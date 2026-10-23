Leggett Dynamics's Mid-Class Massage System Wins Gasgoo's Best Technical Practice Award

BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION BRINGS AFFORDABLE LUXURY & COMFORT TO MAINSTREAM VEHICLES

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics today announced that its Mid-Class Massage System (MCM) received Gasgoo's Best Technical Practice Award during a ceremony held at the 14th annual Automotive & Environment Innovation Forum in Shanghai.

The Gasgoo Best Technical Practice Award honors automotive technologies that have proven innovation, production readiness and measurable customer value in real-world vehicle applications. The judging panel cited MCM's innovation that achieves affordable, premium-level comfort for mid-class vehicle programs.

About Leggett Dynamics' Mid-Class Massage System

Leggett Dynamics' MCM is a comfort innovation that expands premium massage technology beyond the luxury vehicle segment. Already in serial production with a leading global OEM and generating strong interest from multiple global automakers, the innovation delivers a premium massage experience while reducing system cost and complexity through the intelligent use of precisely directed airflow.

"Gasgoo's recognition reflects Leggett Dynamics' commitment to innovation that brings comfort to everyone, everywhere, every day. Our Mid-Class Massage System helps automakers deliver the premium comfort consumers want in a solution that is simpler, more affordable and scalable," said Julien Rea, Vice President of Innovation and Engineering at Leggett Dynamics.

"The future of mobility will be shaped by innovations that make premium, consumer experiences more affordable and easy for automakers to integrate and scale. This is where we see the greatest opportunities to drive meaningful impact."

Further validating its industry impact, the Mid-Class Massage System is a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Awards , a globally recognized benchmark for automotive innovation. Award winners will be announced on November 17, 2026 in Novi, Michigan.

Leggett Dynamics will showcase MCM and other comfort and motion innovations during two industry events October 27-29, at the IZB International Suppliers Fair in Wolfsburg, Germany in booth 1430 and the Automotive Design and In-Cabin Expo in Novi, Michigan in booth A200 .

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI), and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

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Media Contacts

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@cn.leggett.com

Allison Vincent

Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: allison.vincent@leggett.com

Phone: +1 313.847.6331

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SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

Julien Rea_VP Innovation Engineering

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Leggett Dynamics_Mid-Class Massage System (MCM)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamicss-mid-class-massage-system-wins-gasgoos-best-technical-practice-award-1239382