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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Anycubic and Thingiverse Announce Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to 3D Models

Anycubic and Thingiverse Announce Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to 3D Models

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a global brand in 3D printing, announced an exclusive partnership with Thingiverse, one of the largest online communities for 3D printable designs. With this partnership, Anycubic continues to develop its ecosystem around users' evolving creative needs, offering more diverse content and a smoother path from inspiration to printing.

As an initial step, the collaboration will give Anycubic users access to Thingiverse's library of more than 2 million 3D models. Selected models will be adapted for multicolor printing and converted by Anycubic from STL to 3MF format for compatible printers, helping reduce manual setup and making it easier for users to move from choosing a model to preparing it for printing.

"Over the past decade, Anycubic has focused on making 3D printing more accessible through affordable printers and materials," said James Ouyang, co-founder of Anycubic. "As 3D printing reaches more mainstream users, people need more than hardware. They also need quality content and simpler ways to turn their ideas into successful prints. Building a more integrated 3D printing experience is an important part of our long-term strategy, and working with Thingiverse helps us take another step toward that goal."

"Anycubic and Thingiverse share a vision of integrating content, software and hardware to deliver a great user experience in an open way," said Romain Kidd, CEO of Thingiverse. "We want to make it as easy as possible for 3D printer owners around the world to enjoy the objects shared by creators on Thingiverse. As this project develops, we will keep growing the number of supported objects."

On November 17, 2026, the dedicated collaboration section on Makeronline will officially launch. The two companies will continue working together to expand the range of supported models and make 3D printing more accessible.

About Anycubic

Founded in 2015, Anycubic develops consumer 3D printing solutions, including resin and FDM 3D printers, materials, and supporting software and content services. The company is committed to making 3D printing more accessible through its printing solutions and user experience.

For more information, visit Anycubic's official website.

About Thingiverse

Thingiverse is an online community for sharing and discovering 3D printable designs. It connects designers, creators, and 3D printing enthusiasts through a broad library of community-created models.

For more information, visit Thingiverse's official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubic-and-thingiverse-announce-exclusive-partnership-to-expand-access-to-3d-models-302917751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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