Oleria Launches Integration Studio to Govern Any App's Human, Non-Human, And AI Identities Within A Day

An AI agent turns an app's API documentation into a validated connector that discovers access, captures usage where available, and takes remediation actions, governed on the same platform as every other app.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Oleria , the adaptive identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities, today launched Oleria Integration Studio. Teams point Integration Studio at an application's API documentation, and an AI agent builds a governance-ready connector, typically within a day. The application then joins access reviews, usage analysis, and remediation workflows without requiring custom development or professional services. Each integration becomes part of Oleria's TrustFusion access graph, connecting users, groups, service accounts, API tokens, and AI agents with their permissions and usage activity in a single, unified view.

Identity governance programs face two primary coverage gaps. The first is applications: an app outside a vendor's connector catalog often remains unreviewed for quarters while teams await custom code, professional service engagements, or roadmap prioritization.

The second is identity types: most tools govern only a single population: employees in IGA , service accounts and keys in NHI tools, or agents in new AI security products. Consequently, the same application is split across partial views, none of which confirm whether access is actually being used.

Integration Studio closes both gaps simultaneously. Every connected application is governed across all three identity types: with permissions and usage mapped onto the same graph from day one.

"Every identity program is capped by its connector catalog, and most are further fragmented by identity type," said Jagadeesh Kunda, Co-founder and CEO of Oleria. "With Integration Studio, teams can govern an application the very week the business adopts it, viewing every person, workload, and agent with access in one unified place. When any app can be added in a day, coverage no longer depends on a vendor's roadmap."

How Integration Studio works

A team provides a link to an application's API documentation and selects their desired depth of governance. An AI research agent works transparently, detailing the documentation sources, assumptions, and validation steps used throughout the process. It resolves authentication, endpoints, and pagination, mapping users, groups, service accounts, API tokens, AI agents, and entitlements directly to Oleria's identity model.

The agent outputs a structured manifest rather than raw connector code. A deterministic validator running independently of the AI evaluates each draft, returning targeted errors until all checks pass. Once validated, the team reviews and chooses to connect or discard. Oleria then tests the connection against the live application in the customer's environment, ensuring nothing goes live until testing is successful.

Because every connector runs on a unified execution framework, platform updates and reliability enhancements automatically benefit all connectors at once. When an application exposes audit, login, or activity logs via API, connectors capture that usage data alongside permissions and entitlements. From day one, teams can revoke access, remove group members, and disable accounts directly within the target application.

Customer results

"We built four integrations in a single day using Oleria Integration Studio. Applications that sat outside our access reviews for quarters are now in our reviews, with real usage behind every decision," said the Director of Identity and Access Management at a leading entertainment company.

Depth across the enterprise

Integration Studio complements Oleria's catalog of more than 300 ready-to-use integrations. These range from SCIM-based user lifecycle management to deep connectors that capture fine-grained permissions, resource access, and usage activity. Coverage includes:

Cloud: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud

AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Identity and directory: Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory, PingOne and CyberArk Identity

Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory, PingOne and CyberArk Identity HR systems: Workday, ADP Workforce Now, BambooHR, Rippling and SAP SuccessFactors

Workday, ADP Workforce Now, BambooHR, Rippling and SAP SuccessFactors Data and analytics: Snowflake, Databricks, PostgreSQL and Tableau Cloud

Snowflake, Databricks, PostgreSQL and Tableau Cloud Developer: GitHub, GitLab and Atlassian Cloud

GitHub, GitLab and Atlassian Cloud Business apps and collaboration: Salesforce, Google Workspace, Microsoft SharePoint, Slack and Box

Salesforce, Google Workspace, Microsoft SharePoint, Slack and Box AI and automation: ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude, Workato and Zapier

Two related capabilities extend coverage further. Custom applications bring in identity data from log stores such as Amazon S3 and map it to Oleria's identity model. Ticketing Studio uses AI to connect ticketing systems in minutes, so remediation runs through the workflows teams already use.

Availability

Oleria Integration Studio is available now to all Oleria customers at no additional cost. Learn more at www.oleria.com/platform/integration-studio. Watch the Integration Studio in action .

About Oleria

Oleria is the adaptive identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities. Its patented TrustFusion access graph joins identities, permissions, and real usage across an enterprise's apps. Teams use it to find unused access, remove standing privilege, and respond to risk as access changes. Oleria is backed by more than $60 million in funding and governs access for leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at www.oleria.com

Media contact

Avadhoot Patwardhan | Oleria | avadhoot@oleria.com

SOURCE: Oleria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oleria-launches-integration-studio-to-govern-any-apps-human-non-h-1239926