KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its interim report for Q3 2026 on Thursday, 26 November 2026, followed by a live investor webcast later the same day at 14:00 CET.
CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will
- present the company's operational and financial results
- provide an update on key clinical developments, including the US pivotal trial of FG001 in high-grade glioma
- present upcoming milestones
The webcast will be hosted and moderated by Cecilia Hallström from BioStockand will include a live Q&A session, offering investors the opportunity to ask questions directly to the management.
Questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.
Date: Thursday 26 November 2026
Time: 14.00 CET
Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://biostock.se/en/2026/10/fluoguide-comments-on-q3/
A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.
For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com
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FluoGuide A/S invites investors to Q3 webcast - Clinical progress and the road ahead
SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-a%2fs-invites-investors-to-q3-webcast-clinical-progress-and-the-road-ahead-1240428