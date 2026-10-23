Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hotspot Rohstoffe: Neuer Highflyer abseits des Rampenlichts?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 11:45
306,10 Euro
+6,10 % +17,60
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
285,40287,7015:51
285,70287,9015:51
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Recognized for Award-Winning Learning Innovation

Brandon Hall Group Gold Award demonstrates Wesco's investment in practical, scalable learning

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) today announced that its Learning & Development team has earned a Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Award, a respected recognition in the learning and talent industry.

Wesco's winning submission featured a new Operations Training Program, which brings together role-based onboarding, foundational job training, safety and compliance education, and performance support for frontline warehouse employees.

"Our frontline employees play an essential role in serving customers every day," said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition reflects Wesco's commitment to world-class training that helps employees build skills while supporting the operational excellence our customers depend on."

Accessible learning is especially important in warehouse environments, where effective training supports consistent execution and helps teams adapt to changing customer needs.

"What made this program stand out was the way it was built for the realities of the warehouse floor," said Bryan Beverly, Vice President, Talent. "The team translated complex operational requirements into practical, role-based training that helped our operations employees build skills, work safely and help our customers succeed."

This award-winning program highlights one of many ways Wesco invests in employee development. Across operations, sales and other business functions, Wesco creates meaningful learning experiences that help employees build the knowledge and capabilities to support customers and help build, connect, power and protect the world. To learn more about career opportunities at Wesco, visit Wesco Careers.

Contact Information
Corporate Communications
Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

About Wesco: Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wesco-recognized-for-award-winning-learning-innovation-1240430

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.