Nuada's SCALA project in France selected for €14.6 million in support

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuada has reached a major milestone in scaling its carbon capture technology, with its first-of-a-kind SCALA project in France selected for €14.6 million in EU Innovation Fund support. Financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System, the Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. The project is underpinned by the company's ultra-efficient carbon capture technology, building upon years of development, and will deliver a plant producing 10,000 tonnes of biogenic liquid CO2 annually.

Selection through the Fund's highly competitive process, as one of 77 projects chosen from across Europe, is a significant endorsement of Nuada's project, technology, and team. The project has also been awarded the European Commission's STEP Seal, recognising its excellence and contribution to Europe's strategic technology priorities. Nuada will deploy its AdSpire process at Idex's biomass cogeneration plant in Hauts-de-France. By combining Nobel Prize-winning chemistry with advanced vacuum technology, Nuada's fully electric, solvent-free process slashes energy demand and simplifies integration into existing plants, making carbon capture affordable for industrial emitters.

SCALA builds on Nuada's successful industrial pilot campaigns, including its recent demonstration at enfinium's Ferrybridge-1 facility in West Yorkshire. Nuada's first-of-a-kind project in France will establish the foundation for wider commercial deployment.

Jose Casaban, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Nuada, said:

"SCALA represents a major milestone in the commercial deployment of our AdSpire technology. The Innovation Fund's support is a powerful endorsement of our breakthrough carbon capture technology. It reflects the success of our pilot programmes, and the expertise, innovation and capability of our team to execute at scale."

Conor Hamill, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Nuada, added:

"Carbon capture is critical infrastructure for industrial decarbonisation, but to achieve deployment at the scale required, it needs to be cheaper and easier to integrate into existing industrial assets. SCALA is a major step towards demonstrating how Nuada can make CCUS affordable and a cornerstone for the economically viable deployment of commercial CCS at scale."

About the EU Innovation Fund

Financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System, the Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. In its latest call, the European Commission selected 77 projects from 358 applications to receive €3.4 billion in support.

About Nuada

Nuada is a Belfast-based carbon capture technology company developing solutions to overcome the cost, energy and integration challenges of conventional CO2 capture. Its proprietary AdSpire technology delivers a fully electric, solvent-free capture process that cuts energy demand and simplifies integration into existing plants. Nuada is working with industrial partners to accelerate the adoption of commercially viable carbon capture solutions. www.nuadaco2.com

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