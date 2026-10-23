CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EU RIS CSDS Individual - Appointment of Custodian



23-Oct-2026 / 15:48 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Individual Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Publication of supplement no. 2 and appointment of additional Custodian Jersey - 23 October 2026 - we refer to the base prospectus of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of its exchange traded products programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Individual Securities (the "Programme"), which was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") on 24 March 2026 (SFSA reg. no. 26-6412), as amended and supplemented by (i) supplement no. 1, which was approved and registered by the SFSA on 8 June 2026 (SFSA reg. no. 26-10846) and (ii) supplement no. 2, which was approved and registered by the SFSA today (SFSA reg. no. 26-24039) (as so amended and supplemented, the "Base Prospectus"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those given to them in the Base Prospectus. The Issuer announces the appointment of BitGo Europe GmbH ("BitGo") as an additional custodian under the Programme. In connection with the appointment, the Issuer has entered into certain German law-governed security arrangements in relation to the Digital Currency for the benefit of Security holders of Digital Securities issued under the Programme and made certain consequential changes to the Conditions. For details of BitGo, the custody agreement between, inter alios, the Issuer and BitGo, and certain other changes made, we refer you to supplement no. 2 to the Base Prospectus which was approved and registered by the SFSA today (SFSA reg. no. 26-24039). The full document will be made available at: https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/ For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information