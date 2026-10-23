KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its interim report for Q3 2026 on Thursday, 26 November 2026, followed by a live investor webcast later the same day at 14:00 CET.

CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will

present the company's operational and financial results

provide an update on key clinical developments, including the US pivotal trial of FG001 in high-grade glioma

present upcoming milestones

The webcast will be hosted and moderated by Cecilia Hallström from BioStockand will include a live Q&A session, offering investors the opportunity to ask questions directly to the management.

Questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.

Date: Thursday 26 November 2026

Time: 14.00 CET

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://biostock.se/en/2026/10/fluoguide-comments-on-q3/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Follow FluoGuide on linkedIn

Follow FluoGuide on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluoguide/

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news: https://fluoguide.com/investor/email-alerts/

Attachments

FluoGuide A/S invites investors to Q3 webcast - Clinical progress and the road ahead

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fluoguide-a%2fs-invites-investors-to-q3-webcast-clinical-progress-and-the-road-ahead-1240428