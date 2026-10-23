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FL

WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312 | Ticker-Symbol: 96X
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 09:55
2,590 Euro
-1,52 % -0,040
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 14:50 Uhr
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FluoGuide A/S Invites Investors to Q3 Webcast - Clinical Progress and the Road Ahead

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its interim report for Q3 2026 on Thursday, 26 November 2026, followed by a live investor webcast later the same day at 14:00 CET.

CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will

  • present the company's operational and financial results
  • provide an update on key clinical developments, including the US pivotal trial of FG001 in high-grade glioma
  • present upcoming milestones

The webcast will be hosted and moderated by Cecilia Hallström from BioStockand will include a live Q&A session, offering investors the opportunity to ask questions directly to the management.

Questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.

Date: Thursday 26 November 2026
Time: 14.00 CET

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://biostock.se/en/2026/10/fluoguide-comments-on-q3/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Follow FluoGuide on linkedIn
Follow FluoGuide on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluoguide/

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news
Sign up to receive FluoGuide news: https://fluoguide.com/investor/email-alerts/

Attachments
FluoGuide A/S invites investors to Q3 webcast - Clinical progress and the road ahead

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-a%2fs-invites-investors-to-q3-webcast-clinical-progress-and-the-road-ahead-1240428

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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