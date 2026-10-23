New Land Position for Uranium, Natural Hydrogen and Helium Exploration; Havens Steady Channel Sampling Completed and Seagull Deep Geophysical Target Under Review

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire the Grand Lake Property in western Newfoundland and Labrador, together with additional mineral claim staking that establishes an approximately 1,900-hectare land position in the Deer Lake Basin. The Company also provides exploration updates from its Havens Steady Project in Newfoundland and Labrador and its Seagull Project in Ontario.

GRAND LAKE PROJECT - 1,900-HECTARE LAND POSITION

Anteros has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 750 hectares comprising the Grand Lake Property for consideration of 500,000 common shares, with no cash consideration or underlying net smelter return royalty. The Company has also staked 1,150 additional hectares, expanding its proposed land position to 1,900 hectares (the "Grand Lake Project") and providing additional coverage of prospective sedimentary formations and interpreted regional structures (Figure 1).

The Grand Lake Project is situated within the Deer Lake Basin, an area containing documented uranium occurrences and bituminous sedimentary rocks.

Strategic land position: A total of 1,900 hectares comprising claims under acquisition and newly staked mineral claims.

A total of 1,900 hectares comprising claims under acquisition and newly staked mineral claims. Historical uranium occurrences: Previous exploration identified uranium-bearing horizons within the Rocky Brook Formation, including a historical chip sample result exceeding 1,000 ppm U (sample 7010) from a 10 cm calcareous, petroliferous limestone horizon near the mouth of Island Pond Brook 1 .

Previous exploration identified uranium-bearing horizons within the Rocky Brook Formation, including a historical chip sample result exceeding 1,000 ppm U (sample 7010) from a 10 cm calcareous, petroliferous limestone horizon near the mouth of Island Pond Brook . Bituminous sedimentary rocks: Historical operators interpreted the bituminous and calcareous horizons as a control on uranium precipitation 1 . Regional petroleum exploration has separately documented evidence of hydrocarbon migration within portions of the Deer Lake Basin 2 .

Historical operators interpreted the bituminous and calcareous horizons as a control on uranium precipitation . Regional petroleum exploration has separately documented evidence of hydrocarbon migration within portions of the Deer Lake Basin . Natural hydrogen and helium exploration concept: The association of radioactive rocks, sedimentary formations and structural features within the broader Deer Lake Basin provides a geological rationale for investigating potential gas generation, migration and trapping.

1 Rizzuto, P. and Parker, R.T.G. (1980). Report on the Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Surveys, Reid Lot 220, Grand Lake, Newfoundland. Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey Assessment File NFLD/1060.

2 Langdon, G.S. and Abrajano, T. Jr. (1994). Geochemical Correlation Study of Degraded Oils and Rocky Brook Source Rocks, Deer Lake Basin. Memorial University of Newfoundland, Centre for Earth Resources Research. Government Report EL 94-105-01-EC.

Natural hydrogen can be generated through geological processes including radiolysis, while helium can result from the radioactive decay of uranium and thorium. Elsewhere in the Deer Lake Basin, Benton Resources Inc. and Metals Creek Resources Corp., which jointly hold mineral claims approximately 30 km northeast of Anteros' newly staked claims, reported preliminary soil-gas results from their Smoking Gun Project, including hydrogen concentrations of up to 600 ppm and helium concentrations of up to 7.7 ppm (joint news release dated September 9, 2026). These results are from a separate property and are not necessarily indicative of hydrogen or helium potential at the Grand Lake Project.

Anteros intends to investigate whether the geological conditions necessary for the generation and accumulation of these gases may be present within the Project area. No natural hydrogen or helium accumulation has been demonstrated on the Project. The proposed exploration model remains conceptual and requires field investigation and geochemical testing.

Historical results referenced in this news release were obtained by previous operators. The available historical assessment reports have been reviewed for consistency with the information disclosed; however, the underlying sampling and analytical results have not been independently verified. The historical results are provided for geological context only, and the precise locations of the historical occurrences relative to the current Grand Lake mineral claims remain to be confirmed.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. Securities issued will be subject to applicable resale restrictions.

Figure 1 - Grand Lake Project location, mineral claims, and regional geology.



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HAVENS STEADY PROPERTY - CHANNEL SAMPLING COMPLETED

The road-accessible Havens Steady Property, located in central Newfoundland, hosts a polymetallic zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide system. Anteros is pleased to report that its 2026 channel sampling program at the Havens Steady Property has been completed. The program was designed to further evaluate surface mineralization and provide additional geological and geochemical information to assist with exploration targeting. Samples collected during the program have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., an independent laboratory in Newfoundland. The Company will report analytical results following receipt, review and verification.

SEAGULL PROJECT - DEEP GEOPHYSICAL TARGET EVALUATION

The Seagull Critical Minerals Project, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, hosts a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex being explored for platinum group element ("PGE") mineralization. Anteros and project partner Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") are evaluating new results from a constrained inversion of proprietary ambient noise tomography (ANT) passive seismic data. The original passive seismic dataset was acquired in 2024 by Rift, a private Ontario corporation. The current inversion model is constrained by deep drill-core rock sampling with laboratory seismic velocity testing.

The work is intended to refine the geological interpretation of a deep low-velocity anomaly beneath the Seagull ultramafic intrusion and assess the merits of continued drill testing for potential critical mineral and/or naturally occurring gas targets. The geological significance of the anomaly remains under investigation. A low-velocity geophysical response does not, on its own, establish the presence of mineralization or gas accumulations.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Grand Lake extends our portfolio into the Deer Lake Basin, an area with documented uranium occurrences, bituminous sedimentary rocks, and active exploration for natural hydrogen and helium. At Havens Steady, completion of our 2026 channel sampling program represents another important step toward evaluating our copper-gold-silver target, while ongoing geophysical interpretation at Seagull will help guide our next exploration decisions. Together, these initiatives reflect our commitment to identifying and systematically evaluating prospective mineral and energy-resource opportunities across Canada." - Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Havens Steady Polymetallic VMS Project and the Grand Lake Project has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Halle, P.Geo. (Newfoundland and Labrador), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Critical Minerals Project has been reviewed and approved by Geoff Heggie, PhD, P.Geo. (Ontario), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of prospective mineral and emerging energy-resource projects in Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Grand Lake acquisition and claim position, geological interpretations, potential exploration targets, planned exploration activities, laboratory results and possible future drilling. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated. No mineral resource or commercially recoverable natural hydrogen or helium accumulation has been established at Grand Lake or within the Seagull geophysical target. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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