported a provision for credit losses of $76 million compared to $18 million in the second quarter 2026. The $58 million increase was impacted by net charge-offs, while the allowance for credit losses was unchanged compared to the prior quarter. Increases in the allowance related to growth in our C&I portfolio and the impact from a higher interest rate environment including on the New York City rent-regulated multi-family portfolio, were offset by volume reductions in our multi-family portfolio.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter 2026 totaled $74 million, down $26 million or 26%.

Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.49% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.66% for second quarter 2026.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

The provision for credit losses increased $38 million reflects the impact of net charge-offs during the quarter.

Net charge-offs increased $1 million or 1%.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

The table below details the Bank's pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") and PPNR, as adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted:















September 30, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Net interest income $ 460

$ 440

$ 425

5 %

8 % Non-interest income 70

76

94

-8 %

-26 % Total revenues $ 530

$ 516

$ 519

3 %

2 % Total non-interest expense 464

450

522

3 %

-11 % Pre - provision net revenue/(loss) (non-GAAP) $ 66

$ 66

$ (3)

- %

NM Merger-related expenses -

-

17

NM

NM Severance -

-

8

NM

NM Litigation settlement -

-

14

NM

NM Net (gain) loss on investment security -

(4)

(21)

NM

NM Pre - provision net revenue/(loss), as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $ 66

$ 62

$ 15

6 %

NM

(1) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.

For third quarter 2026, PPNR totaled $66 million unchanged compared to the second quarter 2026 and compared to a pre-provision net loss of $3 million for third quarter 2025.

Linked-Quarter Comparison

Excluding the impact from the investment in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc., (the "Figure Investment") in the second quarter, our third quarter adjusted PPNR increased $4 million or 6%.

The increase was driven by a 5% increase in net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income and higher non-interest expenses.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

Excluding the impact from the Figure Investment and several other one-time items in the prior year, adjusted PPNR increased $51 million compared to the prior year.

The majority of the increase was driven by an 11% reduction in non-interest expenses and an 8% increase in net interest income, partially offset by an 8% decrease in non-interest income.

Non-Interest Income















September 30, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2026

September

30, 2025 Fee income $29

$26

$23

12 %

26 % Bank-owned life insurance 11

13

12

-15 %

-8 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities -

4

22

NM

NM Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 3

4

5

-25 %

-40 % Other income 27

29

32

-7 %

-16 % Total non-interest income $70

$76

$94

-8 %

-26 %



















Impact of Adjustments:

















Net (gain) loss on investment security -

(4)

(21)

NM

NM Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $70

$72

$73

-3 %

-4 %

Non-interest income in third quarter 2026 was $70 million, down $6 million or 8% compared to $76 million in second quarter 2026 and down $24 million or 26% compared to third quarter 2025.

Linked-Quarter Comparison

Excluding the impact from the Figure Investment in the previous quarter, adjusted non-interest income decreased $2 million or 3%.

The modest decrease was driven by a $3 million or 12% increase in fee income, more than offset by declines in BOLI, mortgage banking gain on sale income, and other income.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

Excluding the impact from the Figure Investment, adjusted non-interest income declined $3 million or 4%.

This was driven by a $6 million or 26% improvement in fee income more than offset by declines in BOLI, mortgage banking gain on sale income, and other income.

Non-Interest Expense















September 30, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025 Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $228

$220

$242

4 %

-6 % Occupancy and equipment 46

46

47

- %

-2 % Software expense 50

49

47

2 %

6 % FDIC insurance 29

30

37

-3 %

-22 % Professional services 23

19

20

21 %

15 % General and administrative 65

63

86

3 %

-24 % Total operating expenses 441

427

479

3 %

-8 % Intangible asset amortization 23

23

26

- %

-12 % Merger-related expense -

-

17

NM

NM Total non-interest expense $464

$450

$522

3 %

-11 %



















Impact of Adjustments:

















Total operating expenses $441

$427

$479

3 %

-8 % Severance -

-

(8)

NM

NM Litigation settlement -

-

(14)

NM

NM Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) $441

$427

$457

3 %

-4 %

Third quarter 2026 operating expenses were $441 million compared to $427 million in second quarter 2026, up $14 million or 3%, while they declined $38 million or 8% compared to third quarter 2025.

Linked-Quarter Comparison

The increase was mainly driven by an $8 million or 4% increase in compensation and benefits and a $4 million or 21% increase in Professional services.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

Excluding expenses related to severance and a litigation settlement, adjusted operating expenses decreased $16 million or 4%.

The main drivers were a $21 million or 24% decrease in G&A expense and an $8 million or 22% decrease in FDIC expense. This was partially offset by modest increases in professional services, and compensation and benefits expense.

Income Taxes

Linked-Quarter Comparison

For the third quarter 2026, the Bank reported an income tax benefit of $22 million compared to an income tax expense of $14 million for the second quarter 2026. This quarter's income tax benefit resulted from the settlement of a 2019-2021 federal tax audit that reduced our tax provision by $22 million.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

For the third quarter 2026, the Bank reported income tax benefit of $22 million compared to an income tax benefit of $5 million for the third quarter 2025. The effective tax rate for the third quarter 2026 was 217.8% compared to 12.2% for the third quarter 2025.

CREDIT QUALITY















September 30, 2026

As of

compared to: (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September

30, 2025

June 30, 2026

September

30, 2025 Total non-accrual loans held for investment $2,817

$2,800

$3,241

1 %

-13 % Non-accrual held for investment loans to total loans held for investment 4.55 %

4.59 %

5.17 %

-1 %

-12 % Non-accrual held for investment loans and repossessed assets ("NPAs") to total assets 3.23 %

3.20 %

3.56 %

1 %

-9 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $869

$869

$1,071

- %

-19 % Total ACL, including on unfunded commitments $927

$925

$1,128

- %

-18 % ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.40 %

1.42 %

1.71 %

-2 bps

-31 bps Total ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.50 %

1.52 %

1.80 %

-2 bps

-30 bps ACL on loans and leases % of NPLs 31 %

31 %

33 %

-1 %

-7 % Total ACL % of NPLs 33 %

33 %

35 %

- %

-5 %

Non-Accrual Loans

At September 30, 2026, total non-accrual loans, including held-for-sale, were $2,821 million, up $16 million or 1% compared to $2,805 million at June 30, 2026, but down $451 million or 14% compared to September 30, 2025. Total non-accrual loans HFI to total loans HFI were 4.55% at September 30, 2026 compared to 4.59% at June 30, 2026 and 5.17% at September 30, 2025.

Linked-Quarter Comparison

Multi-family non-accrual loans decreased 0.3%, while CRE non-accrual loans decreased 2%.

NPAs to total assets rose 3 basis points to 3.23%.

Year-Over-Year Comparison

Multi-family non-accrual loans declined 13% and CRE non-accrual loans declined 16%, reflecting ongoing proactive workout and resolution strategies.

NPAs to total assets improved 33 basis points.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses

The total allowance for credit losses including the allowance for unfunded commitments was $927 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $925 million at June 30, 2026 and $1,128 million at September 30, 2025. The total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases at September 30, 2026 was $869 million unchanged from June 30, 2026 and a decrease from $1,071 million at September 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses was unchanged compared to the prior quarter. Increases in the allowance related to growth in our C&I portfolio and the impact from a higher interest rate environment including on the New York City rent-regulated multi-family portfolio, were offset by volume reductions in our multi-family portfolio

The total allowance for credit losses to total loans HFI at September 30, 2026 was 1.50% compared to 1.52% at June 30, 2026 and 1.80% at September 30, 2025. The total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans HFI was 1.40% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.42% at June 30, 2026 and 1.71% at September 30, 2025.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)









Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.38 %

13.16 %

12.83 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.19 %

13.99 %

13.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.74 %

16.58 %

16.23 % Leverage capital ratio 9.33 %

9.70 %

9.22 %

(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country. At September 30, 2026, the Bank had $87.4 billion of assets, $62.1 billion of loans, deposits of $67.8 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $7.6 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 320 retail locations and 20 Private Banking Offices across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

The Bank will host a conference call on October 23, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2026 performance.

Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic: (833) 461-5787

International: (585) 542-9983

Meeting ID: 960333298

Live Webcast: ir.flagstar.com

Replay Information:

Call available through 11:59 p.m. on October 27, 2026

Domestic: (833) 309-1852

International: (929) 828-5978

Meeting ID: 960333298

Archived webcast: ir.flagstar.com through November 20, 2026

Investor Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino, (516) 683-4286, [email protected]

Media Contact: Jessica Torchia, (248) 312-6451, [email protected]

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Language

This earnings release and the associated conference call may include forward-looking statements by us and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, beliefs, intentions, and expectations regarding, among other things: (a) revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, liquidity position, capital levels, risk analysis, divestitures, acquisitions, and other material transactions, among other matters; (b) the future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; (c) our assessments of credit risk and probable losses on loans and associated allowances and reserves; (d) our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; (e) our ability to achieve profitability goals within projected timeframes and to execute on our strategic plan, including the sufficiency of our internal resources, procedures and systems; (f) our ability to execute our capital management strategies, including our ability to complete our current stock repurchase program and to implement future stock repurchase programs; (g) our ability to attract, incentivize, and retain key personnel and the roles of key personnel; (h) our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals, including those related to our recent holding company reorganization, which was completed in October 2025 (the "Reorganization"), our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., which was completed in December 2022, our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction, which was completed in March 2023, and our ability to comply with the heightened regulatory standards with respect to governance and risk management programs to which we are subject as a national bank with assets of $50 billion or more; (i) the impact of the $1.05 billion capital raise we completed in March 2024; (j) the conversion or exchange of shares of our preferred stock; (k) the payment of dividends on shares of our capital stock, including adjustments to the amount of dividends payable on shares of our preferred stock; (l) the dilution of existing equity holders associated with future equity awards and stock issuances; (m) the effects of the reverse stock split we effected in July 2024; and (n) the impact of the 2024 sale of our mortgage servicing operations, third party mortgage loan origination business, and mortgage warehouse business.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "confident," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; we do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, including guidance or expectations regarding our future financial or operating results, and long-term strategic objectives and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to, among others, the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities, credit and financial markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including associated allowances and reserves; changes in future allowance for credit losses, including changes required under relevant accounting and regulatory requirements; the ability to pay future dividends; the ability to implement future stock repurchase programs, which are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and other various factors, including the Bank's liquidity, capital position, and financial performance, accounting, and regulatory considerations as well as general market conditions; changes in our capital management and balance sheet strategies and our ability to successfully implement such strategies; our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Reorganization; changes in our Board of Directors and our executive management team; changes in our strategic plan, including changes in our internal resources, procedures and systems, and our ability to successfully implement such plan; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; changes relating to rent regulation and housing, including recent legislative action in New York City to freeze rents, effective October 1, 2026, on certain rent-regulated properties; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the outcome of federal, state, and local elections and the resulting economic and other impact on the areas in which we conduct business; the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns; the imposition of restrictions on our operations by bank regulators; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of investigations or any other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; our ability to comply with heightened regulatory standards with respect to governance and risk management programs to which we are subject as a national bank with assets of $50 billion or more; the restructuring of our mortgage business; our ability to achieve anticipated cost savings and enhanced efficiencies with respect to our balance sheet and expense reduction strategies; the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of our operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, civil unrest, international military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties with respect to our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, which was completed in December 2022, and our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction, which was completed in March 2023: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions will not be realized when expected or at all; the possibility of increased legal and compliance costs, including with respect to any litigation or regulatory actions related to the business practices of acquired companies or the combined business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in or as a result of the transactions within the expected timeframes or at all; and revenues following the transactions may be lower than expected.

More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other reports we file with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC") and voluntarily file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and which are also available on our Investor Relations website. Our forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, on our conference call, during investor presentations, or in our securities disclosure filings. All such files are accessible on our website at ir.flagstar.com, on the OCC's website at www.occ.gov, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)















September 30, 2026













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

June 30, 2026

December 31,

2025 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 382

$ 416

$ 553

-8 %

-31 % Interest-earning deposits and other securities with financial institutions 3,664

4,692

5,341

-22 %

-31 % Total cash and cash equivalents 4,046

5,108

5,894

-21 %

-31 % Securities:

















Debt securities available-for-sale 16,395

16,553

15,701

-1 %

4 % Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 14

14

65

- %

-78 % Total securities 16,409

16,567

15,766

-1 %

4 % Loans held for sale 166

208

265

-20 %

-37 % Loans and leases held for investment:

















Multi-family 25,948

26,931

28,983

-4 %

-10 % Commercial real estate 8,102

8,244

9,314

-2 %

-13 % One-to-four family first mortgage 5,867

5,767

5,630

2 %

4 % Commercial and industrial 20,579

18,563

15,217

11 %

35 % Other loans 1,449

1,482

1,588

-2 %

-9 % Total loans and leases held for investment 61,945

60,987

60,732

2 %

2 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (869)

(869)

(1,030)

- %

-16 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net 61,076

60,118

59,702

2 %

2 % Premises and equipment, net 474

472

477

- %

-1 % Core deposit and other intangibles 310

333

381

-7 %

-19 % Other assets 4,931

4,908

5,027

- %

-2 % Total assets $ 87,412

$ 87,714

$ 87,512

- %

- % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 19,330

$ 20,477

$ 18,233

-6 %

6 % Savings accounts 14,741

14,836

14,864

-1 %

-1 % Certificates of deposit 21,359

20,477

20,843

4 %

2 % Non-interest-bearing accounts 12,390

11,731

12,060

6 %

3 % Total deposits 67,820

67,521

66,000

- %

3 % Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 9,900

9,901

11,151

- %

-11 % Junior subordinated debentures 588

587

585

- %

1 % Subordinated notes 449

449

448

- %

- % Total borrowed funds 10,937

10,937

12,184

- %

-10 % Other liabilities 1,010

1,115

1,184

-9 %

-15 % Total liabilities 79,767

79,573

79,368

- %

1 % Mezzanine equity:

















Preferred stock - Series B 1

1

1

- %

- % Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - Series A and D 503

503

503

- %

- % Common stock 4

4

4

- %

- % Paid-in capital in excess of par 9,311

9,299

9,303

- %

- % Retained earnings (958)

(958)

(988)

- %

-3 % Treasury stock, at cost (377)

(161)

(190)

NM

98 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: (839)

(547)

(489)

53 %

72 % Total stockholders' equity 7,644

8,140

8,143

-6 %

-6 % Total liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity $ 87,412

$ 87,714

$ 87,512

- %

- %

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)















September 30, 2026

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 780

$ 751

$ 819

4 %

-5 % Securities and money market investments 232

225

282

3 %

-18 % Total interest income 1,012

976

1,101

4 %

-8 %



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 140

126

151

11 %

-7 % Savings accounts 94

97

113

-3 %

-17 % Certificates of deposit 201

201

255

- %

-21 % Borrowed funds 117

112

157

4 %

-25 % Total interest expense 552

536

676

3 %

-18 % Net interest income 460

440

425

5 %

8 % Provision for credit losses 76

18

38

NM

100 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 384

422

387

-9 %

-1 %



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 29

26

23

12 %

26 % Bank-owned life insurance 11

13

12

-15 %

-8 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities -

4

22

NM

NM Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 3

4

5

-25 %

-40 % Net loan administration income (loss) -

1

-

NM

NM Other income 27

28

32

-4 %

-16 % Total non-interest income 70

76

94

-8 %

-26 %



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 228

220

242

4 %

-6 % Occupancy and equipment 46

46

47

- %

-2 % Software expense 50

49

47

2 %

6 % FDIC insurance 29

30

37

-3 %

-22 % Professional services 23

19

20

21 %

15 % General and administrative 65

63

86

3 %

-24 % Total operating expenses 441

427

479

3 %

-8 % Intangible asset amortization 23

23

26

- %

-12 % Merger-related expenses -

-

17

NM

NM Total non-interest expense 464

450

522

3 %

-11 % Income (loss) before income taxes (10)

48

(41)

NM

-76 % Income tax expense (benefit) (22)

14

(5)

NM

NM Net income (loss) 12

34

(36)

-65 %

NM Preferred stock dividends 9

8

9

13 %

- % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 3

$ 26

$ (45)

-88 %

NM



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.06

$ (0.11)

-83 %

NM Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.06

$ (0.11)

-83 %

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

- %

- %

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Compare (dollars in millions, except per share data)









Interest Income:









Loans and leases $ 2,285

$ 2,519

-9 % Securities and money market investments 687

889

-23 % Total interest income 2,972

3,408

-13 %











Interest Expense:









Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 380

480

-21 % Savings accounts 292

334

-13 % Certificates of deposit 605

850

-29 % Borrowed funds 352

490

-28 % Total interest expense 1,629

2,154

-24 % Net interest income 1,343

1,254

7 % Provision for credit losses 94

181

-48 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,249

1,073

16 %











Non-Interest Income:









Fee income 78

67

16 % Bank-owned life insurance 34

32

6 % Net loss on investment securities (5)

22

NM Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 12

24

-50 % Net loan administration income 1

5

-80 % Other income 81

101

-20 % Total non-interest income 201

251

-20 %











Non-Interest Expense:









Operating expenses:









Compensation and benefits 676

723

-7 % Occupancy and equipment 142

155

-8 % Software expenses 146

127

15 % FDIC insurance 89

136

-35 % Professional services 64

69

-7 % General and administrative 192

237

-19 % Total operating expenses 1,309

1,447

-10 % Intangible asset amortization 71

81

-12 % Merger-related expenses -

39

NM Total non-interest expense 1,380

1,567

-12 % Income (loss) before income taxes 70

(243)

NM Income tax expense (benefit) 3

(37)

NM Net income (loss) 67

(206)

NM Preferred stock dividends 25

25

- % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 42

$ (231)

NM











Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.10

$ (0.56)

NM Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.09

$ (0.56)

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.03

$ 0.03

- %



FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to GAAP measures, management considers various non-GAAP measures when evaluating the performance of the business.

We believe that non-interest income, operating expenses, pre-provision net (loss) revenue (which includes both non-interest income and non-interest expense), net income (loss), net income (loss) attributed to common stockholders, diluted earnings (loss) per share, the net interest margin, and our efficiency ratio as adjusted for items that we believe are not indicative of core operating results, such as but not limited to merger and restructuring expenses, litigation settlement expenses related to cases prior to the acquisition of Flagstar Bank, NA, fair value adjustments on non-core equity investments, as well as adjustments for severance and impairment charges and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations provide valuable insights to investors by highlighting our underlying performance. These non-GAAP metrics also facilitate meaningful comparisons to other financial institutions, as they are widely used and frequently referenced by investors and analysts.

We believe average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible common stockholders' equity, average tangible assets and tangible book value per share are important measures for evaluating the performance of the business without the impact of our intangible assets. These non-GAAP metrics also provide investors with important indications regarding our ability to grow the business, our ability to pay dividends as well as engage in capital strategies in addition to facilitating meaningful comparisons to other financial institutions, as they are widely used and frequently referenced by investors and analysts.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names. The following tables reconcile the above the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their comparable GAAP financial measures, to the extent not reconciled earlier in this earnings release, for the stated periods:





At or for the



Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended, (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September

30, 2026

September

30, 2025 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 7,644

$ 8,140

$ 8,108

$ 7,644

$ 8,108 Less: Core deposit and other intangible assets

(310)



(333)



(407)



(310)



(407) Less: Preferred stock - Series A and D

(503)



(503)



(503)



(503)



(503) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 6,831

$ 7,304

$ 7,198

$ 6,831

$ 7,198 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 7,644

$ 8,140

$ 8,108

$ 7,644

$ 8,108 Less: Preferred stock - Series A and D $ (503)

$ (503)

$ (503)

$ (503)

$ (503) Common stockholders' equity $ 7,141

$ 7,637

$ 7,605

$ 7,141

$ 7,605 Total Assets $ 87,412

$ 87,714

$ 91,668

$ 87,412

$ 91,668 Less: Core deposit and other intangible assets

(310)



(333)



(407)



(310)



(407) Tangible Assets $ 87,102

$ 87,381

$ 91,261

$ 87,102

$ 91,261 Average common stockholders' equity $ 7,583

$ 7,670



7,628

$ 7,649

$ 7,604 Less: Other intangible assets

(326)



(349)



(424)

$ (349)

$ (451) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,257

$ 7,321

$ 7,204

$ 7,300

$ 7,153 Average Assets $ 87,793

$ 86,694

$ 91,983

$ 87,184

$ 95,907 Less: Core deposit and other intangible assets

(326)



(349)



(424)



(349)



(451) Average tangible assets $ 87,467

$ 86,345

$ 91,559

$ 86,835

$ 95,456 GAAP MEASURES:



























Return (loss) on average assets (1)

0.06 %



0.16 %



(0.16) %



0.10 %



(0.29) % Return (loss) on average common stockholders' equity (2)

0.21 %



1.37 %



(2.31) %



0.75 %



(4.05) % Book value per common share $ 17.82

$ 18.31

$ 18.30

$ 17.82

$ 18.30 Common stockholders' equity to total assets

8.17 %



8.71 %



8.30 %



8.17 %



8.30 % NON-GAAP MEASURES:



























Return (loss) on average tangible assets (1)

0.06 %



0.15 %



(0.10) %



0.11 %



(0.22) % Return (loss) on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2)

0.22 %



1.29 %



(1.70) %



0.85 %



(3.45) % Tangible book value per common share $ 17.05

$ 17.51

$ 17.32

$ 17.05

$ 17.32 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets

7.84 %



8.36 %



7.89 %



7.84 %



7.89 %

(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income, or non-GAAP net income, generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.



(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income attributable to common stockholders, or non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income attributable to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.



At or for the (dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 6,831 Common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 400,635,645 Dilution Impact of Warrants 38,233,612 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends, incl. warrants 438,869,257 Tangible book value per common share - adjusted for warrant exercise $ 15.56



Weighted average dilutive potential common shares for the three months ended - GAAP 54,637,476 Weighted average dilutive impact of convertible preferred (250,000) Weighted average dilutive impact of options outstanding (3,291,956) Weighted average dilutive impact of unvested share units (2,504,420) Weighted average vs. ending share price adjustment on the dilutive impact of warrants outstanding (10,357,489) Dilution impact of warrants on tangible book value- non GAAP(1) 38,233,612

(1) Represents the net dilutive effect of warrants outstanding calculated using the treasury stock method. The dilution impact is computed based on 104,985,000 warrants outstanding with a conversion price of $7.42 and a closing share price of $11.67 as of September 30, 2026.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) September

30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2026

September

30, 2025 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 12

$ 34

$ (36)

$ 67

$ (206) Merger-related expenses(1) -

-

17

-

39 Severance -

-

8

-

10 Lease cost acceleration related to closing branches -

-

-

-

12 Trailing mortgage sale costs with Mr. Cooper -

-

-

-

8 Litigation settlement -

-

14

-

14 Net (gain) loss on investment security -

(4)

(21)

5

(21) Total adjustments $ -

$ (4)

$ 18

$ 5

$ 62 Tax effect on adjustments -

1

(4)

(1)

(16) Net income (loss), as adjusted - non-GAAP $ 12

$ 31

$ (22)

$ 71

$ (160) Preferred stock dividends 9

8

9

25

25 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as adjusted - non-

GAAP $ 3

$ 23

$ (31)

$ 46

$ (185)

(1) Certain merger-related items are not taxable or deductible. (2) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Share - GAAP $3 $0.01

$26 $0.06

$(45) $(0.11)

$42 $0.09

$(231) $(0.56) Adjustments - 0.00

(4) (0.01)

18 0.04

5 0.01

62 0.15 Tax effect on adjustments - 0.00

1 0.00

(4) (0.01)

(1) 0.00

(16) (0.04) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per

Share, as adjusted - non-

GAAP $3 0.01

$23 0.05

$(31) (0.07)

$46 0.10

$(185) (0.45)





























Total shares for diluted

earnings per common share 466,030,436

473,623,332

415,563,380

468,707,328

415,173,630

(1) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 (dollars in millions)









Net interest income $ 460

$ 440

$ 425

$ 1,343

$ 1,254 Non-interest income 70

76

94

201

251 Total revenues $ 530

$ 516

$ 519

$ 1,544

$ 1,505 Total non-interest expense 464

450

522

1,380

1,567 Pre - provision net revenue (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 66

$ 66

$ (3)

$ 164

$ (62) Merger-related expenses -

-

17

-

39 Severance -

-

8

-

10 Lease cost acceleration related to closing branches -

-

-

-

12 Trailing mortgage sale costs with Mr. Cooper -

-

-

-

8 Litigation settlement -

-

14

-

14 Net (gain) loss on investment security -

(4)

(21)

5

(21) Pre - provision net revenue (loss) excluding merger-related

expenses, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 66

$ 62

$ 15

$ 169

$ - Provision for credit losses (76)

(18)

(38)

(94)

(181) Merger-related expenses -

-

(17)

-

(39) Severance -

-

(8)

-

(10) Lease cost acceleration related to closing branches -

-

-

-

(12) Trailing mortgage sale costs with Mr. Cooper -

-

-

-

(8) Litigation settlement -

-

(14)

-

(14) Net gain (loss) on investment security -

4

21

(5)

21 Income (loss) before taxes $ (10)

$ 48

$ (41)

$ 70

$ (243) Income tax expense (benefit) (22)

14

(5)

3

(37) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 12

$ 34

$ (36)

$ 67

$ (206)

(1) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Total loans and leases (1) $ 61,559 $ 780 5.03 %

$ 60,971 $ 751 4.91 %

$ 63,541 $ 819 5.15 % Securities(2) 18,002 189 4.20

17,037 180 4.22

16,610 192 4.62 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 4,693 43 3.67

5,042 45 3.63

8,216 90 4.36 Total interest-earning assets 84,254 $ 1,012 4.77

83,050 $ 976 4.71

88,367 $ 1,101 4.94 Non-interest-earning assets 3,539





3,644





3,616



Total assets $ 87,793





$ 86,694





$ 91,983



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 20,453 $ 140 2.73 %

$ 19,617 $ 126 2.55 %

$ 19,562 $ 151 3.05 % Savings accounts 14,827 94 2.53

14,857 97 2.63

14,573 113 3.08 Certificates of deposit 20,631 201 3.86

20,694 201 3.90

23,052 255 4.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 55,911 435 3.09

55,168 424 3.08

57,187 519 3.60 Borrowed funds 10,477 117 4.41

10,276 112 4.37

13,191 157 4.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 66,388 $ 552 3.30

65,444 $ 536 3.28

$ 70,378 $ 676 3.81 Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,234





11,970





12,079



Other liabilities 1,084





1,106





1,394



Total liabilities 79,706





78,520





83,851



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,087





8,174





8,132



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,793





$ 86,694





$ 91,983



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 460 1.47 %



$ 440 1.43 %



$ 425 1.13 % Net interest margin



2.17 %





2.13 %





1.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.27 x





1.27 x





1.26 x

(1) Comprised of Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred loan fees and costs, and Loans held for sale. (2) Comprised of Debt securities available-for-sale at amortized cost, Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value and FHLB stock and FRB-NY stock, at cost. (3) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets:













Interest-earning assets:













Total loans and leases (1) $ 61,126 $ 2,285 5.00 %

$ 65,842 $ 2,519 5.13 % Securities(2) 17,297 548 4.22

14,962 510 4.54 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5,119 139 3.65

11,515 379 4.41 Total interest-earning assets 83,542 $ 2,972 4.76

92,319 $ 3,408 4.94 Non-interest-earning assets 3,642





3,588



Total assets $ 87,184





$ 95,907



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 19,597 $ 380 2.59 %

$ 20,355 $ 480 3.15 % Savings accounts 14,863 292 2.63

14,426 334 3.10 Certificates of deposit 20,630 605 3.92

24,893 850 4.57 Total interest-bearing deposits 55,090 1,277 3.10

59,674 1,664 3.73 Borrowed funds 10,715 352 4.33

13,887 490 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 65,805 $ 1,629 3.31

73,561 $ 2,154 3.91 Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,054





12,622



Other liabilities 1,172





1,616



Total liabilities 79,031





87,799



Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 8,153





8,108



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,184





$ 95,907



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 1,343 1.45 %



$ 1,254 1.03 % Net interest margin



2.15 %





1.82 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.27 x





1.25 x

(1) Comprised of Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred loan fees and costs, and Loans held for sale. (2) Comprised of Debt securities available-for-sale at amortized cost, Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value and FHLB stock and FRB-NY stock, at cost. (3) Amounts may not foot as a result of rounding.

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES:















Efficiency ratio(1) 87.56 %

87.08 %

100.46 % 89.39 %

104.11 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (2) 83.24

82.65

92.12 84.82

96.16 Operating expenses to average assets(3) 2.01

1.97

2.08 1.50

1.51 Effective tax rate 217.8

28.2

12.2 3.4

15.2 Shares used for basic EPS per common share 411,392,960

416,829,060

415,563,380 414,772,969

415,173,630 Shares used for diluted EPS per common share 466,030,436

473,623,332

415,563,380 468,707,328

415,173,630 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 400,635,645

417,018,972

415,608,145 400,635,645

415,608,145

(1) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our non-interest expense by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio, as adjusted, by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Three months ended presented on annualized basis.

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)



ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY

The following table presents the Bank's asset quality measures at the respective dates:















September 30, 2026













compared to (dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

June 30, 2026

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Non-accrual loans held for investment:

















Multi-family $ 2,125

$ 2,132

$ 2,440

- %

-13 % Commercial real estate 462

471

551

-2 %

-16 % One-to-four family first mortgage 61

60

70

2 %

-13 % Commercial and industrial 144

111

154

30 %

-6 % Other non-accrual loans 25

26

26

-4 %

-4 % Total non-accrual loans held for investment 2,817

2,800

3,241

1 %

-13 % Repossessed assets 8

8

21

4 %

-62 % Total non-accrual held for investment loans and repossessed assets $ 2,825

$ 2,808

$ 3,262

1 %

-13 %



















Non-accrual loans held for sale:

















Commercial real estate -

-

27

NM

NM One-to-four family first mortgage 4

5

4

-20 %

- % Total non-accrual mortgage loans held for sale $ 4

$ 5

$ 31

-20 %

-87 %

FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

The following table presents information regarding the delinquency status of our loans held for investment:

(dollars in millions) Current

Loans 30-89 Days

Past Due

Loans 90 Days or More Past

Due and Still Accruing

Non-Accrual

Loans

Total Loans

Receivable September 30, 2026

















Multi-family $ 23,381

$ 392

$ 50

$ 2,125

$ 25,948 Commercial real estate 7,508

79

53

462

8,102 One-to-four family first mortgage 5,791

13

2

61

5,867 Commercial and industrial 20,399

34

2

144

20,579 Other 1,412

12

-

25

1,449 Total $ 58,491

$ 530

$ 107

$ 2,817

$ 61,945 June 30, 2026

















Multi-family $ 24,528

$ 233

$ 38

$ 2,132

$ 26,931 Commercial real estate 7,730

30

13

471

8,244 One-to-four family first mortgage 5,698

9

-

60

5,767 Commercial and industrial 18,370

82

-

111

18,563 Other 1,442

14

-

26

1,482 Total $ 57,768

$ 368

$ 51

$ 2,800

$ 60,987 September 30, 2025

















Multi-family $ 27,682

$ 344

$ -

$ 2,440

$ 30,466 Commercial real estate 9,495

117

-

551

10,163 One-to-four family first mortgage 5,424

19

-

70

5,513 Commercial and industrial 14,686

34

-

154

14,874 Other 1,598

21

-

26

1,645 Total $ 58,885

$ 535

$ -

$ 3,241

$ 62,661

The following table summarizes the Bank's net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans held for investment, excluding LGG, for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Net Charge-offs

(Recoveries)

Average

Balance

%(1)

Net Charge-offs

(Recoveries)

Average

Balance

%(1)

Net Charge-offs

(Recoveries)

Average

Balance

%(1) Multi-family $ 50

$ 26,388

0.76 %

$ 80

$ 27,331

1.17 %

$ 46

$ 31,282

0.59 % Commercial real estate 13

8,212

0.63

1

8,723

0.05

18

10,432

0.69 One-to-four family residential 1

5,467

0.07

1

5,353

0.07

1

5,099

0.08 Commercial and industrial 7

19,485

0.14

13

17,446

0.30

1

14,388

0.03 Other 3

1,466

0.82

5

1,514

1.32

7

1,661

1.69 Total $ 74

$ 61,018

0.49 %

$ 100

$ 60,367

0.66 %

$ 73

$ 62,862

0.46 %

(1) Three months ended presented on an annualized basis.



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Net Charge-offs

(Recoveries)

Average

Balance

%(1)

Net Charge-offs

(Recoveries)

Average

Balance

%(1) Multi-family $ 202

$ 27,416

0.98 %

$ 222

$ 32,672

0.91 % Commercial real estate 22

8,710

0.34

33

10,975

0.40 One-to-four family residential 3

5,369

0.07

3

5,026

0.08 Commercial and industrial 12

17,533

0.09

32

14,599

0.29 Other 13

1,512

1.15

15

1,705

1.17 Total $ 252

$ 60,540

0.56 %

$ 305

$ 64,977

0.63 %

(1) Nine months ended presented on an annualized basis.

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.